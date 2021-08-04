Straight from DeHart - August 4, 2021

TAMM Mexican Restaurant has opened downtown at 430 Harvey Avenue. Owned and operated by the Tarin family who relocated to Kelowna two years ago, all the menu items are authentic Mexican, made fresh in-house from scratch, including the tortilla chips which are served warm. All the members of the family are cooks and chefs, including Mariano Tarin (father), Sonia Arvizu (Mother) Paulette Troncoso (sister-in-law), Mariano Tarin Junior (brother), and Alonso Franco, who is Ana Tarin’s husband. Ana Tarin takes care of the front end of the restaurant. TAMM has an extensive menu of Mexican appetizers, tacos, burritos, salsas, tortas/sandwiches, entrees, and desserts. They also serve authentic classics, including enchiladas, chiles rellenos, and a wide variety of tacos. I tried a mixture of two Enchiladas, Verdes (green) and Rojas (red). Both were delicious and beautifully presented. The 80-seat restaurant has been fully renovated and has a patio at the side of the building. TAMM also has a wonderful Latin Market with many items for purchase, including spices dried peppers, flour, tortillas, and a wide variety of sauces. Try their special Taco Tuesday night. The restaurant has plenty of parking on the side of the building. Open 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. www.tammrestaurant.com

Cooper Medical at #101 – 1953 Baron Road is carrying the talked-about Cambridge Masks Pro. The British Technology mask has a filtration system that incorporates particulate filtering layers and military-grade carbon. The Cambridge Mask PRO meets the N99 (one step up from N95) standard and is built to filter out 99.6% of particles. The mask is fashion-friendly, comes in a variety of colours, and is an excellent preventative measure against wildfire smoke and air-born viruses. It is washable, has adjustable ear loops, a foam nose seal, and a head strip. I tried one on my walk this past week and it was comfortable to wear, adjustable, and not too hot. I certainly will be wearing it during these smokey days. www.cambridgemask.com; www.coopermedical.ca.

Living in our community his entire life, Ryan Mertes, a newly licensed home inspector has started On Point Home Inspections. A former professional automotive technician, he works hard to make the home inspection process as stress-free as possible. Ryan is based in Kelowna and inspects homes from Vernon to Penticton and Big White as well. www.onpointkelowna.com

After being in the hospitality industry for many years, Josh Perrault has found a new niche and has started JP Crafted, creating unique items with wood. Starting with 24 wine barrel staves and being creative, Josh decided to start crafting fun, unique items made from wine barrels. His coat hangers were the first of his creations, followed by hand-drilled crib boards. From there he has made many different items including tables, chairs, end tables, and benches. Josh takes custom orders and works with clients to build amazing unique pieces. He is also writing a book that will involve his wood pieces and each one will have a chapter. You can see Josh’s work at the East Kelowna Market on Sundays, along with on Facebook Market Place and Instagram @thegodsmustbycrazy. Some of his pieces are now at Black Swift Winery and Peddlers Cottage on Bernard Avenue. He is also looking for other retail spaces and wineries that would like to carry his beautiful work. Josh has a shop below Knox Mountain, and he welcomes clients to visit by appointment. Call 1-587-664-5090 or joshedm@gmail.com

Well-known Master Winemaker Howard Soon has won the prestigious Karl Kaiser Canadian Winemaker Award. It is given to an individual who has exemplified leadership in winemaking, has exhibited mentorship with fellow winemakers and others in the industry, and has invested both time and energy towards winemaking excellence. It is presented in memory of the late Karl Kaiser, one of the founding winemakers of the modern Canadian wine industry. John Peller, President and CEO of Andrew Peller Limited presented and introduced Howard to the Canadian Wine Industry.

Michaelbrook Ranch Golf Club has a new beautiful large water feature. Recently purchased by local owners, brothers, Norm and Neil Parent and their niece Nadean Ostrom, the water feature was designed and built by their brother Fred Parent. With a similar water feature at his own residence, it took Fred about three weeks to complete. Since purchasing the golf club, Norm, Neil, and Nadean are constantly making changes to the course and the golf club surroundings. It seems that every time you go to the golf course, you will see something new. The Brookside Grill is open seven days a week, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a varied menu and daily specials. www.michaelbrook.ca

Rosebud’s Designer Consignment Boutique is hosting the 5th Annual Tent Sale on Saturday, August 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at #150 - 1855 Kirschner Road. The one-day-only sale will reflect yard sale prices and super deals. Racks will be refilled throughout the day with cash payments in the tent and no GST.

Happy 25th Anniversary Rick and Ardeth Galitzine (Aug. 3).

Now that we can gather again, consider supporting Okanagan College health care students by hosting a fundraising event. The Okanagan College Foundation is $1 Million away from reaching its $5 million fundraising goal to complete and equip the modern Health Sciences Centre set to open this fall. Whether it’s a charity dinner party or a dress-up or dress-down day, the Okanagan College Foundation has created a fundraising toolkit to help you plan all the details and make your event a success. By hosting an event, you are supporting the frontline health care professionals who will care for us in the future. You can view the fundraising toolkit at www.OurStudentsYourHealth.ca or contact Holly Routley at hroutley@okanagan.bc.ca. I am honoured to be the Campaign Ambassador for this extraordinary project and would attend your event.

Dore Blais, owner and lead planner of Jewel Events has launched the GLOW Candlelight Concert Series with the first concert to be held at 50th Parallel Estate Winery on Thursday, August 26, with performer Maestro Leslie Dala. Tickets are $120.00 and are available online at www.jewelevents.ca. Maestro Dala’s bio is also on the website under Glow Candlelight Concerts in the search bar. There will be more dates to come, and Jewel Events are planning other concerts in the early fall as well as a Christmas concert.

Thirteen organizations in the Thompson, Nicola, and Okanagan will share $120,000 in grants from the spring allocation of the Community Investment Fund from Interior Savings. Since 2007, the Community Investment Fund has provided over $1.8 million in seed money to help launch or substantially expand 154 programs. Grant recipients in the Okanagan include The Bridge Youth & Family Services – Recovery house; CMHA Vernon & District – Recovery College; Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society – Client Collaboration Space; Childhood Connections – Community-based Child Play Program; Community Recreational Initiatives Society – Adaptive Rentals Social Enterprise; Desert Valley Hospice Society – Making Memories and Music; Elevation Outdoors – Kelowna Bike Rental Social Enterprise; Freedom’s Door – Next Steps Program and KCR Community Resources – Food Security Outreach Program. www.interiorsavings.com

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society is hosting local popular 5-piece band October Sky in Concert on Saturday, August 14th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Benvoulin Heritage Church. Tickets will be limited and available through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/october-sky-in-concert-tickets-164524813145. Their smooth, four-part harmonies are a treat to the ears as they serve up original songs, each one written from the heart and soul by lead guitarist and vocalist Robert MacDonald. Others in the band are Robert’s wife Davina Huey, her brother and guitarist Paul Huey, and his partner Lisa McIntosh, along with Lynda Norman.

Help the Community. Help the planet. Help the TELUS Community Ambassadors. The Ambassadors are making it easier for you to give back to the community and encourage you to utilize their fundraising account when you return your refundable beverage containers to the bottle depot. Here’s how it works. No need to sort. Place your empty beverage containers into a blue or transparent bag. Visit any Return-it Express bottle depot across B.C. Locate the express kiosk at the depot. Type in phone number 250-808-1912 (put in your contract list). The kiosk will print one label per bag. Affix the labels and leave bags in the designated drop area. It's that easy. Questions? Contact Kelsey McCallen at Kelsey.mccallen@telus.net or Pat Lee at tapeel_54@hotmail.com

Birthdays of the week – Maxine DeHart (Aug. 6); Happy 75th Ross Grimmer (Aug. 5); Happy 40th Christopher Lee (Aug. 3); Diane Mundy (Aug. 4); Mike Zimmerman (Aug. 4); Elizabeth Bologna (Aug. 4); Mike Penninga (Aug. 5); Joyce Young (Aug. 5); Ron Eberle (Aug. 5); Mohini Singh (Aug. 6); Roger Sellick (Aug. 7); Marje Engelhart (Aug. 7); Tara Culbert Simonelli (Aug. 8); Hugh Feagan (Aug. 8); Rose-Anne Turner (Aug. 9); Kathleen Stang (Aug. 9); Stuart Broughton (Aug. 10); Chris Petty (Aug. 10); Mary Boyle (Aug. 10).



