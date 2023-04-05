Straight From DeHart - April 5, 2023

AM 1150 congratulates our weekly contributor Maxine DeHart on an important milestone. From Max’s Capital News column this week:

In today’s Capital News we recognize a significant milestone in our newspaper’s history - the 25th anniversary of Maxine DeHart writing a weekly local business happenings column in our newspaper. A consistent presence in our news pages over that time, Maxine has seen the comings and goings of three Capital News corporate owners, six publishers and six editors. Assembling her column from her busy marketing director’s lobby office in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, Maxine has illuminated on the business and community movers and shakers and become the go-to publicity person to help launch a new business, where a mention in her column could be the difference between initial success or failure. Her supportive efforts for the United Way fundraiser Drive-Thru Breakfast that bears her name are legendary, but her devotion to her column, and through that the city she calls home, have been equally impactful. Today, we are reprinting her original column and Max updates us on what happened to the businesses and people she wrote about more than 1,200 columns ago.

When I was approached to write this column, I said “You don’t understand – I’m not a writer – that’s not what I do best.” The response was “So, Max – how do you write?” I replied that Irene Morrison, a good friend of mine, once told me that I write exactly like I talk – it’s like I’m standing right in front of you… so everyone – read fast and hold your breath!

I worked with Irene at Scotiabank on Bernard Avenue for 14 years back in the early 1970s. She has been retired for over 30 years from Scotiabank.



Congratulations to Barb Douglas who was previously with Greyhound Canada and Greyhound Air. She has taken the new position of sales manager at the Sandman Inn in Kelowna (right next door to me). Great to have you back in the hotel/hospitality business, Barb.

Barb is now working for BCMI Management who manage 11 BCM Inns and Kanata Hotels.



Don Pettman (or to be more politically correct, Don Pettperson) has retired from the accounting firm of Rutherford, Bazett. There’s a great story behind Don, as he is the son-in-law of the founder of the company, Reg Rutherford, way back in 1943. The firm was started in 1928. It’s fun to hear about business history in Kelowna from the people who have made it happen. Happy retirement, Don.

Don resides in West Kelowna with wife Joan and although he has retired from public practice, Don is still working as a part-time CA consultant.



Best wishes to Bob Levin, a former partner in the law firm of Levin, Kendall, Penty & Co. Bob has decided to go it alone and has opened his new practice in the Landmark Square II building on Dolphin Road. We wish you great success, Bob.

Bob sold his law practice to DuMoulin Boskovich and is semi-retired working part-time for the new law firm.



Jim Stuart, our former mayor, is in Vancouver as we speak having major knee surgery. We wish him the best and a very speedy recovery before golf season. Actually, it was kind of nice playing with Jim and his bum knee because we could finally keep up with him… not anymore.

Jim passed away on May 21, 2020. He was mayor of Kelowna from 1986 to 1996. His wife, Anna, still resides at their home in East Kelowna.



Welcome to Kelowna, Bob Friesen, the new Interior Lumber Manufacturers Assoc. (ILMA) president. Bob was with the Ministry of Forests in Victoria before assuming this new position in Kelowna. John Merritt, who held the position before Bob, is now the Vice President of woodlands for Riverside Forest Products. Good luck to both of you. The annual meeting of the association will be held on April 23 and 24.

Bob is retired and now resides in Victoria. This year, Paul Rasmussen is the president of the ILMA. Paul resides in Grand Forks.



Wendy McCulloch, senior manager of management services of the Business Development Bank in Kelowna, recently returned from Russia, where she was a participant in a business symposium for Russian women interested in business. What a great opportunity for Wendy and Kelowna! Oh, and by the way – talking about women and business – International Women’s Day is March 8 and there’s a great trade show and networking event for women at the Ramada Lodge Hotel. Tickets are available at the door. Call Okanagan Events at 860-9191 for more information.

Wendy is residing in Grand Forks and is the executive director for Community Futures B.C.



Congrats to Herb and Cathy Comben, co-chairs of the 1997 United Way campaign, and all their volunteers for surpassing their goal this year. I know that all the committees worked very hard to achieve this goal and we send our big, big accolades to all.

Herb and Catherine have both been retired from TELUS for many years.



Wendy and Gabriele Giammartino have opened their new business Via Veneto Hair Design and Aesthetics on Tutt Street. They previously owned and operated the Hair Studio on Sutherland Avenue. Congrats and good luck to both of you in your new venture – stop by and see this classy and unique operation – you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Via Veneto Hair is closed and Wendy and Gabriele are retired and no longer living in Kelowna.



Greenway Thomson Communications Ltd. has moved their offices to new premises on Lawrence Avenue in the old Bennett’s Plumbing store, formerly Flex Fitness. This company is a full service public relations, communications and government relations agency. It’s a great business in a great location. Steven Thomson, one of the partners, is the new president of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce (old news but some of you may not have heard it). Steve and Teresa Greenway are also partners in the company.

The company is no longer in operation. Steve and Theresa Greenway have relocated to Campbell River and retired former Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson is fishing, farming, and continues to work in the community on many volunteer boards.



The fifth annual B.C. Tourism Industry Conference was held in Kelowna last week, with more than 200 delegates in attendance. This was the first time the conference was held outside the golden triangle and what a success it was. There were top-notch speakers including Gordon Campbell, Michael Campbell, Ian Waddell (new tourism minister) and Premier Glen Clark (whom they dubbed Prince Glen, the Tax Collector at the Medieval banquet).

The conference will be held in Prince George in 2023. Gordon Campbell is now living in Ontario, his brother Michael Campbell is a media financial analyst, Glen Clark stepped down as president and chief operating officer of the Jim Pattison Group earlier this year after 22 years working for the company, Ian Waddell died in 2021 at the age of 79.



Cudos and thanks to Stan Martindale, General Manager of the Ramada Lodge Hotel, for the great name “Straight from DeHart” for this column. You know, he really is a smart guy.

Stan has retired from The Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre where he was GM from 1995 to 2022. He is now working on the family farm but comes back to the Ramada for regular visits.



Thanks to Neil, Andrew, Paul, Stuart and all the great staff at the Capital News for giving me the encouragement to put together a weekly column that I hope you will find informative, fun, and a positive look at our business community.

Paul Winkler is back in Ontario retired and travelling. Neil Godbout is editor-in-chief of the Prince George Citizen. Andrew Hanon is an investigative researcher for the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

And Stuart Cook is retired.



Rumour of the week… Is it possible that Kelowna will receive the only cardiac surgery unit outside of the Lower Mainland? Stand by for further details of this great event.

Rumour of the Week – We did get the Cardiac Surgery Unit, but the rumour of the week only lasted one week. No rumours, only facts!!



Birthday of the week… Happy 60th Jack Klassen, Klassen Furniture Service (March 4).

Jack Klassen has turned 85 and is still residing in Kelowna.



The column now lists multiple Birthdays of the Week, which has turned out to be a very popular feature.



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca