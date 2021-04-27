Straight From DeHart - April 28, 2021

O-Machi Taiwanese Appetizer Bento House is located at 101 – 1014 Glenmore Drive, in the same center as Circle K, across from the Kelowna Golf & Country Club. Owned and operated by a delightful couple, Ryan and Winnie Lai, O-Machi has a full fresh takeout menu of appetizers, fried rice, fried noodles, Taiwanese bento, noodles, noodle soup, and a huge selection of bubble tea and fruit tea. We tried an array of menu items including O-Machi chicken popcorn, pineapple prawns, oyster mushrooms, minced pork rice bowl, house special spicy wontons, beef noodle soup, and Taiwanese sausage fried rice. The minced pork rice bowl and beef noodle soup were the most traditional. All the food was exceptionally delicious. O-Machi’s portions are generous and their prices are reasonable. They also offer vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and use no MSG. If you like bubble tea or fruit tea or have never tried it, I would recommend the house milk tea with pearls or the taro jade milk tea. Popular is the fresh passion fruit green tea and the new plum sparkling. You will be served the teas with a straw made from plants. O-Machi has daily lunch specials from Tuesday to Friday. Open Tuesday to Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. www.omachi.ca

The Kelowna Capital News is running a premium positioned wrap on the outside of the Kelowna Capital News on May 19th and 20th called Pay It Forward. It is to help local businesses that are struggling due to the pandemic. Here’s how it works. A business that buys a spot on the wrap to promote their own business will have the opportunity to gift a ¼ page colour ad to another business that is struggling, i.e. your favourite local restaurants or small businesses or any other business that has suffered during the pandemic. There are limited spots on the wrap so businesses will want to sign up as quickly as possible. It will be published on May 19th in the West K News and May 20th in the Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar. To participate, call Karen Hill, Group Publisher at the Kelowna Capital News at Karen.hill@blackpress.ca or 250-215-2222.

Tourism Kelowna, in partnership with Orchard Park Shopping Centre has opened a new satellite visitor centre located at the Guest Services Kiosk. The new location joins the downtown Kelowna Visitor Centre, the information kiosk at Kelowna Airport, the mobile events kiosk, and virtual/online visitor services as part of Tourism Kelowna’s comprehensive visitor experience strategy to assist visitors while supporting residents and local businesses. This year, Orchard Park celebrates its 50th year, and everyday their guest service team provides information in a safe and convenient way about the shopping centre and the amazing experiences that Kelowna has to offer with those that visit the mall. The Orchard Park Guest Services team have received visitor servicing training to add to their customer experience and will offer tear-off maps and outdoor trail guides during mall hours. Vikki Webster is the marketing manager for Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Compassionate Companion is a company that is owned and operated by Monique Saebels. A community support worker who has worked with seniors and people with developmental disabilities for over 15years, Monique helps seniors and their families do everything from companionship, errands, and doctor appointments to palliative care. Her inspiration came from caring for her father for 10 years who had Alzheimer’s and she still cares for her 86 year old mother. Her business gives families the time to do other things needed in life while knowing that their loved ones are being well taken care of. Monique takes every health precaution to keep their family members safe with all protocols and can help whether the person lives in a residence or has chosen to stay at home. Visit www.compassionatecompanion.ca

The Kelowna Okanagan Mission Rotary Club continues its tradition of hosting its Annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction, this time virtually on May 2nd at 6:30 p.m. With the support of their partners and sister club, Rotary Now, they have a fun evening planned that will raise much-needed funds for organizations in Kelowna. This year, more than ever, our local charities need support from Rotary. Come join them in this great evening of fun. The silent auction is live. For formation, tickets and to bid on the auction items visit https://trellis.org/fun_f8w4ibpr5u

Clean out those file cabinets and storage areas and get rid of those unwanted papers and files. Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is hosting a Community Shred Day on Saturday, May 15 at the Regional District parking lot at 1540 KLO Road from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bring and shred financial and personal documents that will be shredded on-site by Okanagan Paper Shredding Inc. Shredding is by donation with a minimum $5.00 per box. All proceeds to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers for tips leading to arrests or crimes solved. Gerry Guiltenane is the program coordinator of Crime Stoppers. For more information call 250-470-6211.

Five Kelowna authors are launching their new book, Fear Less with a book signing at Priest Creek Family Estate Winery, 2555 Saucier Road on May 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the book signing is being donated to the Women in Leadership Foundation. Locals, Christine Esovoloff, Sharon Hughes-Geekie, Kristen Thompson, Kristy Keus, and Andrea Kelly are all co-authors of Fear Less, an anthology compiled by 14 authors from across Canada and the U.S. Topics explored in Fear Less include eating disorders, fear of abandonment, aging, fear of change, the imposter syndrome and more. The timing of this book could not have been better with the pandemic igniting all sorts of fears that have taken its toll on mental health. For Kristen, Kristy and Andrea, Fear Less is their first book. Christine is co-author of Dear Love, I’m Ready for You, and Sharon's first co-author book was Mama’s Gotta Work. The book is available at Chapter Indigo, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

Congratulations to the following City of Kelowna Civic and Community Awards Recipients. Central Okanagan Region Nutrition Society – Meals on Wheels (Volunteer Organization of the Year); Peter’s Your Independent Grocer (Corporate Community of the Year Award) and Columbia Bottle Depots (Champion for the Environment).

Brent Carmichael’s video titled Black in celebration of Black History Month was released in February on YouTube. The video represents his vision of how love can change the way we interact with each other and heal as we move forward together and not divided. Take a look at this positive and education-based music video at https://youtu.be/ylzl9jifKTA. Brent has also started two initiatives this year. On Course for Change aims to get minority youths engaged and excited about the game of golf. Turn Fears Into Gears focuses on opening the world of motorsport to youths regardless of gender or ethnicity. https://gofund.me/6821152c8

The 1st Annual Hands in Service Charity Golf Tournament is Friday, June 25th at Sunset Ranch Golf Club. They are looking for sponsors, registrants, and donations for their silent auction. Hands in Service restore hope and dignity through tangible acts of kindness to health and mobility challenged individuals and families in the Okanagan. Pam Watland is the field coordinator of Hands in Service. Visit www.handsinservice.ca/golf-event

Hosted by Grizzli Winery at 2550 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna, Art in the Park 2021 is inviting submissions of paintings, sculpture, metal, glass, wood art, pottery as well as other forms of fine art. The event is on July 3rd and 4th outside from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is open to artists in the Okanagan Valley and there is no fee for participation. COVID health measures will be in place and all artists, guests, and staff are required to wear masks. The submission deadline is May 28th, 2021. Apply at https://tripetto.app/run/OFTH1ECHYV

Third Space Life Charity and West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary have made it possible for young adults who live on the Westside, to have more opportunities to access mental health care support. Through their Love for the Westside Virtual Silent Auction, the Rotary Club raised close to $6,000.00. They decided to donate the funds to Third Space Charity to help launch Mental Wellness West, a new program that dedicates funding for free, supportive care counselling for young adults between 18 and 29 who live on the Westside. www.thirdspacecanada.org

Birthdays of the week – Happy 55th Marianne Dahl (Apr. 30); Ron Labossiere (Apr. 28); Cleo Curatolo (Arp. 28); Richard Erickson (Apr. 28); Jim Hedman (Apr. 29); Dave McLean (Apr. 29); Brett Kryskow (Apr. 29); Alison Love (Apr. 29); Karen Belshaw (Apr. 29); Lynn Tamaki (Apr. 29); Tony Peyton (Apr. 30); Bryan Sargeant (Apr. 30); John McCormack (Apr. 30); Sam Hill (May 1); Kevin Bojda (May 3); Gloria Jean Seymour (May 3); Dale Adamoski (May 3); Chris Cowan (May 4); Cathy Jennens (May 4).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca