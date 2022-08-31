Straight from Dehart - August 31, 2022

barBURRITO, Fresh Mexican Grill, has opened at #21 - 590 Hwy 33 W. in the Willow Park Shopping Centre, just a few doors down from IGA. Owned and operated by partners Preet Gulati and Jaskaran Singh, barBURRITO offers fast, fresh, and tasty Tex-Mex food that has certainly raised the bar for Mexican food. The premises are new and bright with 28 seats inside and takeout available. barBURRITO is a franchise and a first for Kelowna, offering a good variety of burritos, quesadillas, tacos, burrito bowls and sides. Everything is made fresh to order and cooked in-house, including all meats and proteins, even their steak for the burritos. They also offer gluten-friendly options. One item you should try is barBURRITO’s extreme fries that are made with Queso cheese, sour cream, onions, and tomatoes. The restaurant is now offering, for a limited time special, their Bang Bang Shrimp. Hosting a meeting or event? They cater too. Open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. www.barburrito.ca

So very sorry to hear of the passing of Peter Robert Schumann, Big White Resort’s Family Patriarch who passed suddenly on Friday, August 26 at his home at Big White Ski Resort. The Plimmer/Schumann family will be making their way to Kelowna from Australia.

After nearly 29 years, Office Manager of The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Dicky Dack is retiring. Dicky has held many positions over the years at the Chamber, beginning as Visitor Information Counsellor for Tourism for four years, in the finance department for seven years, events management for 12 years, and for the past five years has been in her present position. I have had the pleasure of being on the Board of Directors for the Chamber both as an appointee as the city representative for seven of my 11 years on council and also as a businessperson before I was elected to council. I have always found Dicky to be professional and more than helpful. She will certainly be missed by all. Dicky enjoys travelling and gardening which will certainly fill up her time in retirement.

For over 60 years, The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has been the standard-bearer for professionalism in fundraising. Kelly Paley is re-joining the board as Chapter President. Kelly is the Director of Community Engagement for The Bridge Youth & Family Services and has previously served as Communications Chair, IDEA Chair and as a member of the education committee for the chapter. You can join AFP Okanagan for a 90-minute interactive webinar led by returning presenters Tanya Hannah Rumble and Nicole McVan on the topic of Five Fallacies of Fundraising That limit Authentic Relationships with Donors on September 22nd. If you are interested in registering for events, learning about ethical fundraising, need guidance about wise giving or perhaps want to become a professional fundraiser yourself, check out www.afpokanagan.ca

Momentum Health is a leading, well-established multidisciplinary health clinic located at #103 – 1664 Richter Street in downtown Kelowna. A rehab-focused team of chiropractors, registered massage therapists, dieticians, and kinesiologists, they have added two new practitioners to their team. Anna Carter is a newly registered massage therapist. She enjoys weightlifting and CrossFit and knows how important it is to heal injuries from the root causes and help people get back to the things they love to do. Dr. Sarah Creasor has just graduated from the Canadian Chiropractic Memorial College and is making the move from Parry Sound, Ontario to Kelowna. As an athlete, Sarah sought chiropractic care to help her deal with injuries and return to competition. She excelled in Nordic skiing and horseback riding in both sports at the varsity level. As an athlete, Sarah sought chiropractic care to help her deal with injuries and return to competition. www.momentumkelowna.com

WorkBC Centres in the Central Okanagan have two new Employer and Community Coordinators, Charlene Blais and Joel Gunther. Services provided through WorkBC Centres are accessible, inclusive, and welcoming to all British Columbians. BC’s economy is recovering, and Work BC can help you find your place. Explore new opportunities, upgrade your skills or train for a new career. Find out what careers you may be able to transition to based on your current experience. Employers from the private, public, and non-profit sectors are welcome to participate without cost and tailored to your unique business needs. Finding and hiring the right employee is critical. Connect with Joel and Charlene at Central Okanagan WorkBC Centre, 107 – 1835 Gordon Drive in the Capri Centre and visit Workbccentre-kelowna.ca; workbccentre-westkelwona.ca; workbccentre-rutland.ca.

Calling all Rotarians and friends. The Kelowna Okanagan Mission Rotary Club is hosting a spectacular Hawaiian Evening on September 10th at the Wedgewood. There will be a happy hour in their lounge, Hawaiian Dancers, with participation if you wish, a fabulous buffet dinner of roast suckling pig and mango chicken with all the trimmings and dessert. All this for only $35.00 per person. Limited numbers. We have attended this dinner in past years, and it is absolutely a wonderful evening with good Rotarian and friend camaraderie. Contact Laurence Gaymer at laurencegaymer@gmail.com for tickets and any further information or any Okanagan Mission Rotary club member.

Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s new entrance is officially open and now you can enter through the Peach entrance. The new Peach Entrance facing Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive completes the final phase of the former Sears Home redevelopment. In addition to the new entrance, the construction project allowed for the addition of the Canadian Blood Services Plasma Donor Centre, Planet Fitness, and Structube. The exterior construction saw the redevelopment of the parking field at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth which added 91 parking stalls, greater visibility to the nearest intersection and most importantly, a more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience. Catherine Whittingstall is the General Manager of the shopping centre and the Regional Manager, Operations.

Our good friend and a great golfer, Steve Jarvis, has aced his second hole in one at the Harvest Golf Course, 11th hole, 126 yards

ICD Okanagan is hosting its 2nd Annual Appreciation and Networking event to be held at the newly opened KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence, 5800 Lapointe Drive, on September 15th at 4:00 p.m. Speakers will be Barry Lapointe, O.B.C., Hon. DTech Founder & Chairman, KF Aerospace and President and Director, KF Centre for Excellence; Tracy Medve, B.A., J.D., MBA, President & CEO KF Aerospace and Paula Quinn, Executive Director KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence. For more information and to register contact bcinfo@icd.ca. Michael Conway, FCPA, ICD.D is the Chair of the organization.

50th Parallel Estate at 17101 Terrace View Road in Lake Country is hosting an exclusive Christian Louboutin Shopping Experience to celebrate the arrival of fall with fresh accessories by Christian Louboutin on Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th. Join them in the Loubi Salon for this exclusive shopping experience and discover new fall and winter 2022 styles for seasonal celebrations. Tickets include an exclusive Louboutin Shopping Experience in the Loubi Salon, two glasses of 50th Parallel Estate Wine, passed canapes and charcuterie. Purchase tickets at www.50thparallel.com. 10% of the proceeds will support the KGH Foundation. Dana Crichton is the Corporate Sales Director of the winery.

Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the community, the boutique and storage space of Dress for Success Kelowna is still full to bursting. Come shop their pop-up clothing sale and find your next fashion treasure at thrifty prices while helping to raise much-needed funds for their programming. One-of-a-kind items, designer and brand name clothing, shoes and accessories can be found from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8th to Saturday, September 10th at #214 0- 1771 Cooper Road, above San’s Latin Market in the L’Amore Bridal complex at Cooper and Enterprise. www.dfskelowna.org

Childhood Connections Okanagan Family & Childcare Society is hosting their Annual Teddy Bear Picnic from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on September 6th at Ben Lee Park, September 7th in West Kelowna, September 8th at Mission Creek, and September 9th in Lake Country. Registration is required. Parents and caregivers and their children are invited to bring a favourite stuffy and picnic blanket. All registrants will get to take home a snack and book courtesy of Mosaic Books. www.childhoodconnections.ca

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca