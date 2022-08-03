Straight from Dehart - August 3, 2022

Salsa & Sabor Restaurant has opened in Rutland at 540 Hollywood Road S. Owned and operated by a delightful couple, Jacqueline and Carlos Velez, the restaurant serves original Latin flavour food of Cuban and Colombian along with Mexican dishes. The restaurant is basically takeout, but they do have patio tables. Salsa & Sabor’s menu offers a wide variety of burritos, bowls, tacos, house tamales, nachos and other specialty items including Cuban sandwiches, Colombian empanadas, custom Colombian bowls, quesadillas, desserts, and a kids menu. I was invited to attend their Colombian Independence Day Celebrations and I was greeted with a wonderful refreshing fruit cocktail, a papa rellena potato ball with spices and a bunuelos cheese ball with feta. They were all unique to me and delicious. Open Tuesday to Sunday. www.salsaandsabor.com

Cake bakery, Flour & Cake has just opened at Unit C - 1695 Burtch Road in the same complex as Brown’s Social House. Owned and operated by cake maker Janelle Walker, this quaint storefront bakery offers everything about celebration desserts. Janelle specializes in custom cakes for weddings and all other special occasions, along with French macaroons, and cupcakes. She also offers a variety of other pastries including scones and cinnamon buns. Janelle’s specialty cakes are made with buttercream, as she does not use fondant and prefers to decorate the cakes with fresh flowers. Flour & Cake offers walk-ins for cakes and quick cake orders can be ordered on the website. Open Wednesday to Saturday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. www.flourandcake.com.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Okanagan Mission celebrated their annual awards evening. Congratulations to the following. Ken Firkins, Rotarian of the Year; Chris DeHart, my husband, Service Award; Special Long Service Award, Ross Grimmer; David Hobson Award, Irma Lux; Colin Pritchard Award, Steve Wolfenden; Lois Serwa Award, Jon “JD” Davey and two Honourary Memberships were given to Ross and Monika Grimmer. The 2022/23 Officers and Board members are Laurie Gaymer, President; Immediate Past President, Irma Lux; Vice President, Iain Allen; President-Elect, Adam Wilson; Secretary, Howard Peet; Treasurer, John McCormack; Foundation Chair, Steve Wolfenden and Sergeant of Arms, Ken Firkins.

Municipal World has named City of Kelowna, Divisional Director of Financial Services, Genelle Davidson as one of three recipients in their publication of 2022 Women of Influence. The award celebrates women who have made significant contributions to their field, whether on the administrative or political side of life. One of the groundbreaking work that Genelle has done for the city and the community, is the development of a strategic planning tool that can be used in any local government and was widely shared so that all municipalities could use it to strengthen their organizations. www.cityofkelowna.ca

Congratulations to the 2022 Miss Kelowna Lady of the Lake, Sophie Gramiak, Kelowna’s Princess Isabel Gramiak, and Lady in waiting Mira Penninga. Sophie and Isabel are twins, a first for Kelowna and Mira was selected as Friendship award winner by her peers. Congratulations to all the 2022 candidates who were Leko Hawryluik-Kudo, London Trombley, Sarah Walters, Gurnoor Chawla, Matilde Arrigoni and Jolina Cosar as well as outgoing team Lily Johannesson-Arndt and Arianna Steinson.

Join us at The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce ConneX, sponsored by Canadian Western Bank, on August 10th at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Come out and network and enjoy some refreshments. Don’t forget to bring your business cards and get ready to get connected with the Okanagan’s business community. Open to all members and non-members with tickets available at the door. Pamela Pearson is this year’s President, and I am honoured to be the City of Kelowna Council representative on the Chamber Board of Directors. www.kelownachamber.org

Rad Relish, made in the Okanagan, has been selected out of 2,400 pitch submissions to advance to the 2022 Pow Wow Pitch Semi-Finals. If successful, Rad Relish will win $1,000.00 to advance to the finals with special access to an Accelerator Day and tons of bespoke support from their partners valued at $5,000.00 per finalist and 1-1 feedback on the pitch by an expert. Rad Relish is a creation of local Métis elder Peggy Millsap of West Kelowna. It is a sweet zucchini relish for burgers and hot dogs or mix it with mayo for a tasty tartar sauce. It is great for charcuterie boards, baking, glazing, smoothies, breakfast, and vinaigrettes. Rad Relish has no artificial flavours or colouring, is vegan, gluten-free, low sodium, and low carbs. Try the new spicy zucchini or smoked zucchini relish. Rad Relish can be purchased at Peters Independent Grocers, Mediterranean Market, and all Nature’s Fare Markets. Garrett Millsap is a partner in the company. www.radrelish@radjamz.com

Starting in his 20s, local Peter Teschner of Cherry Lane Homes has just completed his 250th donation of blood to Canadian Blood Services. Now with plasma donation, he gives every Friday, because, as with plasma, he can give every week. Peter believes giving blood keeps him healthy and is thankful for his health and says that someday he might be the one who needs blood himself, and he knows he has paid it forward.

Creative Okanagan, created in 2012 as a non-profit that creates accessible performing arts opportunities that connect audiences with artists in the Okanagan region, has been recognized as a recipient of a Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Award for leadership, creativity, community engagement, passion, and commitment to fostering and mentoring others in the music sector within the Central Okanagan. The society’s President and founding member is Sonya Barker and Karma Lacoff Nieoczym is the Executive and Creative Director. www.creativeokanaagn.com

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is hosting their Annual 9 & Dine at Black Mountain Golf Club on Thursday, August 18th starting with tee times at 3:30 pm. Not a golfer? Join them for dinner only. Hole sponsorship is available. Register online at www.ourrutland.ca

The 12th Annual Bubba Open at Sunset Ranch was a great success supporting Paws It Forward Dog Rescue and AlleyCATS Alliance, raising $14,175.00. Mark your calendar for next year’s event on July 8th, at the same venue.

Congratulations to the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra 2022 OSO Endowment Matching Campaign for surpassing their goal and raising $64,600.00. This will allow the OSO to translate the funds into a source of stable, long-term funding and increase their ability to continue living out their mission to awaken curiosity and to share the power of live orchestral music. www.okanagansymphony.com

The 12th Annual Wilson M. Beck Charity Golf Tournament at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club raised a breaking $86,000.00 for the YMCA Okanagan. Along with the tournament commitment, a multi-year presenting sponsorship has been provided by the locally owned insurance brokerage. Steven Pavelich is a WMB Managing Partner. Co-chairs of the tournament are Dr. John Weisbeck and Alli McNeill.

Kelowna Friends of the Library is hosting a book sale on August 7 from 9:30-2:30 at 2476 Westlake Road in West Kelowna at Unit 114-next to Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital. Cash only. Books for everyone. www.Kelownafol.ca

Paris Jewellers, a Canadian family-owned business in Orchard Park is hosting an open house on, Tuesday, August 9th to meet their new management and team members. The first 50 guests will receive a free necklace with no purchase necessary. Ten percent of sales will be donated back to the community. www.parisjewellers.com

Birthdays of the week – Happy 100th Marguerite Stack (Aug. 11); Happy 90th Fran Pratico (Aug. 6); Happy 50th Tara Culbert (Aug. 8); yours truly, Maxine DeHart (Aug. 6); Ron Gunn (Aug. 3); Diane Mundy (Aug. 4); Elizabeth Bologna (Aug. 4); Mike Zimmermann (Aug. 4); Larry Friesen (Aug. 4); Ross Grimmer (Aug. 5); Joyce Young (Aug. 5); Mike Penninga (Aug. 5); Ron Eberle (Aug. 5); Peter Coats (Aug. 5); Mohini Singh (Aug. 6); Roger Sellick (Aug. 7); Richelle Leckey (Aug. 7); Peter Schultz (Aug. 8); Gail Forney (Aug. 8); Shari Rea (Aug. 9); Rose-Anne Turner (Aug.9); Amber Coyle (Aug. 9); Kathleen Stang (Aug. 9).



