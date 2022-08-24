Straight From DeHart - August 24, 2022

Alexis Leycraft, formerly of Frequency Winery, has purchased a 30-year-old treasure in Kelowna and has now made it her own. Michael’s Beer & Wine Studio at #180 – 2000 Spall Road has been rebranded by Alexis and is now known as Unlabeled Beer, Wine & Cider Studio. You can put on a batch of beer, wine or cider and make it with their expert team. Then come back when it's ready to bottle. There are no preservatives, chemicals or additives, just raw real ingredients. Unlabeled is also the only beer studio that you can go into and make your own craft beer. They also offer all brew supplies, ingredients, and equipment for home brewing. Unlabeled is a great way for people to celebrate on a budget. In her 5,000 square foot premises and with three staff, along with their refrigeration room and filtering and carbonation room, Alexis has been renovating the bottling room to look like a 1920’s underground speakeasy. Alexis has a handful of instruments on hand including a gold piano and would like to feature local musicians after hours. She has also been hosting artisan markets every month to highlight local crafters and artists. www.kelownabrew.com

Hale Salon has opened at 1329 Ellis Street, owned, and operated by stylist Lindsay Wilson. Completing her education in Vancouver, Lindsay has been a stylist in Kelowna for over 10 years and previously worked at Mod Salon for over seven years. She opened Image Studios, a small studio space about 1-1/2 years ago and has now expanded to her new location and a new name across from the Laurel which opened on June 1st. Hale Salon carries lines that are eco-conscious and animal friendly of Kevin Murphy, Balmain and Eufora. They offer colours, cuts, smoothing treatments, and specialize in hair extensions. They also offer chair rental and employee opportunities. Lindsay believes in giving back to her community and a percentage of all sales from services and products goes back to the community. Every quarter the team chooses a local charity to donate to. Instagram @halehairlounge

Kids Eat Free is now available at Smitty’s Family Restaurant in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Avenue. Now that the kids are going back to school soon, the Kids Eat Free program, for children 10 years old and under, has been extended to Monday to Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Bring in the entire family during the weekdays when everyone is busy. Here’s how it works. For every adult meal purchased, one kid's meal is free. So, if two adult meals are purchased, two kids eat free, and so on. It’s a great meal deal and mom or dad gets a break from cooking.

Well-known financial banker, Vik Bains has returned to TD Bank, TD Investment Services Inc., Plaza 33 Shopping Centre as Branch Manager. Drop in and say hello. vik.bains@td.com

Joining the KGH Foundation in 2018, Kyle Recsky is the new Chair of the Board. Kyle brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from a wide range of roles with a start-up company, four years working in health care analytics and now in his current role as portfolio manager with Odlum Brown Limited.

Brian Wall, Chief Executive Officer of Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Structural Monitoring Systems PLC (ASX:SMN) at #100 – 966 Crowley Avenue has retired. Brian will continue to serve AEM in a consulting role for the next 12 months and has joined the board of Structural Monitoring Systems PLC to ensure a smooth transition. Effective August 22nd, Taylor Wylie was appointed General Manager. Taylor, who has most recently been serving as Operation Manager has over 15 years of experience in avionics and manufacturing. He joined AEM in the early days of the company’s inception and, along with AEM’s leadership team, will be responsible for continuing the further growth of AEM. Ross Love is the Executive Chairman of SMS Monitoring Systems PLC. www.aem-corp.com

Nine nominees are vying for six positions on the 2022/2023 Canadian Home Builders Association – Central Okanagan (CHBA-CO) Board of Directors. They are Chuck Cullen, Team Construction; Jenna Abbott, Sunterra Custom Homes; Mark Danielson, Pushor Michell LLP; Allan Dieckmann, Stor-X Organizing Systems; Clayton Parks, Quality Air Care; Tyler Favali, Westwood Fine Cabinetry; Jacob Kuiken, Everton Ridge Homes; Sebastian Motora, Edward West Luxury Homes and Sandy Morris, Sandmor Construction. The CHBA-CO has also welcomed Nancy Dunsmore to the team as the Events Manager. Nancy comes with several years of experience in events management, most recently with the Greater Okanagan Wine Festivals Society. www.chbaco.com

The Okanagan Historical Society Kelowna Branch has published its 2023 Calendar. The cover photo this year is Shops Capri - 1967. The Centre was constructed in 1959 on the outskirts of the city by Pasquale (Cap) Capozzi. The property was previously a portion of the Pridham Orchard. The name Capri is a combination of CApozzi and PRIdham. The back cover is a panoramic view of Kelowna, looking west towards the lake. This image was taken from the top of Knox Presbyterian (later First United) Church. The palatial Edwardian residence of Dr. and Mrs. Boyce is in the foreground left. This is certainly a keeper. To order calendars Call Chris Jennens at 250-862-2801 or Bob Hayes at 250-763-8859. Kelowna Branch gratefully acknowledges the generous monetary contribution to the 2023 calendar by Jeff Stibbard, P. ENG, CEO of The JDS Group of Companies.

GOLFBC Championship has announced that TRIDON and Kenwood have partnered to sponsor the 200+ volunteers for the PGA TOUR Canada tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon from August 29th to September 4th. As well as providing food and beverage for the volunteers throughout the week-long event, the partners will also provide communication equipment for the tournament and support the volunteer wrap-up at the conclusion of the tournament. Hugh Vassos is the Tournament Director.

Happy 60th Dennis and Donna Treiber (Aug. 25); Happy 50th Dr. Mike and Sharon Shepherd (Aug. 26); Happy 50th Anniversary Jacquie and Bruce Jones (Aug. 26); Happy 50th Doug and Willie Findlater (Aug. 26); Happy 25th Clarence and Maria Johnson (Aug. 23).

Kudos to Jack Montpetit on acing his first hole-in-one at the Salmon Arm Golf & Country Club on Hole #17 – 148 yards.

MASK (Musical Actors and Singers of Kelowna) will present an evening of your favourite songs from the ’70s – Queen, Abba, the Bee Gees and more as they masterfully perform a wide variety of genres with wonderful choreography that you will not want to miss. Join them at Forbidden Spirits Distillery on September 3rd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For tickets, which include a cocktail, visit www.forbiddenspirits.ca/products/copy-of-sinful-saturdays-present-crush. Contact Carole Courtney at weiniecat@gmail.com

Kelowna Old Time Fiddlers Fiddle Fest 2022 featuring world-class fiddlers Patti and Alex Kusturok with accompanist Geoff Horrocks is on September 2nd and 3rd at the Rutland Centennial Hall and Rutland Centennial Park. There will also be fiddling workshops available. For more information visit www.bcfiddlers.org or call 250-448-1815 or kelownaoldtimefiddlers@gmail.com.

Art Lovers Gallery, owned by DJ Block, located in the Delta Grand Okanagan is now featured in the new King Taps Restaurant on Water Street. The Art of Rock & Roll Classic Rock Photography by iconic photographer, Bob Gruen is now featured in the restaurant. Bob Gruen is a world-renowned photographer residing in Manhattan and was Art Lovers Gallery’s first International Show in July 2019, after opening its doors in March. You can also pick up a Sold Out signed Bob Gruen “Rock Seen” book from the gallery and then order your own custom signed print for your home or office through the gallery in various sizes. Art Lovers Gallery offers custom framing and worldwide shipping. www.artlovers.ca

Victory Life is Reaching out into the community to connect, give hope and fill needs, through their Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 27th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot at 1370 Rutland Road. Victoria Life will provide back-to-school packs (first come, first served), backpacks (for those who have need), fun passes for families, gift cards, coupons, and prizes. $35.00 provides one of the following: water bottles, school supplies, fun passes, gift cards, and coupons and they would like you to partner with them with cash or online donations at www.victorylife.ca or e-transfer at donate@victoriylife.ca. To volunteer email community@victorylife.ca or call 250-862-3044.

Birthdays of the week – Marg Hobson (Aug. 24); Gavin Young (Aug. 24); Bud Magrath (Aug. 24); Nicole Zaiser (Aug. 24); Gerry Wourms (Aug. 25); Melanie Barber (Aug. 25); Jennifer Grant (Aug. 25); Rachel Dekker (Aug. 26); Christina Ferreira (Aug. 26); Klaudia Van Emmerik (Aug. 26); Richard Rafton (Aug. 26); Bill Everden (Aug. 26); Doris Vester (Aug. 26); Tom Light (Aug. 27); Susan MacNeil (Aug. 28); Michelle Kirschner (Aug. 28); Garry Appleton (Aug. 29); Dave Hoeght (Aug. 30).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca