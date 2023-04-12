Straight From DeHart - April 12, 2023

This week’s column is dedicated to a long-time friend, Leo Robert, who passed March 22 at the age of 73. We met Leo and Debbie through mutual friends Barry and Lynda Gibbs when Leo and Debbie moved to Kelowna. It centred around a yearly long-time invitational golf tournament called Miskanaw, which was brought to Kelowna and the Ramada Hotel 40 years ago. Leo played in this tournament for many years, along with many of his long-time friends, who travelled to play from Fort McMurray. Leo had a huge heart and a contagious laugh that went along with his great sense of humour and of course his love of cigars. Leo, you will be greatly missed this coming June, but you will no doubt be there with all of us. Personal condolences to Debbie, Leo’s entire family and many friends.

A huge thank you for all the congratulations and well wishes for the 25th Anniversary of this column. It was overwhelming but also amazing to hear from all of you.

After 19 years in downtown Kelowna, Players Choice Sports, owned and operated by Jason Wobshall and Katie Jenion have relocated to #2 – 310 Banks Road. Now with over three times the square footage as in their previous location, Jason and Katie are excited to be bringing a sports card and memorabilia experience to Kelowna. With over 20 showcases for cards, a feature fan cave to give an idea of how sports memorabilia can be showcased in your home, a vintage card section, and a massive collection of Funko Pop and Pokémon, it's going to be an awesome space for all sports and entertainment collectors. Players Sports Choice is celebrating its grand re-opening on Saturday, April 15th. Families can come in and receive a free pack of cards for National Hockey Card Day, can participate in a scavenger hunt with amazing prizes and check out their new digs. Regular hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fraserway Kelowna, formerly known as Country RV, acquired Country RV in 2014 but continued to operate under the Country RV brand, re-branding to Fraserway RV in 2019 and now is under new management at the Kelowna location, led by General Manager, Ashley Greenwood. Fraserway RV, located at 3732 Highway 97N, is in the business of selling new and used RVs, including buy-ins, trade-ins as well as consignment. They also deal in all parts as well as servicing all RV’s and have a rental division, which is not on location in Kelowna. Fraserway is a locally owned, private business that started out in Abbotsford in 1969 and has since grown to 14 locations across Canada. They are the only internationally recognized RV dealership in Canada and represent 20 different manufacturers and boast almost 380 models to choose from. The new management and leadership team at Fraserway RV also includes Adam Turgeon, Sales Manager; Mindy Elias, Parts Manager; Mike Fyvie, Service Manager and Garret Hull, Finance, and Insurance Manager. Sally Lorencz is the Office Administrator. To celebrate, Fraser RV is hosting a Community and Employee Appreciation event from Friday, April 28th to Sunday, April 30th. They will be partnering with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for their BBQ lunch with a $5 minimum for a burger or hotdog, chips, and pop. Fraserway will be matching 100% of all cash donations raised. There will be fun for the entire family, with lots of things for the kids to do. They would also like to stuff an RV with food donations for the food bank. www.fraserway.com

Lakeview Market, a historical and current staple of the South Pandosy neighbourhood at 3033 Pandosy Street is seeing continued investment from the family’s next generation of owners. They are breathing new life into the popular locally focused grocery store with exterior renovations completed and interior updates to the floors and lighting are now underway. Spring has also sprung at Lakeview Market. Floral manager, Kathy Neufeld has brought in her usual large supply of spring annuals and flowers, including seasonal florals, bulbs, herbs, pansies, primula, and a great assortment of other various plants. I was lucky to pick up some whimsical pussy willows that Kathy sources locally from the Gatzke farm, along with primula and pansies. Ed Desjardins is the store manager.

Upashna Thapaliya is a certified nail technician from MCC College and has been in the industry for seven years with experience in all kinds of nail treatments, from simple manicures to more complex designs. Upashua started her own company in November 2020 and rented space from a salon in Rutland, working under the brand name of NailsByUpashna. She has now moved to a new location at The New You Day Spa at 5315 Main Street in Kettle Valley. Upashua provides a variety of nail services, including gel, acrylic and natural nail treatments, and is available Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-826-4995 for an appointment. Sophie Wang is the manager of The New You Day Spa.

Kudos to Brenda Champagne who is celebrating being a volunteer with Kelowna Hostess for five years. The Kelowna Hostess is now getting requests for service as we all recover from COVID. To volunteer call Grace Naka or Darlene Hass, co-presidents of the organization at 250-212-2666 or 250-878-8928.

The Okanagan Historical Society has a new board for 2023 – 2024. They are Margot Pridham, President; Chris Jennens, Vice-President; Lois Marshall, Secretary and Cathy Jennens, Treasurer. Directors are Bob Hayes, Past President, Sheri Keller, Dominic Rampone, Lynne Scott, and Evelyn Vielvoye.

In recognition of outstanding service, commitment and dedication to the Rotary Club of Kelowna, Catherine Comben was presented with the 2023 Hass Houssain Memorial Award. The award is presented annually to a member of the Rotary Club. Catherine has served as past president, was on the board of directors for many years and served on the Pleasantvale Homes BOD.

Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting their Business After Hours on April 20th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Chamberlain Property Group. www.gwboardoftrade.com

Hosted by Phil Johnson of AM1150, the Kelowna Concert Band will present their first Spring Concert since 2019 on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Road. There will be a selection of dance-themed music that is guaranteed to get your toes tapping. Director Robert Payne has chosen a program ranging from Glen Miller to Vaughan Williams, with some favourite marches and newer pieces. The band consists of more than 60 local musicians who love to play and to share their music. Tickets at the Kelowna Community Theatre Box office at www.bit.ly/KCCB2023, in person at 1375 Water Street or 250-469-8940. www.kelownacityband.com

Grant Thornton LLP has donated $20,000.00 to JoeAnna’s House which will ensure families from BC’s Interior have a place to call home when loved ones require care at KGH. Over the last year, Grant Thornton has been able to donate over $100,000.00 to charities in the BC Interior including Starbright Children’s Development Centre, Down Syndrome Resource Center, The Foundry, Food for Thought and many others. www.grantthornton.ca

Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for another bottle drive fundraiser at the Kelowna and West Kelowna ReStores on April 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Over the past two years, they have raised $165,000 through their bottle drive initiative and they are aiming to reach $200,000 by the end of the year.

Summerwood Retirement Resorts, 1360 KLO Road is hosting an Open House Spring Market Campaign for Cancer Awareness, on Friday, April 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be a hot dog BBQ and tax receipts available. For more information contact Noha Shaheen at nohas@regencyresorts.ca

The Bustn’ Loose Dragon Boat Team is away in New Zealand attending the International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat competition. They are hosting a Spring 2023 Fundraiser of hanging baskets, planters, flowers, herbs, veggies, and succulents through Growing Smiles Fundraising. Orders are due by April 27th, 2023 and the pick-up date is May 11th, 2023. You can order and get more details at bustnloosebf.growingsmilesfundraising.com.

Now in its 43rd season, the Chamber Music Kelowna Society presents top Canadian and International stars of classical music for Kelowna music lovers, old and new. Their subscription audience has returned enthusiastically from their pandemic hiatus. The society also provides opportunities to local music students to attend their concerts and participate in master classes offered by their distinguished guest artists. They are hosting the Montrose Trio (pre-concert reception at 6:30 p.m.) on Saturday, April 29th at 7:30 p.m. www.chambermusickelowna.ca

Birthdays of the week – Happy 65th Charlie Struck (Apr. 18); Ari Cipes (Apr. 12); Matt Lymburner (Apr. 12); Gloria Moore (Apr. 13); Beryle Baldeo (Apr. 13); David Langton (Apr. 13); Sergei Prygounov (Apr. 13); Gerry Zimmermann (Apr. 14); Ken Thompson (Apr. 14); Don Burnett (Apr. 14); Walley Lightbody (Apr. 14); Jennifer Smith (Apr. 14); Natalie Walstrom (Apr. 15); Umberto Cagnoni (Apr. 15); Dave Rush (Apr. 15); Shelley Sweeney (Apr. 15); Ken Finlayson (Apr. 16); Doug Noble (Apr. 16); Marg Jeffrey (Apr. 16); Ben Klick (Apr. 17); Maria Johnson (Apr. 17); Mike Guzzi (Apr. 17); Carmen Weld (Apr. 17); Ashton Olsen (Apr. 17); MJ Bennett (Apr. 17); Peter Burleigh (Apr. 18); Nick Pisio (Apr. 18); Kendra Casey (Apr. 18); Pearse Walsh (Apr. 18); Cleo Curatolo (Apr. 18); In memory of our mom Helen Abram (Apr. 13).

