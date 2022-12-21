Straight from DeHart - December 21, 2022

Brothers Garrett and Owen Kuipers have recently acquired Precision Brake & Muffler at #2 - 920 Leathead Road from long-time owner Tom Kilmartin. Both Garrett and Owen have been in the automotive industry for over 10 years and decided to take the leap and branch out to own and operate their own shop, choosing one with a great reputation and maintaining a trusting relationship with Tom and the clients. Although the brothers' interests are the same, their backgrounds are varied. Garrett working in both high-end classic car restoration, and engine machine shops to industrial machine shops and Owen specializing in import and luxury performance car upgrades and build-outs. Although Precision has been a predominantly brake and muffler shop, Garrett and Owen look forward to bringing in more general repair and performance modifications. They would like to carry on providing fair and honest customer service. www.precisionkelowna.com

The Kelowna office of Crowe MacKay at 500 – 1620 Dickson Avenue, has five successful 2022 CFE writers and congratulates their newest Chartered Professional Accountant candidates. They are Ravinder Gill, Rory Haynes, Matt O’Brien, Jose Starkell and Trevor Woodward. David Gautier is the office Managing Director. www.crowemackay.ca

The Chamber Accreditation Council of Canada has completed its review of applications for national accreditation and the Kelowna Chamber is one of three from BC that has been re-accredited. The accreditation is the Kelowna Chamber’s third designation in a row, stretching back to its first in 2016. Each accreditation is good for three years. Dan Rogers is the Executive Director of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. www.kelownachambver.org

If you are looking for some extra holiday baking, Specialty Bakery has some wonderful Christmas baking and is open until December 24th at 3:00 p.m. Some of the Christmas baking includes mincemeat tarts, which were my favourite, shortbread cookies, yule logs, cakes, German cookies, and lots of other goodies. Owned and operated by Brent Browne, Specialty Bakery has four locations at #101- 833 Finns Road, #108 – 437 Glenmore Road, #16 – 150 Hollywood Road and in West Kelowna at 3550 Carrington Road.

Ken Bessason is part of a Ukulele group. Until Ken told me about the group, I had never heard of it. Their +/-20-member Ukulele group has played three times for the Parkinson Seniors Centre’s Christmas party with about 130 in attendance. They played Silent Night, Jingle Bells, and the Hawaiian Christmas song, Mele Kalikimaka. The group enjoyed the fun experience and now they are hoping for perhaps a paying gig. Any manager’s out there?

Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate at 1865 Dilworth Drive are again offering their famous Buche de Noel Yule Logs, Tourtieres and Chocolate Figurines. The Yule logs come in Chocolate Love, Coffee-Hazelnut, Vanilla-Chocolate-Raspberry, and Okanagan Orchard. Pre-order is recommended. sandrinepastryandchocolate@gmail.com

The Central Okanagan Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA) wanted to give something to those in our community who could use a bit of good cheer. Something happy, small, portable, and just for them, to lift their spirits and make sure they know they are in their thoughts. Each resident of Harmony House Women’s Shelter and the Pregnancy Care Centre will receive a gift of art, created specifically for them, by volunteer artists. In total, 34 artists of the FCA, and two non-members donated 120 little gems of artwork to share. Members of FCA who contributed were Barbara Fresz, Carol Zuckerman, Carollyne Sinclaire, Debby Merkel, Delora Lalande, Denise Reichert, Diana Palmer, Eva Eshpeter, Garry Toop, Greta Leoppky, Irene Bowman, Irina Bakumenko, Jenny Wright, Joan Miller, Joanne Barton, Launna Vinnedge, Lillian Sokil, Linda Kerslake, Linda Lovisa, Liz Vincent-VanGolen, Lizann Allan, Margo Jensen, Marilyn Harris, Maureen Carefoot, Michelle Droettboom, Myrna Germaine-Brown, Nicole Kyle, Olga Malevich Sediako, Peggi Collins, Rosalie Urban, Sharon Duguay, Sheila Simpson, Vicki Benham, along with Yvonne Morrish, who was formerly a founding member and Laurel Milsom.

For the first time, Canadian Blood Services offered a bursary program to encourage students to recruit plasma donors for the chance to receive as much as $3,000. towards their post-secondary studies. Students enrolled in a post-secondary education program in Canada were asked to motivate and recruit at least 15 others to book an appointment and show up at a plasma donor centre from May to October 2022. Taylor Hubick, a nursing student at Okanagan College won the top prize of $3,000. for recruiting 23 plasma donors. Tamyra Grant received the second prize of $2,000 for recruiting 20 plasma donors. www.blood.ca

The finalists have been announced for the Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence 2023. This year’s finalists are headlined by Dilworth Homes with eight nominations, AuthenTech Homes with seven, as well as Keith Dahlen Construction with five from Vernon. Interior Design companies Isabey Interiors received eight nominations and MATERIA Interior Design Studio had five. On the supplier side, local cabinet manufacturer Westwood Fine Cabinetry had six nominations and led the way. The awards will be held on February 4/2023 at the Delta Grand. www.chbaco.com

Once again, the partners Peter McFadden and Amrit Buttar of McFadden-Buttar and Associates CPAs are supporting local. For the past 12 years and including this year, their total donations will be a whopping $15,000.00. This year they made donations to HER International, Impact Tomorrow Foundation, New Life Centre, Society of Hope short-term housing, Food for Thought of Central Okanagan, and the Child Advocacy Centre. They will also be providing Metro Community with socks and undergarments for the marginalized. www.mbacpa.ca

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) had huge success with their first Central Okanagan Food Bank Hot Chocolate Fundraiser, held this year at the Winter Street Market & Light-Up on Saturday, December 3rd. The hot chocolate was a minimum of a $5.00 donation and specially branded Winter Street Market mugs were also available for a minimum of a $10.00 donation. The fundraiser netted a whopping $4,000.00. Brian Stephenson is the DKA board President and Mark Burley is the Executive Director. www.downtownkelowna.com

Happy 49th Anniversary John and Elizabeth Christie (Dec. 22).

The 2nd Annual Tree of Dreams hosted by Hotel Eldorado, owned by Argus Properties, was a huge success, bringing in $10,000 in support for Kelowna’s Food For Thought in their fight against childhood food insecurity. The Tree of Dreams helps to raise awareness of just how much childhood food insecurity there is in our region. In the Central Okanagan, one in six school children experiences food poverty. Food for Thought raises money and then distributes the food to local schools through its 60 volunteers with the privacy of the children and their families protected throughout. Chloe Kam is the Lead Program Manager at Food For Thought – Hope for the Nations and Mark Jeanes is the General Manager of the Hotel Eldorado. www.hopeforthenations.com

Congratulations to founder Pam Turgeon, her daughter Shadia and son-in-law Clint and all the many volunteers and friends of Parade with a Purpose at Kettle Valley. It was a huge success with many floats and generous donations that raised more than $60,000.00 for The Bridge Youth and Family Services.

Project Literacy has launched its new Friends of Literacy Membership. They invite individuals and businesses to become active funders of needed literacy programs and initiatives in the Central Okanagan. They now have over 50 founding members. These businesses and individuals are dedicated to annually funding literacy in the Central Okanagan and collectively have raised over $8,800. Mosaic Books is a founding partner of the Friends of Literacy Program and are providing a 10% discount on all in-store purchases by Friends of Literacy Members. www.projectliteracy.ca

Kelowna Women in Business AGM-themed Evolve is January 25th. They will host a fashion show featuring Dress for Success along with a dinner at Manteo Resort. You will also learn how to Evolve your look with professional makeup artists Amy Nicole of Chic Creative, stylist Aimee from Shine Hair Co. and how to Evolve into your best self with Rosalyn Fung. www.kwib.org

Chick Jagger & The Rolling Tones are playing New Years' Eve at The Black Mountain Golf Course from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on January 1. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Do you know someone who makes life in our city even better? Someone whose hard work and dedication deserves recognition. Nominations are open for the 48th Annual Civic & Community Awards at www.kelowna.ca/civicawards. Finalists for the Young Citizen of the Year Award will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd and Payton Leigh Budd Youth Scholarship, sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation. Nominations are due Friday, February 10th.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 65th Sharon Whiting (Dec. 27); Noel Wentworth (Dec. 22); Dee Crawford (Dec. 23); Cliff Serwa (Dec. 23); Joe Creron (Dec. 24); Genelle Davidson (Dec. 24); Marie Yvonne Cleaver (Dec. 25); Genelle Davidson (Dec. 24); David Cullen (Dec. 24); Doug Gilchrist (Dec. 25); Mike McGuire (Dec. 25); Chris Cleaver (Dec. 26); Nick Csek (Dec. 26); Barry Carter (Dec. 26); Kate de Kruif (Dec. 26); Alex Fong (Dec. 27); David Burke (Dec. 27); Dino Padula (Dec. 27).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca