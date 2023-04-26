Straight From DeHart - April 26, 2023

After receiving his electrical contractor's license, Certified Red Seal Electrician and Class B Field Safety Representative, Jeremy Deacon started Deacon Electric. Jeremy has worked in the industry and all areas of the trade-in Kelowna since 2014. He specializes in various electrical services, including residential renovations, panel and lighting upgrades, add-ons such as hot tubs and car chargers, as well as commercial and industrial service requirements. Jeremy is fully bonded and insured and is committed to safety, quality workmanship and excellent customer service. He has earned a reputation for being a reliable and trusted electrical service provider. deaconelectricbc@gmail.com or 250-317-3522.

Accountant turned business owner, Andy Le, CPA has started Kelowna Dream Car Rentals to offer the Okanagan residents and visitors a fun and affordable way to enjoy their dream cars. The company offers sports cars and electric cars, ranging from less than $200.00 per day up to $599.00 per day for their more exclusive cars including the 2023 C8 Corvette Z51 and Lexus LC500 Bespoke edition. As of April 18th, 2023 Andy has the only Bespoke edition in the country. Those have been very popular for tourists and residents who want to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or any special occasion with a specialty car. Kelowna Dream Car Rentals offer a personalized concierge approach to customer service and delivers the cars right to their customers across the valley. www.kelownadreamcar.com

Bruce Smith is retiring after more than 20 years with the Central Okanagan Regional District. After a 27-year career in media, Bruce began with the Regional District in a term position as assistant coordinator of Crime Stoppers in July 2002 and then became communications coordinator in April 2003. Bruce received his baptism under fire literally that summer dealing with communications issues during the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park Fire. He was involved in information services for the Emergency Response Centre during his time with the Regional District. Bruce will be succeeded by Haley Oliver, who comes from UBCO where she was manager of communications and engagement for the College of Graduate Studies.

John Wannecke, AME, HLLQP has joined the team at Peters Wealth Management as a licensed wealth management and insurance advisor. John brings years of experience in the aerospace industry, having worked as an aircraft engineer across Canada, as well as being a commercial pilot and aircraft charter operator in Canada’s far north. With a degree in Business Management from Athabasca University, John is well-equipped to guide clients toward their financial goals. His expertise in the aviation industry makes him an ideal advisor for clients with related interests and concerns. John.wannecke@pwmfc1.com

After a comprehensive global search, the MAKR Group has found its new VP within its own walls, with the appointment of Dennis Scott as Vice President of production and engineering. In the newly created role, he will lead innovation in product design and engineering as well as oversee manufacturing and product strategy. Dennis makes the transition from his current role at MAKR as Director of Engineering and Operations spanning two decades with the company. The MAKR Group is comprised of three working brands; Waterplay, Parkworks, and Wekid Mfg. www.makrgroup.com

Congratulations to Denys Storozhuk, President of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Association who won the Anita Tozer Memorial Award at the 48th Annual Civic & Community Awards. The award is awarded to an individual or group in recognition of an extraordinary and positive contribution to the quality of life in Kelowna and is an award bestowed by a unanimous vote by Kelowna City Council.

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is hosting their After Hours on May 2nd from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at WINGS Kelowna, 590 Hwy. 33 W. Tickets $10.00. URBA is also looking for Walking Tour Guides for assorted Sundays starting April 30th through to August. $50.00 per tour, 7:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Tours take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Contract Karen Beaubier at executivedirector@uptownrutland.com

Well-known local, Domenic Rampone has been elected as Vice Chair of the Westbank First Nations Economic Development Commission. dom@westmfg.net

The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride – Kelowna 2023 presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation and in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna is June 11, 2023 at Sutherland Bay Park, 612 Ellis Street. The annual community bike ride is a chance to connect with your own mental health, with each other and with the movement that is bringing mental health into the open. You can choose your route while raising funds for the community. To register and donate visit cmhakelowna.com/ride2023

Student entrepreneurs from Okanagan College (OC) are expanding their social enterprise the Unusually Good Food Co. throughout Western Canada. With the goal of donating one-million servings of apple chips to children, they have formed a partnership with Loblaw Companies Limited, expanding to 19 cities in Western Canada with its line of apple juice. Unusually Good Food Co. apple juice is available at Your Independent Grocer store locations and with each box of juice sold, apple chips will be donated to elementary schools across Canada. The Unusually Good Food Co. was inspired by Enactus Okanagan College students who noticed that large amounts of apples are wasted each year because they do not fit appearance standards. They now have turned these unusual apples into healthy apple chips for donation. MacKenna Lenarcic is the President of Enactus OC. www.unusuallygood.ca

Heather Gillett of Lash Class Beauty Bar & Academy formerly of 1856 Ambrosi Road has relocated her business to Suite B5 - 1620 Dickson Avenue in Landmark 5. www.lashclass.ca

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, May 6th at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1309 Bernard Avenue with a Ukrainian food buffet, silent auction, and Ukrainian performers. Money raised will be for medical supplies for Canadians flighting in Bakhmut and to help Ukrainian refugees here in Kelowna. To attend www.eventbrite.com/e/571985262317

The Kelowna Liedertafel Choir is presenting their annual May concert, dinner and dance on Friday, May 12th at Immaculate Conception Hall, 839 Sutherland Avenue with Vick’s Dance Band. Admission is $40.00 with tickets available at Illichmann’s Delicatessen, 1937 Gordon Drive, Loaves and Fishes, 591 Lawrence Avenue. For information contact 250-861-8435.

After 62 years of farming and ranching, Len (Marlene) & Marvin Tonn are hosting a huge farm and ranch equipment sale and auction on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at 2355 John Hindle Drive starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be lots of everything from large and small equipment to accessories including tractors, front-end loaders, balers, pallet forks, PTO fertilizer spreaders, irrigation pipes, trailers, bale elevators, harrows, individual bale wrappers, silage trucks, discs, fuel tanks, manure wagon and chisel plows, just to mention a slight few of the pieces of equipment. Plus, there will be many more items including household and antiques for sale. Sales staff will be on site. www.bclivestock.bc.ca

The website of Jim Kerr’s “Meet Me In Cairo” book, which was mentioned in my column last week, is www.meetmeincairo.ca, which shows excerpts and reviews about the book.

Voyager RV’s fundraising initiatives are in full swing for 2023 with a cheque being presented to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) for $18,750.00.00 and with over $30,000 in donations made so far for local charities. Their goal is to raise over $100,000 by the end of this year. Every Voyager RV employee voted for their favourite charities, and the top eight vote-getters were then selected as the recipients for 2023 with each charity being assigned a certain month. Voyager RV is locally owned and operated with Jason Friesen as the Vice President and Ward Fraser as the General Manager. www.voyagerrv.ca

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna has announced the return of their Father’s Day Car Raffle made possible by CSN Collison Centres. The grand prize is a Doge Challenger SXT with a custom set of cat American Racing or US Mag wheels chosen by the winner. This year, they have added another chance to win with the addition of an early bird draw on May 18th for a Treeline rooftop tent for your vehicle. www.cackelowna.com

Generations is Paris Jewellers Mother’s Day collection featuring their brand-new Emerald collection. Paris Jewellers has 23 stores across Canada with one store in Orchard Park Shopping Centre. Visit www.parisjewellers.com/mothrs-day-gift-guide/ to see their top pics as well as their Mom + Mini matching sets. All pieces on the Mini side include a donation to Make-A-Wish® to help grant children’s wishes.

Birthdays of the week – Sia Koutsantonis (Apr. 25); Lynn Kratzer (Apr. 26); Lorna Wilson (Apr. 26); Phyllis Litz & Con Litz, husband & wife (Apr. 27); Chuck Dixon (Apr. 27); Raghwa Gopal (Apr. 27); Lois Serwa (Apr. 27); Richard Erickson (Apr. 28); Ron Labossiere (Apr. 28); Linda Verna (Apr. 28); Lynn Tamaki (Apr. 29); Jim Hedman (Apr. 29); Dave McLean (Apr. 29); Brett Kryskow (Apr. 29); Alison Love (Apr. 29); Karen Belshaw (Apr. 29); John McCormack (Apr. 30); Bryan Sargeant (Apr. 30); Tony Peyton (Apr. 30); Sam Hill (May 1); Becky Marks (May 1); Bev Vassos (May 1); Harry Grossmith (May 1); Janice Appleton (May 2).

