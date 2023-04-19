Straight From DeHart - April 19, 2023

Long-time Kelowna residents, Robert Laurie and Zoran Lakovic have started a new premiere service business, Binclean.ca. The business consists of sanitizing, disinfecting, and deodorizing all residential and commercial trash bins. Their state-of-the-art equipment utilizes 200-degree water and 3000 PSI of washing power. They collect the wastewater to be disposed of at a Sani-dump. Their process effectively kills close to 100% of germs and viruses and the bins are finished off with a deodorizer leaving your bins smelling just like new. Binclean.ca also does pressure washing, commercial pad cleaning, fleet washing, driveways, and patios. Everything they service is eco-friendly, using bio-degradable products. The company’s service is performed curbside at your home the day after your garbage is picked up. Binclean.ca deals with HOA and property management companies. They are currently servicing the Kelowna and West Kelowna areas. Check out www.binclean.ca for pricing or to sign-up for their services.

Trinity Church Kelowna at 1902 Springfield Road is hosting an open house to celebrate Pastor Tim Schroeder’s 34 years of service at Trinity Church Kelowna. Join them on April 30th, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The program will start at 2:45 p.m. and the community is invited.

Passionate about event planning, community building and public relations, Rachele Champagne is the new Community Manager at Staples Studio, with a mission to build an amazing community within her co-working space and to host monthly networking events to provide her members and guests with a grand experience. After 15 years of owning a production company, and organizing trade shows from conception to completion, Rachele decided to relocate from Quebec to Kelowna in 2020. Staples Studio is still a relatively new concept in Canada with only seven locations including one in Kelowna. As a member, you can enjoy 24/7 access to all their amenities from meeting rooms to a podcast booth, private offices, 30 co-working desks and their Spotlight event space fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology and stadium-style seating for 30-40 people. Your event can be optimized for in-person, online and hybrid. Other member perks are free parking, black and white photocopies, and coffee and tea. The studio is ideal for entrepreneurs, small businesses, corporations, and community groups, with a 15% discount for non-profits. For more information or to book a tour, contact Rachele at Rachele.champagne@staples.ca or www.studio.staples.ca

Interior Designer, Nancy Young, ADID has started her own business NY Interior Design. After taking many continuing study courses for drafting, accounting and interior decorating, Nancy attended the Centre for Arts & Technology and completed her Advanced Interior Design program, getting her diploma in the fall of 2022. NY Interior Design is a boutique full-service interior design business specializing in special planning, millwork detailing, and 3D renderings. She can also deal with furniture, lighting, and plumbing selections in the spaces she creates. With two years of experience, Nancy’s main focus at this time is residential. Contact Nancy at nancy@nyinteriordesign.ca

ACT/UCT Kelowna West Club #1003 has a new executive for 2023/-2024. They are Rick Warner, President, and Treasurer; John Grant, Vice President and Susan Warner, Past President, and Secretary. The executive is Rick Warner, John Grant, Penny Pearston, Susan Warner, Gregg Turkington, Sheila Falk, Terry Dowler, and Judy Kay. The Member of the Year Award was given to Terry Dowler. In 2023 an amazing presentation was given to Ray Bartlett who received his 70-year pin. Other Pin Recipients were Alan Clark (50 years); Gerry Durant (45 years); Steve Malerby (40 years); Dennis Wanzy (25 years); Susan Warner, Sandy Fisher (25 years); Phylis Mintram and Sheila Falk (20 years) and Rick Orton, Margaret Orton, and Barbara Bissell (10 years).

In their 50th anniversary year, Pushor Mitchell LLP has been recognized with Canada’s Small & Medium Employer Award for 2023 as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. This award is given to organizations that demonstrate excellence in creating a healthy and supportive workplace culture for their employees, in addition to giving back to the community. Full details on www.pushormitchell.com

The Annual Kelowna Vaisakhi Parade, presented by The Okanagan Sikh Temple & Cultural Society is Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at noon. In Sikhism, Vaisakhi is one of the most significant holidays in the Sikh calendar and is also the ancient harvest festival in the Punjab region, which also marks the beginning of a new year. It falls in the middle of the month of April, which marks the harvest time of the winter crops. The parade begins at the Temple at 1111 Rutland Road, and everyone is invited to celebrate. www.kelownasikhtemple.com

Almost 60 years ago, Jim Kerr and Blair Campbell left Kelowna with nothing more than canvas knapsacks and intentions to hitchhike across Canada and then throughout Europe. The plan was to outdo Frommer’s book, Europe on $5 Dollars a Day and make the trip on $2 a day. They ended up hitchhiking far beyond Europe, crossing North Africa to the Middle East. They managed to keep to their budget by staying with pen pals, sleeping in jails across North Africa, selling their blood in Beirut and Athens and taking a job in Oslo cleaning scaffolding joints. After hitchhiking through Algeria and Tunisia on their way to Egypt, they had their first big argument and almost parted ways. Blair started to head back to Tunisia and Jim yelled back to him and said, “Meet me in Cairo.” The two united and after eight months they hitchhiked home to Kelowna. Jim has finally written a memoir about his adventure “Meet Me in Cairo.” He will be hosting a meet and greet book signing at Mosaic Books on Sunday, April 23rd from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and would like to see former classmates from the Class of ’63 at Kelowna High attend and visit.

Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada (VLRC) is the leading national provider of rehabilitation services for people who are blind or who have experienced a significant loss of vision. They have opened an office at #302 – 546 Leon Avenue. Annually, they receive more than 8,000 new referrals and provide services to more than 34,000 Canadians of all ages. The staff of 270 certified specialists deliver services across the country through tele-practice (virtually), in person at the client's home, local community settings or within one of their 44 clinic locations across Canada, one that is now in Kelowna. www.visionlossrehab.ca

Autism Okanagan, in partnership with Barefoot Venus, is thrilled to be presenting Goddess on the Go, back in person for the first time since 2019 to honour mothers and caregivers who are raising loved ones on the Autism Spectrum. Thursday, April 27th at the Kelowna Yacht Club is a chance for caregivers to spend an evening being pampered and to receive some much-needed support for others going through similar experiences. The speaker is Mare McHale, author of Finding Your Cape: How to Course Correct and Achieve Greatness When Things Don’t Go As Planned. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.ca. Autism Okanagan is a registered charity which supports individuals and families living with Autism in participating in community activities and events. www.autismokanagan.ca/programs

In 2022 Okanagan Recorder Orchestra (O.R.O.) acquired a new conductor, Peter De Roche. It also became an unregistered non-profit organization. The orchestra performs concerts several times a year in the local community and their next concert is May 14th at St. Michaels Cathedral at 7:00 p.m. O.R.O is always on the lookout for new recorder players to come and enjoy playing music with them. Debra Hughes-Armstrong plays soprano recorder, and they meet every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at St. Michaels Church if you would like to join them. www.okanaganrecorder.org

The next Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Okanagan Breakfast seminar is May 4th at the Eldorado Hotel from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The speaker is Manijeh Colabella, Senior Governance Consultant on the topic of Governance 101 in Today’s World – Is the Line Shifting? Registration at bcinfo@icd.ca. The ICD executive is Michael Conway (Chair); David Bond, Meryle Corbett, Gary Parmar, Larry Smith, Sharon Varette, Judy Bishop, David Burke, Laurel Douglas, Robert Scott, and Laura Thurnheer.

Peachland HUB Society is hosting a foodbank fundraiser to raise funds to build their much-needed new foodbank building. They are having a 50/50 draw with the possibility of winning $100,000 if all the tickets are sold from April 1st to July 18th, 2023, with a draw date of July 18th. Tickets are $1 for $10.00; 3 for $25.00 and 15 for $100. To purchase go to www.peachlandhub.ca or 250-212-2025. Shelley Sweeney is the Chair of the society.

