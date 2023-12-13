Straight From DeHart - December 13, 2023

If you are looking for some last-minute Christmas gifts or you need to find some unique gifts for friends or family, you should visit the Urban Gardener by Nicholas Alexander at 364 Lawrence Avenue and experience the magic of Christmas. Owned by Nicholas Alexander Moffat and managed by Terry Simpson, you are sure to find exactly what want in their magical Christmas extravaganza. Make sure you have ample time to browse the large two-story shop that is chock-full of high-quality Christmas décor and home accessories. There is a large selection of flocked and regular Christmas trees, tree stands, angels, tree ornaments, mobiles, wind chimes, bells, lights, a good selection of garland, candles and holders, decorative lanterns, fresh eucalyptus, outdoor Christmas planters, poinsettias, door spruce trees, gnomes, and Fraser Fir. You will also find a huge selection of household accessories including rugs, wooden décor, tablecloths, mirrors, vases, lamps, table runners, hats and small furniture. There is even an incredible upside-down Christmas tree. Open Tuesday to Saturday. www.nicholasalexander.com

After shopping at Urban Gardener, walk right across the street to O-LAKE Café and Bistro, at 375 Lawrence Avenue for a snack, coffee, tea or treat, or to pick up one of their fabulous cakes. Owned and operated by Susan Feng and Siqi, the café offers a wide variety of specialty coffee, including fresh-brewed, latte, cappuccino, Americano, mocha, and hot chocolate. Their tea choices are also extensive, including matcha green tea latte, chai tea latte, caramel macchiato, and fruit teas. O-LAKE specializes in bubble tea with several varieties and offers regular and brown sugar pearls for bubble tea. I had a visit with Susan and sampled the brown sugar milk bubble tea. It was absolutely delicious. If you’re looking for some unique Christmas baking, Siqi is a master baker and O-Lake’s baking line, along with her incredible cakes is extensive. The shop will stay open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as they are very busy baking specialty cakes for Christmas. I was also sent home with a strawberry cake. It was incredible and beautifully boxed. Open seven days a week. Check them out on Facebook.

Esthetician Bali Banger, along with her husband, Certified Lash Technician Brij Klair have purchased New You Day Spa at Unit #202 – 5315 Main Street in the heart of Kettle Valley. They have now changed the name of the spa to Go Pure Esthetics & Spa. Previously, Bali had the opportunity to rent a room at New You Day Spa and now she and her husband decided to take the plunge and become their own business owners. Previous to that Bali worked for Merle Norman Cosmetics for six years. Bali is certified in lash lift, tinting and brow laminating, Soft Tap permanent makeup eyebrow techniques. Go Pure offers all kinds of waxing, including Brazilian waxing, eyebrow shaping and threading, facials, manicures, pedicures, massage, including couple massages, reflexology, teeth whitening, eyebrow tinting, ear piercing and dermaplaning. They also offer spa parties. Brij is currently performing pedicures, massages and certified teeth whitening services. Open seven days a week. Visit Go Pure Esthetics & Spa.

As your trusted phone repair hub, EK Cell Repair, owned and operated by JW Lee at 2079 Enterprise Way specializes in fixing all electronic devices, including Apple and Samsung. They are now announcing their new status as an Apple independent service provider. EK’s in-store Apple-certified technicians utilize the latest Apple diagnostic system and genuine Apple parts for precise repairs. Additionally, they offer a range of third-party parts, providing multiple price options to suit every client's budget. Explore their diverse repair choices and find the perfect solution for your device within your budget. EK’s also offers all screen repairs, battery replacement, unlocking, water damage and a full line of up-to-date accessories. Open Monday to Saturday.

Tamie Williams is now the producer of AM 1150’s Early Edition show helping to keep the show technically on the rails, booking guests and interacting with popular morning show host Phil Johnson. Tami has taken over the position from Jaden Large, the previous producer who left the station and Kelowna to relocate to Edmonton. At AM 1150, Tamie was previously a reporter and afternoon anchor from December 2019 to December 2021 and most recently was a supervisor at Shaw Spotlight.

Crowe MacKay LLP is pleased to announce their 2023 Successful CFE Writers: Sloane Mazza, Steve Tisdale and Steven Yallits. Their dedication and perseverance has paid off and Crowe MacKay LLP celebrates this milestone of their newest, soon-to-be CPAs. David Gautier is the Managing Director of the Kelowna office of Crowe MacKay LLP.

Joe Baker is the new Dean of the OC School of Business. Joe spent nearly 15 years in academic leadership roles at George Brown College and Centennial College. Over the past several years he has led his own consulting business, providing leadership and support to several workforce development initiatives, with a focus on the public sector. He will replace Dr. William Gillett who is retiring after an outstanding career in post-secondary education.

From Traders Cove to Shelter Cove, the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department Santa Run collected 793 pounds of food and $2,279.00 in donations which was delivered to the West Kelowna Food Bank.

The City of Kelowna has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the fiscal year beginning January 1/2023. This is the 22nd year in a row that the city has received this prestigious award, which recognizes governments that prepare budget documents of the very highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting.

Randy Zahara has written the lyrics to a special song, "Cowboy’s Last Ride," which are the words he wrote about an old uncle of his, Norm Zahara. Randy’s writing partner’s name is Jim Shaw from Truro, Nova Scotia. Randy wrote the lyrics and story for the songs and Jim added the melody to it. With help from others, he has now produced a video of the song locally at Ezra Cipes’ Studio, using all local musicians. Dale Zeich is the guitarist and performer who is the main artist, providing locals and acoustics harmonica parts and Nils Loween is the professional cello player who provides the stand-up bass rhythm work. Link to the song at https://www.ourwordsandmusic.com/singles. The song is also on music site algorithms like Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music.

You can now discover sustainability with Solos Energy, a family-owned local solar installation company in West Kelowna. With CEO Maarten Vos and COO Liza Klingers, the company is dedicated to making solar accessible for Okanagan homeowners. From design to permit installation and lifetime system monitoring Solos Energy has you covered. You can also take advantage of the Canada Greener Homes Program with a $5,000.00 grant and a $40,000.00 interest-free loan, so now might be the time to go solar. Evan Dempsey is the marketing manager. www.solosenergy.ca

Local international award-winning recording artist Ben Klick has been honoured with two awards at the 2023 BC Country Music Association Awards, which is his fifth and sixth British Columbia Country Music Awards. He was honoured with the 2023 BCCMA Gaylord Wood Traditional Artists of the Year and the 2023 BCCMA President’s Citation Award. Ben has now released a new original Christmas song, Santa Rides a Harley, with a video. You can stream the new music on all digital download and streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music at https://linktr.ee/ben_Klick and YouTube only for the New Christmas Song at https://youtu.be/K8zZyNyv5Ck

The 6th Annual Kelowna Christmas Turkey Drive in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank is Friday, December 15th at Immaculata Regional High School (IMAC), 1493 KLO Road. The Students of IMAC as well as athletes from the RINK Hockey program will be accepting frozen turkeys and donations between 6:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. All donations will go toward the purchase of turkeys.

The Kelowna Liedertafel Choir will be hosting a Christmas Concert in the German Canadian Harmony Club, 1969 Cary Road on Saturday, December 16th at 2:00 p.m. Entrance to the concert is by donation with Gluhwein and cookies available.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 80th Judy Hughes (Dec. 17); Ken Firkins (Dec. 13); Gary Johnston (Dec. 13); Lucy Litz (Dec. 13); Larry McGuire (Dec. 13); Eric Falkenberg (Dec. 13); Helena Wyzykowski (Dec. 14); Jake Tang (Dec. 14); R.J. Bennett (Dec. 14); Melina Cunial (Dec. 14); Tim Allan (Dec. 14); Frank Richter (Dec. 15); Anna Stuart (Dec. 15); Sandra Sellick (Dec. 16); Peter Wannop (Dec. 16); Lesley Pierce (Dec. 17); Rene Blanleil (Dec. 17); Tun Sing Wong (Dec. 18); Katja Oldendorf (Dec. 18); Heather Zais (Dec. 18) Gary Schnackenberg (Dec. 19); Gail Temple (Dec. 19); Rod Charlesworth (Dec. 19); Margy Ringrose (Dec. 19).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca