Straight from DeHart - August 18, 2021

Don’t let the construction in front of the building turn you off. J’s Café Brunch & Bistro has recently opened at 1282 Ellis Street between BNA and the Laurel. Owned and operated by husband and wife team, Chef Jacob Lee and Helana Kim, the bistro has 19 seats inside and when the patio is complete, will seat 16. Having moved to Canada in 2013, Chef Lee is from South Korea and graduated from Culinary Art School in 2008. His career has included 10 years at Marriott International Hotels and most recently as Chef at the Edmonton Convention Center. He has also won many culinary awards, with some of the medals displayed in the restaurant. J’s menu is a unique fusion of Korean summer food and worldwide influences. The menu offers brunch plates, sandwiches, salads, panini’s, pasta, noodles, and Dosirak (Bento Box). We shared the Bulgogi Dosirak, and a Gochujang pulled pork panini with Jacob’s famous Calamansi Ade lemonade. All were delicious. A menu item that we did not expect to try was Jacob’s large incredible signature dessert. It is something I have never had, and you must see it and taste it to believe this exceptional item. It could serve four, is extremely colorful, and would go perfectly with a coffee or latte. A walk downtown for dessert perhaps? Open 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday. www.jscafe.ca; www.instagram.com/jscafekelowna

After a decade at the helm of the KGH Foundation, Doug Rankmore, CEO has submitted his resignation to the board. Doug will be staying on until December 31, 2021. An executive search for a new CEO will be undertaken. Over the years, Doug has led a team that has raised millions in support of the Foundation’s mission, which is world-class care, close to home. Darrell Porubanec is the Chair of the KGH Foundation Board of Directors. Darrell.porubanec@gmail.com

Skogie’s car washes are celebrating their 50th Anniversary by making the ride for Okanagan College students a little easier. For every year the family-run business has been in operation, Skogie’s is donating $1,000 to Okanagan College for a total of $50,000 in honour of their half-century anniversary. The gift will support the Our Students, Your Health Campaign for the new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna campus. There will also be two annual awards set up for students in the Automotive Service Technician and Therapist Assistant Diploma programs. Coming to the Okanagan in 1971, David and Moyra Skoglund originally purchased Big Eagle Car Wash, which later evolved into the first Skogie’s location on Highway 97 and Underhill Street. The company now has four locations, three in Kelowna and one in Vernon, and has washed nearly 11 million vehicles. Sons Jason and Chris Skoglund are now running the business. I am honored to be the campaign ambassador for this magnificent project. To learn more or to donate visit www.OurStudentsYourHealth.com.

Margaret Morrison has been appointed to the role of Community Manager of the South Kelowna Community in the Okanagan & Kootenays market, working out of the RBC Orchard Plaza Branch, 1840 Cooper Road. Margaret started her banking career over 20 years ago and joined RBC in 2006. She has held numerous branch roles throughout her career, all on Vancouver Island. Margaret’s business development experience will be essential in her new role. In addition to being a 2006 RBC Convention and 2019 BC Leaders Within Recipient, Margaret has been awarded several leadership awards during her tenure on Vancouver Island. Margaret.l.morrison@rbc.com

AAcme Towing Inc. is celebrating 11 years in business in Kelowna at 990 Leathead Road. Owned and operated by CEO Mike Kletzel, the company has five trucks that provide roadside assistance and towing 24 hours a day. AAcme is a full-service towing company offering direct billing to most service centers. Each of their trucks has a special purpose, whether it’s a small truck to get into tight places or a larger truck for recovering heavier vehicles. In addition, all their trucks have mobile credit card and debit services for your convenience. Along with towing, AAcme offers My AAcme Advantage plan which is basically your own roadside assistance plan, scrap vehicle disposal, and parking lot control. Their trucks are well maintained, government safety inspected, and their towing service and yard are fully insured and secure. www.aacmetowingkelowna.com

URBA’s After Hours returns with a BBQ hosted by Benson Law LLP Lawyers in Roxby Square parking lot on Wednesday, September 1st from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. $10.00 admission for food and beverages.

Self-publishing her first book, local author Hannelore Clark is the author of Tiger: The Cat Who Thought He Was a Dog. Having been an animal lover all her life, Tiger, Hannelore’s six-day-old, orphaned orange tabby kitten had been hand-raised by her. He grew up with dogs, so he thought he was one of them. Impersonating a guard dog, he was fearless as he defended their country home as he believed that it was his duty. Tiger lived four of his nine lives, lived dangerously, was fearless, yet cuddly, a born clown, and had a knack for getting himself into big trouble. He was way above average cat intelligence. This true story will appeal to readers of all ages, mainly animal lovers. All the photos in the book are manually photographed by Hannelore from 1978 to 1998. The book is available locally at Mosaic Books and online at Indigo and Amazon and sells as eBook, Kobo, and Kindle. 01hannel@telus.net

The Kelowna branch of the Japanese Redress Committee is attempting to locate all Japanese Canadians who have previously received Redress, so they may benefit and apply for the Japanese Canadian Survivors Health & Wellness Fund benefits. For more information, you can email KelownaAreaJC@gmail.com. A spouse, family member, or caregiver of such a person may also contact the committee.

Keisha Clarke of Yanni’s Grill at 1959 K.L.O. Road is hosting Jamaica Day on August 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. They will have live Jamaican music, games, and prizes per table. There will be indoor and outdoor dining tables with all Covid protocols in place. The cost is $28 per plate, but you can choose to select anything off the menu. There will be jerk chicken and pork, ackee and saltfish, curry mutton, pickled fish, rice, peas, yellow yam, boiled green banana, bammy, and breadfruit, along with extras of corn soup, stew peas, and jerk chicken poutine. Contact Keisha at keiyanni@gmail.com

10 million Acts of Kindness is a social project designed to inspire a kindness movement in the world, with Kelowna at the heart of it all. Crystal Flaman, social entrepreneur, and business owner of Inspiring Success Services Inc. says the time is now to share a little random, or not so random act of kindness. Here’s the goal. Gather one million people who will perform ten acts of kindness each, thereby generating 10 million Acts of Kindness. The concept of random acts of kindness started in 1982 by Ann Herbert. Over 20 years later, our goal is to continue the kindness movement with the official launch of 10 million Acts of Kindness. Find out more at www.10millionactsofkindness.com; Join the Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/10millionactsofkindness. Partial proceeds from the kindness card sales will go to the Central Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo is hosting its 3rd Annual Fancy Pants Charity Golf Tournament at Sunset Ranch on Friday, September 17th. Monies raised will go to the Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna. There are still a few openings available to enter either as a team, an individual golfer, or as a corporate sponsor. Sign up through Eventbrite or contact Mark Dixon at mark.dixon@esd-simulation.com

Gloria-Jean Seymour’s Dine and Chat is back. Join them for the weekly Tuesday Breakfast at Deli City Café at #11 - 1889 Springfield Road at 10:30 a.m. with safety protocols. They insist on proof of being fully vaccinated with masks and social distancing being mandatory and respected. For information or to join contact Gloria-Jean Seymour at glowjean@gmail.com or 250-763-6495.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 50th Nicole Zaiser (Aug. 24); Tena Kristalowich (Aug. 20); Ken Bernath (Aug. 20); Stuart Cook (Aug. 18); Mac MacCormack (Aug. 20); Cherie Hanson (Aug. 20); Peter Sherba (Aug. 21); Ted Rhind (Aug. 21); Joel Sherlock (Aug. 21); Ken Johnson (Aug. 22); Bruce Jones (Aug. 23); Gerri Weninger (Aug. 23); Margaret Hobson (Aug. 24); Bud Magrath (Aug. 24); Gavin Young (Aug. 24).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca