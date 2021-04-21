Straight From DeHart - April 21, 2021

You can now shop two ways at Springfield Bulk Foods at #133 – 1889 Springfield Road. With over 2,000 products, pre-packaged bulk food products can be purchased and scooping is now available on certain products. Owned and operated by Gerald and Lorrette Carson for the past 36 years, the store has thousands of bulk products available, with oats, grains, raisins, and organic being their #1 sellers. The store also has a new large wall of spice that is 18 feet long and offers a variety of 170 spices. This wall of spice is incredible for chefs, restaurants, businesses, or the public for home use. The fresh spices are ordered from Montreal and many of them, in turn, come from Europe. Springfield Bulk Foods also offers over 30 different types of flour, including gluten-free and organic flour. The store is open Monday to Saturday, with Tuesdays and Thursdays being family discount days on packages 1kg and under. www.springfieldbulkfoods.ca

MNP LLP has welcomed Glen Jackson, CPA, CGA Senior Manager, Taxation Services to their Kelowna team. A seasoned professional with 30 years of experience in the federal and B.C. governments, Glen has also recently taught at Okanagan College. Glen also ran his own CPA practice and was a tax director for another regional firm. In addition to his extensive tax knowledge, Glen is certified in financial forensics. To learn more about what the potential tax implications for the pandemic could mean for your business, contact Glen at glen.jackson@mnp.ca.

Vejii Holdings, headquartered in Kelowna, has launched its Canadian platform at ca.shopvejii.com, an online marketplace for vegan and plant-based products. With the CEO of the company, Kory Zelickson, Vejii is offering a thoughtfully curated selection of plant-based meat, dairy and seafood products, based on their top-selling products in the US. There are an estimated 2.3 million vegetarians and 850,000 vegans in Canada and Vejii is committed to making plant-based food more accessible, while also supporting plant-based food producers and small businesses. The company operates a multi-vendor platform and makes it possible for startup brands to list their product on the website, and gain national exposure for their brand. The platform is also an excellent channel for established brands looking to target new customers. By providing startups with the exposure they both help the brand and provide their customers with high-quality plant-based alternatives that they may not have had access to before. The platform incorporates machine learning, smart lists, targeted product recommendations, and proprietary technology to its customers. ca.shopvejii.com

The Kelowna Okanagan Mission Rotary Club continues its tradition of hosting its Annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction, this time virtually on May 2nd at 6:30 p.m. With the support of their partners and sister club, Rotary Now, they have a fun evening planned that will raise much-needed funds for organizations in Kelowna. Rotary Now provides environmental education, support for women and children who have experienced abuse, and help provide a home away from home for families experiencing medical challenges. This year, more than ever, our local charities need support from Rotary. Rotary thanks you in advance for your support in this great evening of fun. The silent auction is on now. For information and ticket sales visit https://trellis.org/fun_f8w4ibpr5u

Celebrate spring with a special offer from Moxness Massage at Unit J – 2009 Enterprise Way, located at Tan on Studios. If your legs ache after the season’s first hike or walk, or you want to treat yourself to a relaxing rejuvenating massage before golf or tennis, this offer is for you. Owner/operator Kirsten Moxness is offering a 90-minute massage for $95.00 or 60 minutes for $75.00. with this offer available until May 19th. Kirsten is not an RMT here in B.C. but with over 30 year’s international experience, you are in good hands. I can attest to that. Appointments are available Mondays and Wednesday by contacting kirsten@alwayscare.ca

Okanagan Xeriscape Association has had to modify its primary fundraiser again this year which will be held online, but with a wider variety of larger xeriscape plants for sale. Hundreds of drought-tolerant plants will go on sale through OXA’s website at www.okanaganxeriscape.org, beginning on Earth Day, April 22. For the first week, only members will have access to the sale, but in the second week, all remaining stock will be available for sale to the public. Individual memberships are $25.00 and available on the website. The list of plants for sale, including photos and more detailed information on each is on the extensive and popular plant database on the website. Judie Steeves is the president of the association.

The first three winners of the Kelowna Civic and Community Awards were named virtually at Monday’s City Council meeting. The Bob Giordano Memorial Award for Outstanding Coach/Sports Administrator of the Year is Meghan Faust. Teen Honor in the Arts recipient is Julius Brooker and the Honour in the Arts recipient is Karma Lacoff Nieoczym. www.kelowna.ca

The Stewart family is donating $50,000.00 to support the education of health care professionals at Okanagan College supporting the new Health Sciences Centre. The gift will recognize Rosemary and Richard “Dick” Stewart. Dick was a founder of Quails’ Gate Estate Winery and a Kelowna City Councillor who passed away nearly one year ago at the age of 94. In the 1990’s, Dick volunteered on the Bold Horizons Campaign to create a new vision of Okanagan University College. He served on OUC’s Board of Governors and was a founding member of the Central Okanagan Foundation, being its President for nine years. The family will support a student lounge on the third floor of the Health Sciences Centre, with a view overlooking one of Dick’s earlier orchards. I am honoured to be the Campaign Ambassador for this project on the Okanagan College Campus. To learn more and to donate visit www.OurStudentsYourHealth.ca.

Happy 38th Anniversary Dave (Teapot) and Kathy Dunscombe (Apr. 15).

If you happen to be going down Ethel Street, you won’t be able to miss the huge, incredibly beautiful magnolia tree at 1950 Ethel Street and the home of Jan and Gary Johnston, who has lived at that address for 35 years. Jan recently retired from the City of Kelowna. The magnolia tree is believed to be the largest in the city and has also been deemed a heritage tree with the papers signed by former Mayor Jim Stuart. The tree was purchased at Burnett’s and planted in 1952 by Bea Bullock with the help of Ernie Burnett, who provided all the tools on Mother’s Day. Bea’s husband John did not think it was a good idea to plant the tree in the front year, but as the years have gone by, it seems it was a great idea. Jan recalls the tree was about half the size it is now 35 years ago.

Ashbury Bridal Couture’s 1st Virtual Fashion Show was a huge success. The main sponsors were Xoxo Bridal Accessories, Floral Therapy, Jenna Jones Beauty, The Hair Den, Cakery Arts, Glitz & Glam Rentals, Beach Bum Tours, Flash & Frame Photobooth, Chelsea Tasker Photography, and Intrigue Winery. Many others helped out in the way of prizes and donations. Timeless Elegance: A Virtual Fashion Show Experience has been created to fill a void this year, as none of the Bridal Expos was able to operate. The wedding industry has been hit hard with all the restrictions so this online event was a welcomed addition for many that were missing the expo as a way to connect and showcase what they have to offer the brides. Anyone can now watch the event online at www.ashburybridal.ca/fashion-show

It’s volunteer week. Kudos to Tourism Kelowna’s Visitor Experience volunteers that consist of more than 70 passionate residents who enjoy sharing everything they love about their communities with visitors and local residents at the downtown visitor centre, YLW satellite visitor centre, and their mobile kiosk. In 2020 the volunteers contributed more than 2,700 hours and in 2019 more than 5,800 hours. www.tourismkelowna.com

The Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) is hosting a car raffle. This year’s prize car is a fully customized 2010 Chevy Camaro sponsored by Boyd Auto Body and Glass. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the CAC website at www.cackelowna.com until June 20th. The draw will happen on Father’s Day at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 for one or $100.00 for five. Other sponsors are PPG, LORDCO, Auto Parts, CIC, OK Tire, Andre’s Electronics, Sign Craft and Elite Auto Centre. Ginny Becker is the Executive Director of the Centre.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 80th Chuck Dixon (Apr. 27); Happy 50th Chris Koutsantonis (Apr. 22); Ann Ellis (Apr. 20); Bill Winters, Mickie’s Pub (Apr. 21); Aldina Loureiro (Apr. 22); Marie Gelanis (Apr. 23); Mary Clark (Apr. 23); Freddie McKee (Apr. 23); Alana Francis (Apr. 24); Norm Felty (Apr. 24); Myrna Telford (Apr. 25); Lynn Kratzer (Apr. 26); Phyllis Litz and Con Litz, husband and wife (Both Apr. 27); Raghwa Gopal (Apr. 27); Lois Serwa (Apr. 27); Ava Durrell (Apr. 27).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca