Straight from DeHart - August 11, 2021

Rubaroc, a company that are experts in poured-in-place rubber surfacing has come to Kelowna. A 35-year global installation company and with their head office in Toronto, Rubaroc can transform your spaces and create beautiful surfaces for pool decks, driveways, garages, patios, porches, pathways, steps, parks, and playgrounds. All this while retaining all the safety properties rubber safety surfacing has to offer with style and comfort. Rubaroc is used for both commercial and residential applications. The surfaces are created using polyurethane binders and high-quality coloured rubber granules. This simple process had been innovated over the years to create the most resilient, non-skid surface that is virtually indestructible. Rubaroc has endless colour combinations, is anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and UV resistant. It will not crack under extreme temperatures and accommodates ground movement. The product is unique as it can be installed fast over new or old concrete, asphalt, or interlocking bricks. It bounces like rubber and wears like rock. The surface can be walked on within 24 to 48 hours after installation. Rubaroc offers custom designs and logos. In Kelowna, Lottie Schwebius is the President, Western Canada, and her son Jordan Schwebius is the Sales Manager. www.rubaroc.com or jordan@rubaroc.com

Congratulations to RBC Orchard Plaza on celebrating its 50th Anniversary. To celebrate, along with week-long festivities at the branch last week, RBC has donated $10,000.00 to The Bridge Youth & Family Services. RBC asked their team members and partners to choose the charity of their choice for the donation and then those charities were voted on with one charity chosen to receive the huge donation. Margaret Morrison is the Community Manager Kelowna South, RBC Royal Bank, and Nico Vogt and John Taylor are the Assistant Managers at the branch. Courtney Hesse is the Regional Vice-President. www.rbcroyalbank.com

Brothers and co-founders Pardeep Sangha, CEO, and Harjeet Sangha, CIO have started a company that can help struggling family businesses. Both born in Kelowna, the brothers have started Business Brothers, a company that provides a one-stop shop for independently owned family businesses that want to expand, buy, merge, sell or transition to the next generation. The company provides valuations and manages complex business challenges that often arise with owning a family business such as family disputes, inheritance, succession planning, or family businesses that want to take their business to the next level. The duo provides high-level guidance and strategic advising. Formerly, Purdeep was Vice President at First Ontario Credit Union and Harjeet was a portfolio manager for CI – Private Investment Council. Ironically, they started the business in 2021 because of the death of their father who was an entrepreneur and orchard owner. His death left their mother scrambling to sort out the finances of the family business. www.businessbrothers.ca

Ashleigh (Ash) Simpson, a mortgage broker with Creative Mortgage has won the Rising Star Award from the Canadian Mortgage Professional Magazine (CMP). This national award recognizes stars in the mortgage industry. CMP invited professionals across Canada to nominate individuals for the list. Nominees had to be age 35 or under and have a committed career in mortgages with a passion for the industry. The professionals demonstrated the ability to provide detailed coaching to clients and go above and beyond consistently while navigating a whole new world. Ash is also a football coach with Kelowna Minor Football and RSS and a mentor to young athletes in the community. ashleigh@creativemortgage.ca

Last week I wrote about Josh Perrault’s company, JP Crafted. Josh’s email is josh79edm@gmail.com. You can visit John and see his work at the East Kelowna Market on Sundays.

AgeCare of Calgary, Alberta has acquired Brandt’s Creek Mews at 300 – 2081 Cross Road and has purchased this community and three others, namely Cariboo Place, Monashee Mews, and Mount Ida Mews. The staff at Brandt’s Creek Mews will be maintaining their commitment to providing quality care for their residents. Contact Senior Vice President Salimah Walji-Shivji at swalji-shivji@agecare.ca.

As a result of a unique collaboration with Sandhill Wines, Culinary arts Students will cook a three-course plated dinner as part of pop-up dinner services August 10th to 13th in the Sandhill kitchen. Dinner will be served in Sandhill’s barrel cellar and diners can select from three different appetizers, desserts, and mains. Winemaker Sandy Leier has curated a wine pairing which will also be available as an add-on. The special event comes on the heels of OC’s Culinary Arts fourth installment of the student dinner series. As there is limited space for this event, visit the Sandhill Wines event page at www.sandhillwines.ca. Chef Jim Armstrong is the Culinary Arts Chef at Okanagan College and Brittany Price is the Estate Manager at Sandhill Wines. www.okanagan.bc.ca/news/a-perfect-pairing-sandhill-invites-oc-culinary-arts-students-into-the-kitchen

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) has announced that another six murals will be painted this summer a part of its popular Uptown Mural Project. URBA is hosting free Walking Mural Tours that start at 11:00 a.m. on August 14th and 28th. The 90-minute tours meet and park at 158 Valleyview Road. Parking is free. Jamie Needham of Interior Savings Credit Union is the URBA president. For more information or to pre-register visit www.ourrutland.ca or call 250-451-9861.

CRIS has been offering supported and guided outdoor recreation for persons of all ages living with disabilities for 20 years. There are three programs: Adaptive Adventures, Adaptive Rentals, and Accessible Wilderness Expeditions. They are hosting a fundraiser, the 2nd Annual CRIS Adaptive Amazing Race, to further support their programs as part of their 20th-anniversary celebrations that are in August. The event is on August 25th in Vernon and August 20th in Kelowna. You can participate by registering a team, setting your fundraising goal, getting creative with your fundraising, and then come out and compete. For more information on how you can participate contact Shelley Buchanan Gilmore at shelleybg@adaptiveadventures.ca

Landmark District is hosting Summer Series Wine Social where you can mix, mingle, and enjoy great food, wine, and music with your Landmark District neighbors. Each week will feature a different local winery served alongside tasty canapes selected from one of their many Landmark District restaurants. Join them from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. at Landmark 6 Courtyard on August 19th with Mid-Town Station and Rust Winery and August 26th at Frankie, We Salute You and Kitsch Winery. There are a limited number of tickets available at www.landmarklove.ca.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is accepting applications for volunteer members to serve on the Agricultural Advisory Commission (AAC) and the Central Okanagan West Advisory Planning Commission (APC). These groups will work with RDCO Planning Services staff to review development and land use applications within the electoral areas. The comments and recommendations provided are considered in decisions made by the Regional Board. Information and a link to the application form is available online at rdco.com/advisorycommissions or by contacting planning at planning@rdco.com

Kelowna Women in Business (KWIB) has launched a new mentorship program for members and non-members, focused on supporting and empowering working women. The 12-week program is designed with both entrepreneurs and professionals in mind. To ensure the program participants derive the utmost value from the program, mentors and mentees from the local community will be matched based on the identified needs of mentees and the skills of mentors. The program includes goal setting, regular meetings between the mentor and mentee, and scheduled surveys, with between 11 and 14 hours through the course of the program. The first cohort will run from September 8th to November 30th with two more cohorts planned for later dates. For information on pricing and selected mentors visit www.kwib.org/mentorship-program.

Tracy Austin is the new executive director of the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce. A long-time Lake Country community member, Tracy comes to the organization with over 25 years of expertise in communications, graphic design, marketing, and brand development. Previously, she was the communications and coordinator for 4-H British Columbia and a marketing consultant for a law firm. www.lakecountrychamber.com

Congratulations to this year’s Bubba Open (Ken Bubba) at Sunset Ranch. With 196 golfers, sponsors, and volunteers they raised $12,900 for Paws It Forward and AlleyCATS. bubba_948@hotmail.com

On Saturday, August 14th, two long-time friends will meet again for their 4th Annual Stand Up for Archway Society. Kristin Postill and Brittney Page will be paddling the length of Kal Lake (16 km) in support of the society which is a non-profit whose mission is to transition to a future free from violence, specifically domestic violence and sexual assault affecting women, children, and youth. For more information email kristinpostill@gmail.com or to support the gals, go to bit.ly/supforarchway

Birthdays of the week – Happy 85th Abby Sones (Aug. 13); Willy Burgess (Aug. 12); Cathy Slade (Aug. 12); Craig Hostland (Aug. 12); Kali Howden (Aug. 13); Tina Tang (Aug. 13); Rupert Gruen (Aug. 13); Dave Renner (Aug. 13); Scott Amis (Aug. 14); Gordon Fitzpatrick (Aug. 15); Kathy Sawchuk (Aug. 16); Reagan Krivsky (Aug. 16); Herb Comben (Aug. 16); Chuck Cullen (Aug. 16); Peter Lepold (Aug. 17); Brad Buchanan (Aug. 17); Dean Toffen (Aug. 17)



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca