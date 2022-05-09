Wild about Novak
Kelowna Rockets forward Pavel Novak received some good news today.
The 20 year-old has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.
Novak collected 72 points including 29 goals this past season.
The Wild selected Novak in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
