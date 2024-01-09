Steelers are sticking with QB Mason Rudolph's 'hot hand' for their playoff trip to Buffalo
Mason Rudolph’s unlikely renaissance will continue into the playoffs. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he is sticking with the former third-string quarterback ahead of a trip to AFC East champion Buffalo. Rudolph is 3-0 as a starter since taking over for an ineffective Mitch Trubisky before a game against Cincinnati on Dec. 23. While starter Kenny Pickett has fully recovered from right ankle surgery in early December, Tomlin doesn’t want to risk derailing the rhythm Pittsburgh’s offense has found under Rudolph.
Understanding BC Assessment NoticesBC Assessment has recently mailed assessment notices to property owners across Penticton. The average residential property value has decreased by three per cent
Crews to begin repairing spray irrigation system main line this weekWork to repair a section of the City of Vernon’s spray irrigation system main line is scheduled to begin this week.
Fatal Collision on Westside: Vernon RCMPA single vehicle collision near the head of Okanagan Lake claimed the life of a Vernon man this weekend.
Apple Race Series now accepting applications for board of directorsThe Apple Race Series includes both the Apple Triathlon and Kelowna Marathon.
UBCO Heat Women’s soccer’s Young signs pro contract in IrelandUBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer forward Stefanie Young has signed her first professional contract as she's set to join Treaty United of the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division for the 2024 season.
Successful book recycling pilot leads to permanent program: RDCOThe Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is extending its book recycling program for 2024 after a successful eight-month trial.
Arrest and charges in robberyA man is in custody and is facing a number of criminal charges following a robbery at a business in downtown Vernon on Saturday.
