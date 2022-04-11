What's up Dach?
Kelowna Rockets forward Colton Dach is the WHL Player of the Week.
The 19 year-old led all WHL skaters with 10 points in four outings this past week.
The second round NHL draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks had a career best five-point effort Saturday in a 8-4 win over Vancouver.
Dach leads the team in scoring with 28 goals and 74 points and has a club high 266 shots on net.
Riding a seven game point streak, Dach and the Rockets close out the regular season Friday in Vancouver before welcoming Prince George Saturday night.
-
Rockets/T-Birds tangle in round oneThese two teams have met in some classic Western Conference playoff battles.
-
Rockets rough up Royals while crushing CougarsRockets out-score opponent 14-2 on the weekend.
-
Miller Time!Okanagan Sun hire from within for vacant head coaching position.
-
Eight left in AprilRockets welcome two teams to Prospera Place this weekend.
-
Seven ex-Rockets aim for U Sports championshipEight team tournament starts Thursday in New Brunswick.
-
Title change for Rockets veteran scoutTerry McFaul officially named director of player personnel.
-
Warriors face Vipers in round oneWarriors building for next season with playoffs looming.
-
Rockets bump the slumpEnd 7 game losing streak with win over arch rival.
-
Ex-Rockets used in concussion studyFive former kelowna Rockets among several players wearing high-tech mouth guards to capture data for study.