What's up Dach?

Kelowna Rockets forward Colton Dach is the WHL Player of the Week.

The 19 year-old led all WHL skaters with 10 points in four outings this past week.

The second round NHL draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks had a career best  five-point effort Saturday in a 8-4 win over Vancouver.

Dach leads the team in scoring with 28 goals and 74 points and has a club high 266 shots on net. 

Riding a seven game point streak, Dach and the Rockets close out the regular season Friday in Vancouver before welcoming Prince George Saturday night.  

 

