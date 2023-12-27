Straight From DeHart - December 27, 2023

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

The Style of Emare has opened at #107 – 3001 Tutt Street. Owned and operated by Melanie Bonic and her daughter Riley Loreth, the shop has a little bit of everything. One of their signature items is their candles that are all hand-poured, 100% soy, non-toxic, clean burning and are all named after songs. Emare’s signature candle is called Spice Up Your Life. In the boutique shop, you will also find loungewear, pillows, blankets, home décor and furniture that you can purchase right off the floor. They also offer tarot cards and crystals with tarot card readings and events. These events offer readings, tapas and bubbles. Pre-registration is required. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. www.emarestyle.ca

Specialty Bakery & Bistro at 833 Finns Road is now offering all-day breakfast in the bistro. Owned and operated by Brent Browne and home of the famous Kelonut (half donut, half croissant with a crème filling), Specialty Bakery now has a new breakfast cook, Tia Bleackley. Tia worked as a cook at Barb’s Delights for three years before the sudden passing of Barb Dumbovic. The hours of operation for the all-day breakfast are weekdays, Monday to Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can, however, enjoy coffee and all their wonderful bakery goods on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Well, he’s done it again. Eric Falkenberg has created two incredible Coca-Cola creations. Drop into Save-On-Foods at Orchard Plaza and check out Yoda and BB-8 in the back of the store and Darth Vader in his ugly Christmas sweater in the front of the store. Both are an engineering work of art. Eric has just received his 7th and 8th Canadian Master Merchandiser Awards for 2023 from the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers. The Large Surface Gold Single Manufacturer Award was given for Elf on the Shelf, and the Large Surface Gold Multi-Manufacturer Award was given for a flatbed truck hauling a 15-foot pumpkin. Some of Eric’s other creations have been a full-size Coco-Cola truck, Easter Bunny, Zombie hand rising from a monster grave, Rudolph, and one of my favourites, Ogopogo. The displays can be viewed until January 2nd, 2024.

Dale Safinuk is the newly elected chair of the Board of Governors of Okanagan College (OC). Dale is a retired financial services executive with TD Bank and was appointed by the province to the OC Board in 2019 and replaces outgoing chair Juliette Cunningham. With Dale’s election, board members elected Andrea Alexander to succeed him in the vice-chair role. Alexander is a Westbank First Nations Councillor and has served on the OC Board of Governors since 2020. Dr. Neil Fassina is the OC President.

Virgin Radio’s popular morning show hosts B Mack and Karly’s Cold Weather Clothing Drive started over two weeks ago, and the community has already donated over 1,000 items that go to our Unhoused Community through the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society. The drive runs until February 24th and, to date, has collected and distributed nearly 40,000 items. This year they have added a cash donation capability, which is used to purchase items including winter sleeping bags, tarps and hand and feet warmers. From the first cash donations, they are purchasing 100 first aid kits to hand out to their clients at the Christmas Eve Feed the People event. Cooper Medical put these together with the help of the owner’s Scout Troop. Visit https://www.iheartradio.ca/virginradio/kelowna/promotions/cold-weather-clothing-drive

The Chic Summit 2024: Elevating Women Through Empowerment is a two-day Business and Leadership Conference at the 50th Parallel Estate Winery on February 2nd and 3rd, 2024. Over the two days, attendees will experience keynote speakers and workshops on topics such as strategic branding, financial empowerment and amplifying your LinkedIn. Panel discussions will include trending or impactful topics such as AI, biohacking, positive communications, and successful productiveness. Speakers are Dr. Lesley Lutes, professor of Psychology at UBCO, Aaron Volpatti, author, coach and former NHL player, Sally Phillips, International Business Coach, Upside Strategies, Natalie Plain, founder, CEO Billion Dollar Brands, Shauna Harper, CEO WeBc and Sherri Wright-Schwietz, Senior VP Advisory Services, ATB Wealth to name a few. For more information and to secure a ticket, visit https://thechicexperience.ca/chic-experience-events/the-chic-summit-okgn/ or contact Amy Cohen for sponsorship or questions at amy@thechicexperience.ca

Support Mental Health with SPARK’S Equine Assisted Therapy Program this Holiday Season and into 2024. At SPARK Wholeness Through Horses, they provide equine-assisted therapy to those with mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and PTSD. Horses offer a unique connection, and we can gain wisdom from them that enhances our emotional and mental well-being. Consider making a year-end donation to SPARK to support their financial assistance program. With donations, they are able to provide their services at a reduced rate for those who cannot otherwise afford mental health services. SPARK has helped numerous people through this program and hope to help many more in 2024. Annika Voeltz is the Executive Director, Horse Assisted Therapist for SPARK. www.spark-kelowna.ca

The 49th Annual Civic & Community Awards Celebration is April 24th, 2024, at the Laurel Packinghouse. The nomination period for this year’s awards will remain open until Friday, February 9th, 2024. Criteria for all categories and nomination forms are available on the City website at www.kelowna.ca/civicawards. The nomination forms may be submitted via email or printed and delivered in person to either Parkinson Rec Centre or City Hall. The awards program is overseen by a Steering Committee made up of members of the community and a liaison from City Council. The Civic Awards Steering Committee consists of Dan Rogers, Ellen Boelcke, Bob Burge, Inderjit Dhial, Lorraine Ewonus-Ellert, Elaine McMurray and Wayne Moore. I am delighted to be the City Councillor representative appointed for the awards.

Elevation Outdoors provides outdoor programs for youth facing barriers to participation in our community. Their vision is that all youth, regardless of their personal circumstances, should have the opportunity to make a healthy lifestyle choice and experience personal growth through participation in challenging outdoor pursuits. Elevation Outdoors received a $10,000.00 donation from the Rotary Club Kelowna Ogopogo, which was then matched by the Stober Foundation. They are now expanding two of their most popular programs in 2024, and this donation goes directly to creating sponsored seats for youth in the community. www.elevationoutdoors.ca

Guy Bird is once again chairing the organizing committee and team for the May 2024 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. He would like to put the word out for two or three more volunteers to join the team: one to manage social media promotion and one or two to undertake community outreach initiatives to increase the number of teams participating and fund-raising on walk day. The walk is the primary fundraising event of the year, which allows the society to continue to support programs for people with dementia and their caregivers. The organizing committee meets one evening a month from now until walk day. Anyone interested can reach Guy at 250-317-4446 or gbird@alzheimerbc.org.

The inaugural Glow + Flow Show 2024 – A Celebration of Beauty is February 17th and 18th at the Laurel Packinghouse. This consumer beauty event is set to redefine glamour, bringing together skincare, haircare, nails, makeup, and more under one roof for a dazzling experience. The show promises a glamorous showcase of the latest trends, innovations and products in the world of beauty. On the Saturday evening they will host an exclusive Bridge Night dedicated to brides and their beauty regime.

The Okanagan Food Bank received a donation of $20,745.00 from the Hilton Global Foundation, the charitable arm of Hilton Hotels. Argus Properties, the owner of the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at the Kelowna airport, played a pivotal role in connecting them to the Food Bank. The Central Okanagan Food Bank came to the Foundation’s attention in the wake of the devastating wildfires that swept through the Valley this past summer, with the primary objective to create a positive impact in the communities in which they operate. Tickets and details available at www.glowandflowshow.com

Birthdays of the week –

Alex Fong (Dec. 27); David Burke (Dec. 27); Dino Padula (Dec. 27); Scott Emslie (Dec. 27); Jon Roung (Dec. 28); David Pihl (Dec. 28); Carol Large (Dec. 28); Robert Smithson (Dec. 29); Ute Freitag (Dec. 29); Alexandra Little (Dec. 30); Randy Topham (Dec. 30); Pavneet Singh (Dec. 30); Roberta Leevers (Dec. 30); Guy Bird (Dec. 30); Deborah LeCavalier (Dec. 30); Debbie Robert (Dec. 31); Karyn Mackenzie (Dec. 31); Derek Edstrom (Dec. 31); Janice Stuart (Jan. 1); Wayne Pierce (Jan. 1); David Russell (Jan. 1); Dustin Serviss (Jan. 1); Donna Martin (Jan. 1); James Kay (Jan. 1); Larry Lenarduzzi (Jan. 1); Mitch Carefoot (Jan. 2); Clifford May (Jan. 2).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca