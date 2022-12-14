Straight from Dehart - December 14, 2022

This week’s column is dedicated to a long-time friend, Mike Rout, who passed December 7 at the age of 59. Mike was a one-of-a-kind person who always thought about others and made whatever he could better, whether at his place of work at the City of Kelowna, during his kids' hockey years, with friendships or for his family. He will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023. Personal condolences to Lani, Cameron, Calvin and his entire family, colleagues, and many friends. There will be a celebration of life for Mike in the spring of 2023.

LVS Restaurant has opened at 1620 Dickson Avenue in the Landmark District. Owned and operated by a delightful and charming, husband-and-wife team, Philip Lum and Fanny Hu, the restaurant was named after their young daughter Virginia Lum, (Lum Virginia’s), hence LVS. Philip and Fanny relocated from Mackenzie B.C. where they previously owned and operated a restaurant for the past 10 years. LVS offers authentic Chinese and Asian Cuisine, with Philip being the main chef. When Philip says they offer authentic Chinese food, he really means it. The extensive menu offers specialty and chef-recommended dishes including Salt & Pepper Prawns, Hong Kong Style; Walnut Prawns; Ginger or Chicken Beef with their own house-made specialty sauces; Vegetarian Buddha Feast; Stir Fried Eggplant and Steamed Basa Fish with Black Bean Sauce. I have sampled all of the above in the two times that I have dined at LVS, and all the food was unique, exceptional, fresh, and delicious. My favourite was the Walnut Prawns. Other popular house dishes are Mongolian Beef Ramen, Black Pepper Beef Shanghai Noodles, and Honey Peach Chicken, along with many other specialty menu items. The restaurant has been completely renovated with a nice atmosphere. Open Monday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Closed on holidays. Eat-In, Take-Out, Banquet Service, and free delivery with some restrictions. www.lvsrestaurant.ca

Popular bakery, It’s a Bakery at 4629 Lakeshore Road has been sold. On December 1st, Barn Owl Brewing, owned and operated by co-owners Gary Brucker and Dr. Tim Kramer purchased the bakery that is right next door to the Barn Owl. The new owners have retained the staff, hired Christine Kropp as interim manager and intend to offer the same or similar coffee and baked goods that made the bakery popular. You might notice a few changes in the coming weeks and months, like a name change and being open on Mondays which makes the bakery open seven days a week. You can, however, be assured that the treasure that the Nierfeld family built is not going anywhere. Barn Owl Brewing opened its doors on July 6, 2019, and has become a favourite gathering spot for the lower mission over the past few years.

M∙A∙C Cosmetics, is located in Hudson’s Bay and is the #1 store in Canada with 60 throughout the country. M∙A∙C caters to all ages, all races, and all sexes. Managed by Sidney Macdonald who has been with the company for 12 years, all the seven makeup artists of M∙A∙C are ready to help you with all your holiday and everyday makeup needs. M∙A∙C has an extensive line of high-quality makeup products including Fix+ setting spray which is their #1 top seller across the company in Canada and in Kelowna. Mascara is the #2 bestseller and lipsticks #3. 100% of the proceeds from their Viva Glam lipsticks go directly to the M∙A∙C Aid Foundation. Check out the new Whitney Houston Collection and also the Holiday Collection with all-new, limited edition indulgent colours and a full bar of giftable holiday kits. M∙A∙C also has a full skincare line that they will be expanding in January. I was thrilled to have 20-year industry make-up artist Brianna Jansen van Rensburg apply my makeup for our City Council inauguration and photos. Brianna did a wonderful job, and I received many compliments that evening. Customers can book a makeup service by appointment. www.maccosmetics.ca

Onyx Beauty Lab, owned and operated by Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist, Marissa Dennis, MN, NP/RN is a luxury boutique medical aesthetics clinic at #103 – 2689 Pandosy Street. The lab specializes in full facial restoration and balancing using a combination of skin health treatments and injectables such as neuromodulators, such as Botox, Dysport, Nuceiva or Xeomin, fillers and platelet-rich plasma options. Onyx also tailors bespoke treatment plans for men including facial rejuvenation and hair restoration. Marissa is a nurse practitioner and has been specializing in medical aesthetics since 2015. She trains surgeons, physicians, and nurses throughout Canada in both foundational and advanced medical aesthetics and sits on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Society of Aesthetic Specialty Nurses. www.onyxbeautylab.com

Globally Fair, owned and operated by Cindy Henderson is relocating from #107 - 3001 Tutt Street to 1789 Ross Road in West Kelowna, kitty-corner to Byland’s Nursery. The shop will continue to be open at Tutt Street until January, with most of their product at this location. Globally Fair will also be open at Ross Road for a few hours, a few days a week until Christmas. Tutt Street will close in January, and everything will then be moved to Ross Road by mid-January full-time. www.globallyfair.ca

KF Aerospace has presented a $50,000 donation to the YMCA of the Southern Interior BC as part of the Tree of Hope Campaign. If you are interested in working with children, you may have an opportunity to have your education subsidized or paid for in full through the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. Thanks to the generosity of KF Aerospace, a minimum of twelve new spaces are available to train as an Early Childcare Educator. The funds will be matched by the Stober Foundation, enabling twice as many people to embark upon this rewarding career. The YMCA, in partnership with the City of Kelowna, Kelowna International Airport and KF Aerospace, will be opening a new child care center located on the YLW grounds, opening mid-2023.

B Mack & Karly of 99.9 Virgin Radio have launched their B Mack & Karly Cold Weather Clothing Drive in support of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society. They are looking for warm clothes including coats, jackets, blankets, toques, scarves, gloves, socks, and anything that will keep people warm. All donations go towards helping the most vulnerable members of the community to ensure that each individual has the necessary clothing during the cold winter months. I will be dropping off a trunk load of gently used blankets from the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre and suggest that other hotels check their inventory and do the same. To donate, drop off the items at Kelowna Toyota at 1624 Cary Road. This year, the clothing drive will be dedicated in memory of John Thiessen, who recently passed, and was a passionate advocate for the homeless in our city. B Mack & Karly are asking anyone that has a blue Santa hat wear to wear it in John’s memory as John was in the process of getting blue Santa hats trending in our community in support of the homeless.

Congratulations to the City of Kelowna who received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the fiscal year beginning January 1/2022 from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This is the 21st year in a row that the City has received this award, which recognizes governments that prepare budget documents of the very highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting. Joe Sass is the Finance Director of the City of Kelowna. www.kelowna.ca

The winner of the 50/50 draw at the Financial Literacy Month breakfast hosted by Launch Okanagan was Connie Proctor from TD Commercial Banking. Jennifer Robins is the Executive Director of Launch Financial Education Society. www.launchokanagan.ca

Tanya Stroinig of Prestige Hotels & Resorts is the Vice Chair of the B.C. Hotel Association on their 2022 Board of Directors. David McQuinn of the Coast Bastion Hotel, Nanaimo is the Chair. www.bcha.com

Mission Dance Centre & Company and artistic director/producer Tanya Vadurova is bringing their annual enchanting production of The Nutcracker to the stage The three shows are Thursday, December 22nd, Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, December 23 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., all at the Mary Irwin Theatre. Tickets at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/event/134802/ for all the shows.

