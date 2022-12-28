Straight From DeHart - December 28, 2022

This week’s column is dedicated to a long-time friend Ruth Hill who passed away December 23rd. Ruth had been living in Victoria with her family but lived in Kelowna for many years and still has many friends in our city. Personal condolences to her family and many friends.

Black Rabbit Coffee House has opened at 652 Cook Road, tucked right behind Basil and Mint Restaurant. The coffee house, formerly Cafe XI, is owned and operated by Jenna Huartson, who recently relocated from Calgary. Jenna has been in the coffee industry for 17 years in several positions including a barista, roaster, and coffee technician. Black Rabbit offers coffee, specialty coffees and cold drinks, a variety of baked goods from Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate, including macarons and croissants and a daily grilled cheese sandwich and soup. Black Rabbit Coffee House is named after Jenna’s two rabbits Hank and Oliver. Open Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. www.blackrabbitcoffee.ca

Colleen Chapman, CEO of CanScribe Career College is the recipient of Career Education Review’s (CER) Top 20 People Changing Career Education list, highlighting her incredible work in the post-secondary career education sector. CER, a publication of Career Education Colleges and Universities in the US identifies the top thinkers, leaders, and innovators in career education today to honour their contributions to making post-secondary education better. CanScribe Career College at 1226 Ellis Street is a private career college specializing in online learning founded in December, 2002 as one of the first online schools in Canada. www.canscribe.com

Congratulations to David Walker, General Manager of the Kelowna Golf & Country Club, on celebrating 20 years of service to the members at the club.

The Coast Capri Hotel has a couple of new faces. Todd Weitzel is the new Hotel Manager reporting to Dale Sivucha, Senior Director of Hospitality, who was the previous hotel manager. Todd comes to the Capri with 18 years of industry experience and has worked in all areas of the hotel industry. Over the past 10 years, Todd has spent seven years as a Regional Revenue Manager in Whistler and three years leading the rooms team at the Best Western Tin Wis in Tofino, B.C. and most recently back in Whistler. Olivia Gustafson is the new Banquet Manager. www.coasthotels.com

The winner of the 1st Early Bird Prize of a $250.00 GC to RauDZ from the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce for submitting their renewal payment by December 23rd is Total Interiors. If you have not submitted your January membership renewal payment, you are still eligible to win the remaining two prizes by submitting payment by December 30th.

Uptown /Rutland Business Association (URBA) is seeking candidates to join its Board of Directors. If you have proven business, finance, advocacy and/or leadership experience, they want to hear from you. Your business must have a physical office within URBA’s geographic boundaries. Contact Karen Beaubier, Executive Director, at executivedirector@uptownrutland.com

An innovative, local non-profit agency that uses horses to help people deal with physical and mental health challenges have more people waiting for service than it can afford to help. SPARK (Society for Providing Horse Assistant Therapy) on KLO Road offers equine therapy to individuals and groups in the community for a fee, but also provides subsidized services so even those who might not be able to afford it can benefit. Caring for six horses and running their programs and services is costly, and without financial support they cannot subsidize sessions, and this leaves some of the people who need help out in the cold. Annika Voeltz, executive director of SPARK is hoping that the spirit of giving will move local organizations and members of the public to step up with donations to help them out. Horses have been used for therapeutic purposes since the time of the ancient Greeks and help people with emotional regulation, self-confidence, responsibility, and impulse control, among other things. www.spark-kelowna.ca

Pushor Mitchell and Grant Thornton are hosting a dance party on January 21st, at the BNA tasting room with 100% of the proceeds going to COHA in support of the Swinging with the Stars fundraiser. Tickets include entertainment by DJ Invizible, Asian fusion appies from BoxcAr, two beverage tickets, a night of bustin’ moves for a great cause, along with many large live auction items. Tickets at https://hospicecoha.org/special-events/swinging-with-the-stars-2023-team-pushor-real-good-launch-event-1/. Swinging with the Stars for COHA is February 24/2023 at the Delta Grand.

The Dakota Foundation for Bi-Polar Awareness had its opening successful fundraiser at the OK Corral on October 6th with over 300 people attending and over $6,000.00 raised. The money was raised with ticket sales, a silent auction, food, and live music from Jay Bradley. The Foundation is working to help families that have a family member with Bi-Polar Mood Disorder with family counselling if they do not have the means. The Foundation also creates awareness and a community hub to inform individuals and their families about Bi-Polar and what information and services are available to them in the Okanagan, and to create social media campaigns that educate the public about Bi-Polar. With the help of Interior Beverage, they are also feeding the homeless a couple of times a week at the Richter Street Shelter with a warm breakfast. Ken Millen of The Dakota Foundation and General Manager and President of Interior Beverage and Food Services holds the Foundation very dear to him as it is based on his daughter Dakota who they lost last year at the age of 30. Take a look at his video that is on the Dakota Foundation webpage at http://dakotafoundation.ca

Marjorie Rutherford’s Pets and People is back with the original Pets and People popular therapy visits and the original website with the same name of over 23 years www.petsandpeople.ca. The pet in their name is not just for doggies. Of course, dogs are the most common pet, but over the years, they have had cats, rabbits, the dwarf angora rabbits, ferrets and even little gerbils. Do you have a pet that loves to be around people, or loves attention to cuddle? If so, call Marjorie at 250-862-2572, and she can find out if your pet is a visitor pet. When you walk into a facility or ward and see sad faces turn into smiles and eyes light up, you know that you have just brought joy and even laughter into someone’s life. Many people like different pets, not just dogs, so let Marjorie find out if your pet is one, they will love. You must be over 16 to visit, however, some facilities allow a younger teens to visit if they have an adult to accompany them.

Many organizations and businesses have stepped up to help various people in our community and abroad over the holiday season. They are:

The Rotary Club of Kelowna – Okanagan - Mission held a fundraiser with their members and donated 12 generators to the Ukraine. Laurie Gaymer is the President of the Club.

Nature’s Fare Markets, the organic grocery and wellness chain’s seven BC stores have already collected more than 12,000 pounds of food bundles donated by customers, eclipsing the 8,000 pounds of food raised last year. In addition to the bundles of food donated by customers, Nature’s Fare Markets donated $60,000.00 to six food banks in the communities it serves. Michael Sherwood is the CEO of Nature’s Fare Markets.

The Associated Canadian Travellers/United Commercial Travellers Kelowna West #1003 donated $550.00 worth of turkeys to the Kelowna Gospel Mission for their Christmas dinners this year.

Sentes Automotive has donated $10,000.00 to the Boys & Girls Club Okanagan’s Adopt a Family program. In addition, Kelowna Infiniti Nissan adopted a family and provided $1,000.00 worth of needs and wants.

The 1st Annual Miracle on Okanagan Gala hosted by founder and president Ashley Bodnar was a huge success. They were able to support the Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon with 22-night stays and also put together 1,000 care packages for hospital patients. Every single hospital patient in the Okanagan will be getting a package this week as a cheerful gesture from Vernon, Kelowna Penticton, and Oliver, local hospices, JoeAnna’s House and a few nursing homes as well. www.deliveringsunshine.ca

The 2022 Kids Cookie Sale, which is an annual Christmas cookie bake sale at Gallaghers Canyon, raised $3,720.00 for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Missionwood Retirement Resort held a delicious Soup Drive Thru event, making hundreds of ready-to-go soups and raising $4,200.00 in support of the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign. The leftover soups were donated to the YMCA’s vital community programs.

Birthdays of the week – Jon Roung (Dec. 28); David Pihl (Dec. 28); Carol Large (Dec. 28); Barry Huculak (Dec. 29); Robert Smithson (Dec. 29); Alex Little (Dec. 30); Faye Toms (Dec. 30); Guy Bird (Dec. 30); Deborah Lecavalier (Dec. 30); Randy Topham (Dec. 30); Debbie Robert (Dec. 31); Derek Edstrom (Dec. 31); Karyn Mackenzie (Dec. 31); Wayne Pierce (Jan. 1); Donna Martin (Jan. 1); Shangning Zhu (Jan. 1); David Russell (Jan. 1); Dustin Serviss (Jan. 1); Dawn Wilkinson (Jan. 1); Larry Lenarduzzi (Jan. 1); Mitch Carefoot (Jan. 2); Carol Wardrop (Jan. 3); Kim Williams (Jan. 3); Sam Shakura (Jan. 3).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca