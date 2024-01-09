Steelers are sticking with QB Mason Rudolph's 'hot hand' for their playoff trip to Buffalo

Mason Rudolph’s unlikely renaissance will continue into the playoffs. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he is sticking with the former third-string quarterback ahead of a trip to AFC East champion Buffalo. Rudolph is 3-0 as a starter since taking over for an ineffective Mitch Trubisky before a game against Cincinnati on Dec. 23. While starter Kenny Pickett has fully recovered from right ankle surgery in early December, Tomlin doesn’t want to risk derailing the rhythm Pittsburgh’s offense has found under Rudolph.