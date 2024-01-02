Steelers QB Pickett denies speculation he told coaching staff he wouldn't be No. 2 behind Rudolph
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says the coaching staff felt he wasn’t ready to play against Seattle, which is why he was inactive during Pittsburgh’s 30-20 win over the Seahawks. The second-year pro, who had right ankle surgery a month ago, denied online speculation that he told the coaching staff he didn’t want to suit up as a backup behind Mason Rudolph. Pickett, who is recovering from right ankle surgery in early December, is expected to be the primary backup behind Rudolph when Pittsburgh visits Baltimore in the regular-season finale.
Peachland New Car ShowPeachland Council working with Peachland Chanmber on new May Day event
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Leaving BCLast week I had a conversation with a young couple with children about their friends leaving Kelowna.
Dan Albas MP ReportGovernments Take More in 2024
Missing person: Robert Lee BainesThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 83-year old Robert Lee Baines.
Impaired driver caught within 24 hours of new yearIn 2023, Lake Country Detachment officers took approximately 89 drivers off their roads for a variety of alcohol related offences.
Free Early Childhood Education program offered in Salmon ArmFlexible course delivery that includes online and in-person instruction and full tuition support will allow more people in the Salmon Arm-Shuswap to pursue education and training in early childhood education beginning this month.
Key Trail Connections Contribute to Greater Vernon’s Status as Trails Capital of BCThe Regional District of North Okanagan is very pleased to announce the acquisition of a 4.2km section of the former Grey Canal irrigation flume from Coldstream Ranch for a future recreational trail.