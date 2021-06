Let the games begin!!

The WHL has concluded league meetings by announcing a new season, with fans, will start Friday, October 1st.

With the aftermath of the pandemic, no games will be played between the Western and Eastern Conference in 2021-2022.

The Kelowna Rockets will announce their home schedule tomorrow.

The 2020-2021 season was abbreviated in dealing with the pandemic with BC Division teams playing games in Kelowna and Kamloops.