Straight from DeHart - December 29, 2021

It saddens me to dedicate this week’s column to a long-time, good friend Reg Henry who passed away in Hospice on December 19th at the age of 65. The DeHart’s have been friends of the Henry’s since the mid-’80s and have cherished their friendship. Personally, Reg was always there to help whenever you needed him. Reg, Jeff, and Kelly O’Bryan’s were huge supporters of the Maxine DeHart Drive-Thru Breakfast from its inception along with supporting many other community initiatives. Reg will be greatly missed. Personal condolences to his entire family, colleagues, and many friends.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year. I greatly appreciate all your support for me and this column during the past year.

Drop into Save-On-Foods Orchard Plaza and check out Eric Falkenberg’s latest Coca-Cola holiday creation. This year, it is all about Gingy the Gingerbread man. The display is fun and whimsical and will be up until mid-January. The display took Eric two weeks to construct and boasts 1,800-holiday product cans. Along with Gingy Eric constructed a huge Ginger Ale bottle and candy cane. Eric recently won two 2021 Canadian Master Merchandiser Awards presented by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers in the categories of Large Surface Gold Multi-Manufacturer and Large Surface Themed Event. It's worth a trip into Save-On-Foods to see Gingy.

After 34-1/2 years, Platoon Captain Tim Light with the Kelowna Fire Department is retiring on December 30th. Tim started his career as a Rutland volunteer from late 1984 until his hire date of June 15th, 1987. He has enjoyed several promotions throughout the years including Acting Lieutenants Pool in June 2001, Captain in 2006, Acting Platoon Captains roll in 2008, and Platoon Captain in 2011 until the present time. Knowing Tim, he will keep remarkably busy in his retirement, and I wish him all the best.

Adam Holmes is the new administrative assistant/digital marketing coordinator for the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA). Adam graduated from UBCO with a degree in English and Psychology in 2011 and he tried several vocations before arriving at URBA. He has lived in Rutland his entire life, so when the opportunity to work on behalf of the community that raised him, he jumped at the chance.

Pushor Mitchell LLP is one of Okanagan College’s longest-standing donors. Two of their annual Pushor Mitchell LLP Award Scholarships were celebrated this month. Kristin Naud who is in the Associate of Science Program was one of the recipients. Her plans are to continue her studies toward a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and then to pursue her passion within the field of medicine. www.pushormitchell.com

Tanja Halsall is the owner of Potential Human Resources. A recent contribution of $10,000.00 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank through her business was provided by the Kelowna Chamber Business Excellence Awards 2021 Finalist. Sharp increases in client use to the food bank throughout the last year have seen a total of over 54,000 visits for those facing food insecurity. The food bank has recorded a 19% jump in client need this year, but increased community and corporate donations make all the difference when it comes to filling the gaps. www.cofoodbank.com

Three cheers to local company Mission Group. Freedom’s Door was contacted by a local company Mission Group who asked what projects they might have and how the company could contribute. Freedom’s Door advised them that they had a home with a basement suite that was built in 1965. The men they serve live in this home while they receive their recovery program. It was badly in need of an interior and exterior upgrade. Mission Group’s response was “We will come and take a look and estimate the scope of the work and we will then arrange for the entire job to be done.” Jon Friesen, Mission Group CEO, and several employees and sub-trades arrived at the site. They planned the entire project and arranged for all purchases and tradespeople. The transformation of this home was amazing.

When you take down your natural Christmas tree, dispose of it in an eco-friendly way and have it chipped. Drop it off at one of the many free and convenient locations, including the Glenmore Landfill. Make sure to remove all decorations and tinsel before recycling your tree, plus any plastic bags or other materials used for transporting. For more information about tree chipping or holiday recycling, visit www.rdco.com/recycle

