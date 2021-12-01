Straight from DeHart - December 1, 2021

One of a kind, the IN ‘N OUT Arabic Market has opened at 1620 Dickson Avenue across from Mid Town Station. This new store, owned and operated by Ammar Bin Halabi, Mohammed Bin Halabi, and Marie Limas, is extremely unique for our city and is chock-full of all kinds of Arabic and Mediterranean products. Originally from Yemen and in Kelowna since 2018 after relocating from Vancouver, Ammar, Mohammed, and Marie are all Okanagan College business students. They are all still attending college. When you enter the store, you immediately see that the market is jam-packed with all kinds of Arabic and Mediterranean products. Whether you are a seasoned person who cooks with these types of products or a new foodie, you will find the items you are looking for in this exclusive Middle East Market. Some of the items they carry are different flavours of pickled olives, Harissa hot sauce, Turkish coffee, tea with cardamom, canned tuna, different flavours of sardines, canned fried vegetables, beans, nine different brands of sesame paste, roasted eggplant in a jar, different sizes of couscous, Freekeh (roasted green wheat), Star anise, bulgur, olive oil from Morocco and Lebanon, a large variety of spices and all kinds of molasses. They also carry a good selection of vegan products, dessert (Baklava), candy, frozen products, and beverages. Open seven days a week, into the evening. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook, or better yet, drop into the market. It’s an authentic experience.

A store within a store. Olsen Fashion has opened in The Bay. Established in 1995, the Olsen brand is an international fashion and lifestyle company that inspires women in over twenty countries. Their love for fashion truly shines through their classic silhouettes, novelty knitwear, and styles that you will love for years to come. Olsen offers constant style inspiration through sixteen collections a year and is regarded for its dependable high-quality European-designed fashion by upscale retailers around the globe. Olsen has a full line of ladies’ fashions and accessories in the latest colours and styles for 2021 and 2022, including sweaters, tops, jeans, dresses, pants, skirts, coats, and jackets. Olsen’s grand opening is December 10th to 12th with exclusive discounts, beverages, chocolates, and a gift with purchase. Barbara Stiewe is the store manager of Olsen.

YLW Airport Director, Sam Samaddar has been named Chair-Elect of Airport Council International-North America (ACI-NA) Board of Directors. Sam will officially take the reins on January 1, 2022. This marks the first small airport director and second Canadian to be named Chair of ACI-NA. Sam has been serving as Vice-Chair for the past two years and is the past Chair of the Canadian Airports Council. ylw.kelowna.ca

Of the hundreds of Crime Stoppers programs in countries around the world, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has received the award for Productivity - Total Property and Drugs Recovered in the up to 300,000 population category. Since its inception in 1987, Crime Stoppers has received over 30,000 tips resulting in more than 2,900 arrests, the recovery of stolen property valued at $5.2 million, and over $88 million worth of illegal drugs. Coordinator Gerry Guiltenane says the award recognizes the efforts of the citizens of the Central Okanagan, their media partners, and the diligent work of the RCMP members in solving crime and keeping our communities safe. crimestoppers@rdco.com

Business professors Dr. Kyleen Myrah, Kerry Rempel, and Stacey Fenwick took home the Bronze from the recent North American Case Conference, hosted by the North American Case Research Association (NACRA). This year, their case explored EnactusOC, a student-run organization at Okanagan College that uses entrepreneurial activities to make a positive impact in the community. The case explores motivational theories and group dynamics during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is Kyleen and Kerry’s second podium finish at NACRA two years in a row, after winning gold in 2020. NACRA is an organization made up of case writers, researchers, and teachers from all over the world and publishes a top-level peer-reviewed journal of educational teaching cases that business instructors can use in their classes. www.okanagan.bc.ca

Congratulations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 who raised a whopping $195,878 as of November 20th in the 2021 Poppy Campaign. This figure takes in several areas of the campaign including canvassers, corporate donations, store counter routes, schools, wreaths, and donations from the public. John Cashin is the poppy campaign chairperson.

The Kelowna Golf & Country Club Golf Shop has received the Ben Colk 2021 Golf Shop of The Year Award, presented by 2UNDR. The award is designated to recognize PGA of BC Professionals and their staff who have excelled as businesspersons and retailers in the promotion of golf. It is presided over by a PGA of Canada member of good standing, maintains a strong credit rating within the industry, and demonstrates community involvement. Rob Anderson is the CPGA Head Golf Professional, and David Walker is the general manager of the Club. www.kelownagolfandcountryclub.com

After 26 years, YMCA of Okanagan CEO Sharon Peterson is retiring on April 1st, 2022. Under Sharon’s leadership, the Okanagan YMCA has become one of the largest and most impactful charities in the BC Interior and one of the strongest in the Canadian YMCA federation. An executive search for a new CEO is underway by the Board of Directors. Steven Pavelich is the YMCA Board Chair. www.ymcaokanagan.ca

Chief Operating Officer, Tanya Stroinig of Prestige Hotels & Resorts in Kelowna and Jessica Dolan of the Ramada Penticton are new board directors on the British Columbia Hotel Association (BCHA) board. Bryan Pilbeam of Delta by Marriott Hotels, Kamloops is the BCHA Chair. Ingrid Jarrett is the President and CEO. www.bcha.com

The 3rd Annual Purse & Backpack Project hosted by Original Joe’s Restaurant & Bar is back. Go to Original Joe’s Pandosy or West Kelowna on December 17th between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. and donate a new or gently used purse filled with everyday items. Backpacks for men and children are also needed. For your donation, you will enjoy a glass of wine and a snack. If you are unable to make it on the 17th, you can drop off a purse or backpack at any time all month-long. There are many items that can be placed in the purse or backpack. Suggestions are feminine hygiene products, deodorant, soap, body lotion, razors, hand wipes, toothpaste, toothbrush, lip balm, slippers, gloves, scarves, nail polish, shampoo, conditioner, comb, gift cards, and non-perishable snacks. www.originaljoes.ca

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market (DKA) is Saturday, December 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. After a year off, the DKA will once again turn Water Street into a market between the roundabouts in front of City Hall. Vendors will be selling their Christmas wares as usual. Mulled wine and ciders will be available for purchase and there will be entertainment all day. Light-up of the Christmas tree in Stuart Park will be at 6:00 p.m. www.downtownkelowna.com

On Sunday, December 5th between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Joe Rich Fire Rescue members will be travelling throughout the community collecting non-perishable food and cash or cheques for their Annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue Food Bank Drive. Residents are asked to leave their donations on their doorstep, porch, or at the end of their driveway. For more information visit the Joe Rich Fire Rescue webpage.

Twelve-year-old performer Payton Bischoff is producing a holiday variety show called Don’t Stop Believing. The show will highlight local youth and raise funds for families and youth in need for The Bridge Youth & Family Services and the Life After Laundry Ladies Club charities. Join her at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on December 3rd and 4th at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at www.creeksidetheatre.com

Birthdays of the week – Happy 80th Bylle (Sibylle) Orsulic (Dec. 4); Happy 90th Leonard Wikenheiser (Dec. 1); Happy 75th Anne Schneider (Dec. 6); Vern Martindale (Dec. 1); Mike Barillaro (Dec. 1); Dan Albas (Dec. 1); Susan Kolebaba (Dec. 1); Stu Leatherdale (Dec. 2); Sonja Rosco (Dec. 3); Ken Fix (Dec. 3); Krystyna Werbowy (Dec. 3); Edan Fay (Dec. 3); Hal Puder (Dec. 3); Heather Zais (Dec. 4); Kamel Abougoush (Dec. 5); David MacLean (Dec. 5); Dallas Gray (Dec. 6); Holly Routley (Dec. 6); Sherri Paiement (Dec. 6); Sonia Withers (Dec. 6); Mathew Morazain (Dec. 6); Dorothy Heppner (Dec. 6); Rosemary Grund (Dec. 7); Matt August (Dec. 7); IN MEMORY of Don Holzer (Dec. 2).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca