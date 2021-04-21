Straight From DeHart - April 14, 2021

Chef Richard Desnoyers, along with his wife Sandra has launched Almathea Catering with a brand new mobile food truck. Since his departure from the Lost Horn Mediterranean Grill last November, Chef Richard has been working on The Wicked Chef on Wheels. Now, Chef Richard’s mobile kitchen comes to you, providing clients custom menus from backyard BBQs to more formal seated affairs. Chef Richard also provides catering to the movie industry where locations are a challenge. This has been made easier due to their new, state-of-the-art mobile kitchen. With a Honda generator and massive water capacity, their truck is completely self-reliant, so they can feed any type of crew or event anywhere. The Wicked Chef on Wheels can cook at any venue that does not have a kitchen and they can even bring their mobile food truck if you have a kitchen. Weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, staff parties or a back-yard get-together is their specialty. By following them on Facebook and Instagram, you can learn where the truck is located while not catering, perhaps beside a farmers market or other location. The Wicked Chef on Wheels also offers ultimate picnic boxes for your lunch break, which you can order in advance. www.almatheacatering.com

Smitty’s Family Restaurant in The Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre at 2170 Harvey Avenue is re-opening their extended patio, starting this Friday, April 16th. from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. Join them and support their staff during this unprecedented time.

Crown & Thieves Winery in West Kelowna is an extremely unique winery. It is a place that must be visited in person as words and photos cannot do the space and experience justice. Jason Parkes, owner/winemaker, and Brodie Isaac, winemaker/graphic artist were visionaries behind the brand and new tasting emporium. The building is designed to look like the ruin of an old European manor house that has been overrun by a gang of thieves who use the space to host "Gatsbyesque" parties in their basement and a rebirth of the roaring ’20s. The main tasting room features an awe-inspiring replica of a baroque era painting, The Fall of the Rebel Angels. The winery is chock-full of hand-selected antiques by Jason, including 16th-century church doors, a piano from the 1850s, and a 150-year-old confessional from a Catholic Church in Ireland. The building and experience can be quite a distraction, but it is important to remember Crown was born in a cellar and the quality of wine is an indication of this focus. Having only been open for over two months, they have already sold out of seven wines, but luckily their shelves have been replenished with fresh 2020 vintages of whites and a rose’. Tyson Ralph and Richard Curtis are both managers at the winery. www.crownthieves.comn

Spring means golf and Rosebuds Designer Consignment at 150 – 1855 Kirschner Road has about 300 pieces of women’s golf wear in their store at this time. Rosebud’s has the popular Jamie Saddock line and many other golf wear brands now at great prices. Open seven days a week. Cathy Wiebe is the owner/operator of Rosebud’s.

Led by Dr. Wayne Lai as Medical Director, Tranq Sleep Care is a dedicated group of medical professionals specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep. Their specialty-trained sleep professionals include many disciplines including neurology, psychiatry, internal medicine, respirology, and sleep technology, all of them with expertise in the assessment and treatment of the full range of sleep disorders from sleep-related breathing disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea to insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, and others. Tranq Sleep is also involved in many initiatives from educating the next generation of sleep professionals through their institute, as well as developing innovative and cutting edge sleep medicine research that provides their patients with the best treatment options. Their research program is involved in many new research avenues such as cannabis and sleep and adolescence and sleep in collaboration with the Medical School at UBCO, PLUTO Technologies, and Xsensor, an industry-based investigation evaluating a novel way to measure sleep quality at home. www.tranqsleep.com

Kudos to the residents of Meadowbrook Estates on Enterprise Way. Doing their part for Earth Day, the residents, who call themselves the Motley Crew, joined together to pick up garbage. The team cleaned from Spall Road, all along Enterprise Way to Dilworth Drive, and also picked up debris on the rail trail from Spall Road to Dilworth Drive. This adventure took them three hours, collecting many huge black bags of debris. A City Bylaw Officer, seeing that the group was volunteer residents, offered to have all the garbage bags picked up. This was a great assistance, as they had a huge load. A great end to a great story.

Lucky to Go is a PTB Licensed Ride-Hailing company in B.C. Due to the impact of the pandemic, Lucky to Go has integrated a delivery platform within the same APP making it a ONE APP solution for ride-share and delivery. As a delivery company, they are unique in that not only can they deliver food, they can also deliver custom orders for all businesses as well. Enrolled businesses get a free presence on their APP’s marketplace with integrated payment processing seamlessly providing a guaranteed sale for the business and hassle-free income. There are no sign-up fees, low delivery commissions, and user-friendly technology. They also offer free in-app promotions and social media ads. For more information visit www.luckytogo.com

Hudson’s Bay Kelowna is hosting their Bay Cosmetic Gala, however, due to COVID restrictions; the usual one evening gala was tailored differently this year. With the theme, Giving Back to Gorgeous, the event will run from April 16th to May 2nd. Customers purchase a $5.00 gala ticket, which in turn is a donation to the Hudson Bay Foundation. The ticket entitles you to be entered to win door prizes. Along with that, if you make a purchase in the cosmetic or fragrance departments for $100.00 or more, you also receive $10.00 off that purchase, and additionally, your name will be entered into a draw for a fabulous basket ranging from $100.00 to $1,000.00. This is one event you will not want to miss. www.thebay.com

Thursday, April 22 is the KGH Foundation Day of Giving. Funds this year will go towards the Every Moment Matters Campaign to advance stroke care. All donations made on or before April 22nd will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000.00 by the generosity of a small group of local families. A vital component to the Day of Giving success from the beginning has been the partnership with local Bell Media radio stations, Virgin Radio, MOVE, and AM 1150. Tune into these stations on Thursday, April 22nd from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and listen as local families share their personal stories and hear first-hand from KGH’s top neurologists how this campaign will transform stroke care in our region. www.kghfoundation.com/day-of-giving-2021/

Launch Okanagan in partnership with Crowe MacKay LLP presents Dollars and Sense, a financial education program designed to increase financial competency and boost confidence. This free eight-week program begins on April 20th and covers financial topics including budgeting, saving and investing, credit and debt management, consumerism, and your relationship with money. Classes run Tuesday evenings from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom and are open to any individual needing money management mentorship. Courses are taught by experienced professionals including certified financial planners, who provide participants with the tools to build financial stability. To register visit www.launchokanagan.ca/sign-up or contact Jennifer Robins, executive director of Launch Okanagan at jennifer@launchokanagan.ca. David Gautier is a managing partner of Crowe MacKay LLP Kelowna.

