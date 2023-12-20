Straight From DeHart - December 20, 2023

This week's column is dedicated to Frances Francis who passed away December 8th at the age of 93. Francis is the mother of well-known local Steve Francis. Steve told me that his mother always enjoyed the column, especially seeing her birthday in the Birthdays of the Week. She kept a scrapbook and Steve and Alana said that she had kept her birthdays from the column in the book. I was very touched to hear that. Personal condolences to Steve, Alana, her entire family and friends.

A unique brewery, Three Lakes Brewing Company, has opened at Unit #7 – 2030 Matrix Crescent in the Airport Business Park. Co-owned and operated by a trio of women and long-time friends, Melanie Raby, Cathy van Kesteren and Melanie’s daughter, brewer Tara Raby. Cathy and Melanie started home brewing for the past few years, which led to their new venture. Melanie and Cathy have over 25 years of office management and hospitality experience and Tara was previously an assistant winemaker in Lake Country and Australia and has been brewing at a tank level as well. The gals are all about supporting local. Their hops come from a new hops farm just outside of Barriere and their grains come from a family-run farm in Red Deer. Even their equipment is from Ripley’s Stainless in Summerland. They offer most of their food from their neighbour, Two Donkeys Bakery, including pretzel balls and sausage rounds that they pair with a beer mustard that is made locally with their IPA. They also carry a variety of paninis and serve gluten-free and vegan spinach and artichoke, along with charcuteries that they make themselves from what they source locally. Three Lakes run a farmers market in their brewery once a month and host local musicians every Friday. Also offered is a crib night every Wednesday, paint nights, and craft workshops and they are starting a Kelowna’s Got Talent open mic night on Saturdays. Open seven days a week.

Mother and daughter team, Danielle and Donna Scheven are the owners of Carolily, a jewelry brand deeply rooted in love, family, and self-expression, offering carefully crafted pieces designed to empower and uplift women while fostering a sense of connection and belonging. Started in 2015 and located in West Kelowna, Carolily’s jewelry is designed with high-end material and impeccable craftsmanship from their studio. They pride themselves on creating quality jewelry that can be worn, cherished and loved for decades. They work with a variety of high-quality materials including sterling silver, hypoallergenic stainless steel, Austrian crystal pearls, freshwater pearls and gemstones. Carolily recently returned from a successful European debut at Paris Fashion Week and the Rolls Royce Anniversary event in London. They have seen their designs in New York Fashion Week, Vogue, Elle, Vanity Fair, Glamour and all major Canadian news outlets. Carolily offers a lifetime warranty on all their jewelry. Book an in-studio appointment by visiting www.carolily.com

Jacqui Dowling has joined the team at Tourism Kelowna in the newly created role of Membership and Industry Development. Jacqui’s role is to be the main point of contact for their current Tourism Kelowna members, to promote their memberships, advertising and programs to new and potential companies within the Okanagan and to promote Kelowna as one of the best destinations to visit in Western Canada. Jacqui relocated from Toronto in September 2012 and is originally from County Kerry, Ireland. She most recently worked with Andrew Peller Limited for the past seven years. www.tourismkelowna.com

FACES BODY + SOUL turned 22 on December 7th, 2023, located at #850 – 2271 Harvey Avenue in the Orchard Park Shopping Center. Established in 2001 by Susanne Engel, as a Faces Cosmetics franchise, the name was changed in 2017 after a major renovation to FACES BODY + SOUL. The shop has nine staff that are all fully licensed estheticians or nail technicians. They sell Dermalogica and Jane Iredale products, as well as Gehwol and many nail products.

The Towne Centre Card Shop and Canada Post Office have opened in The District on Bernard at #19 - 565 Bernard Avenue. Owned and operated by Gurpreet Singh, the store is chock-full of greeting cards, party supplies, helium balloons, giftware, kitchen accessories, craft supplies, hardware, toys including plush toys, gift bags, candy, office supplies, indigenous items and Christmas décor. It’s like a mini dollar store that has a little bit of everything. They also offer Lotto and are open Monday to Saturday.

Third Space Charity recently recognized the recipient of its first Caring for the Carers Award. The inaugural recipient of the award is Melissa Berry Appleton a Buddhist Chaplain, meditation, movement, trauma-informed practitioner and master of clinical counselling candidate, who has supported the Third Space Charity team, and its master’s level counselling interns for years. The award recognizes a local individual or organization that has made outstanding contributions in aiding and maintaining the strength and resilience of those in our community doing important mental health service work.

There is a segment of our population that sometimes just gets forgotten at Christmas. Seniors Outreach is hosting a 50/50 raffle to help seniors struggling with high living costs and uncertain housing. Their team helps isolated seniors find a way forward to improve their social connections and quality of life. The assistance includes social programs, nutritional support, transportation, completing tax returns, navigating short-term shelters and getting connected with community services. You can purchase your 50/50 tickets in person at #15 – 2065 Benvoulin Court or visit www.seniorsoutreach.rafflenexus.com

Happy 60th Bob and Sonja Rosco (Dec. 12).

Christmas Presence is December 23, 2023 starring Anna Jacyszyn, Loni Moger and Stephan Bienz, at the Benvoulin Heritage Church, 2279 Benvoulin Road. There is a matinee from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and an evening performance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ticket $35.00 available from Lorri at cohs@telus.net with advance ticket sales only with credit card or eTransfer. Christmas Presence is presented by the Central Okanagan Heritage Society as a fundraising event.

Happy 55th Bob and Vicki Bissillion (Dec. 21).

The 9th year of The 875 Theodora Road Christmas Light Display 2023 is available for viewing until January 2, 2024, from dusk to 10:00 p.m. daily in support of The Salvation Army Red Kettle Fund. Visitors will see hundreds of stuffed penguins at various stages of work, play and fun. A new venue goes up every two days so what you see one day will be very different in a week as it grows and grows. The display is on a cul-de-sac so there is lots of parking and availability for walking to view the displays. If you like Christmas lights, this is the place to visit. They will be collecting cash in the Salvation Army Red Kettle and have a QR code for those who would like to donate using their cell phones. The penguins are waiting for you.

Happy 50th John and Elizabeth Christie (Dec. 22).

Living Things International Arts Festival is January 20th to 28th, 2024 at the Mary Irwin Theatre, Black Box and Kelowna community Theatre Main Stage, hosted by UBCO’s Faculty of Cr4ative and Critical Studies and Inner Fish Performance Co. Founded in 2017, Living Things is a carefully curated Festival that brings award-winning performances to Kelowna. It is ground-breaking theatre, art and performances that will leave you feeling exhilarated. 2024 Living Things promises another extraordinary lineup that will provoke thought and conversation. Organized by Neil Cadger a recently retired UBCO professor, the festival is financially supported by the City of Kelowna, UBCO, Canada Council for the Arts, Heritage Canada, Rotary Centre for the Arts and local businesses and individuals. www.livingthingsfesstival.com

Birthdays of the week – Happy 65th Bill Lanoue (Dec. 23); Karen Stearns (Dec. 20); Janice Bruneau (Dec. 20); Joan McCormack (Dec. 20); Bill Redmond (Dec. 20); Bobby Bissessar (Dec. 21); Anna Warwick Sears (Dec. 21); Colleen Light (Dec. 22); Noel Wentworth (Dec. 22); Doug Ward (Dec. 23); Cliff Serwa (Dec. 23); Genelle Davidson (Dec. 24); Rob Vincent (Dec. 24); Doug Gilchrist (Dec. 25); Mike McGuire (Dec. 25); Marie Yvonne Cleaver (Dec. 25); Chris Cleaver (Dec. 26); Dr. Wayne Lai (Dec. 26); Nick Csek (Dec. 26); Terry Balfour, Revelstoke (Dec. 26).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca