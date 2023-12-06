Straight From DeHart - December 6, 2023

Daniel Chocolates, Gifts & Cards, owned and operated by Duane Peters has now moved into its newly renovated store, just two doors down from its former location at #115 – 2365 Gordon Drive in Guisachan Village. The new space is bright and inviting with a large display area and beautiful new windows surrounding the shop. The store is fully stocked for Christmas and Daniel is crafting more chocolates and treats for the holiday season. Their local chocolates are a delicious treat at a fair price for such a high-quality product. Daniel’s handmade chocolates are higher in cocoa mass and lower in sugar. New to Daniels is “My Favorites Collection” with chocolates of Salted Pecan Caramels, Chocolate Heart Flowers, Raspberry Passion Fruit, Hedge Hogs, Organette, Almond Clusters, and Rum Barrels. The boxes, trays and pads are all made in BC and are recyclable. Drop in for a sample and see their selection of chocolates, other treats, giftware and cards. Open seven days a week until Christmas. www.danielchocolates.com

I spoke with Barb Dumbovic’s son, John. He would like to let everyone know that there will be a Celebration of Life for Barb Dumbovic, who recently passed, in the New Year. Stay tuned for the date and location.

Bunk House Desi Junction has new owners and a new look. Owned and operated Jasminder Singh Sandhu and Sukhjinder Kaur Sandhu, the Bunk House has been renovated, but still offers both the restaurant area and the bar area and is located right beside Orchard Greens Golf Course. Bunk House Desi Junction offers two distinct menus, created by Chef Pardeep Kumar. There is a full East Indian menu and they have also kept their popular pizza menu. The East Indian menu is varied and offers appetizers, tandoori, vegetarian, fish and seafood, lamb and goat, chicken, breads, rice, biryani and dessert. There is also a good choice of chef’s specials, and all the spring rolls and sauces are homemade in-house. We sampled several dishes including Paneer Pakora, Tandoori chicken, Chicken Tikka, Fish Tikka and Paneer Tikka. The portions were generous and delicious. While we were there several locals came in to order take-out East Indian food. We also sampled a plate of various desserts with Chai tea. The pizza menu is also varied with all your favourite pizzas, wings, salads, and sides. Bunk House Desi Junction also offers outside catering for up to 500 people and welcomes small parties in the restaurant for 50-60 people. There is ample parking, and you can eat in or take out, sit at the bar or have table service. Open for lunch and dinner daily from 11:00 a.m. and closed Tuesdays. www.bunkhousekelowna.ca

Anarchy Coffee Roasters have opened their café and roastery to the public at 1880 Baron Road. Owned and operated by two young entrepreneurs, Jesse Nelson and Bailey Mitchell, Anarchy Coffee Roasters is a small-batch, ethically sourced coffee roaster. They offer a wide range of roasts that are energizing, unique and full of character. You might have recognized them from their coffee trailer, which was part of the Kelowna Farmer’s Market for the past four years. The cafe features a full specialty coffee menu, including espresso, lattes, mochas, drip coffee, pour overs and other products available hot or iced. They also offer a food menu including local pastries from A Sweet Romance and Sandrine’s and a sandwich menu which features ingredients from local vendors and fellow Kelowna Farmer’s Market friends, Alchemy Bread, Brutal Condiments, Italian Meat Master, Rad Jamz and Umami. Vegan and veg sandwich options are also available. All options are available for dine-in and take-out. I met Jesse and Bailey a year or so ago when I was at a Tourism Kelowna event. I had the opportunity to sample their coffee which was bold and delicious. $1 from every coffee bag sale is donated to organizations and community members in need. Open Tuesday to Sunday. www.anarchycoffeeroasters.com

Kelowna has six new karate black belts. The members of the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy were promoted to various degrees of black belts. They are Senpai Chase Hobson – 1st degree Jr. black belt; Senpai Jocelyn Fennell – 1st-degree black belt; Senpai Jasmine Tobin – 1st-degree black belt; Senpai Kyle Tobin – 1st-degree black belt; Senpai Eric Reid – a 1st-degree black belt and Senpai Kevin Pederson – 3rd-degree black belt. www.rhka.com

On December 7th – 9th, Virgin Radio, MOVE 101.5 and AM 1150 will host their 2nd Annual Toy Mountain onsite at Orchard Park Shopping Centre, accepting new unwrapped toys and cash donations, all in support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hampers. They will be collecting a Mountain of Toys for all ages, including teenagers from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

There are four Okanagan College Culinary students who are currently in the College’s Infusions student CO-OP program. I was at Infusions Restaurant a couple of weeks ago for a celebration and had the good fortune to see Ruth Wigman, Executive Chef, RSE of Infusions Restaurant and also the students. This is how it works in the kitchen. The students each have a station on the line (Appetizer, vegetable and starches, entrée and desserts). The students book and prepare all the food from start to finish. It was just like when they had all the college students there but now there are only four. This is the first time that Okanagan College has ever been structured in a way to offer such an incredible opportunity. This exciting adventure will now be available each year during the fall/winter CO-OP period and so far the College is having awesome success. The students really delve into their craft and focus on honing the skills for their journey into the industry. Chef Ruth has a 20-year career which has taken her coast to coast. She was a contestant on the Food Network’s Canada’s Top Chef in 2014 and also appeared on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay. Infusions Restaurant is a fully functioning restaurant featuring a regionally focused menu that is open to the public Tuesday to Friday, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. www.okanagan.bc.ca/infusions.

Kelowna residents and cousins, Colleen Chapman and Shae Skelton have released their first children’s book, Did You See That Elephant Fly By? Colleen came up with the idea for the book and asked Shae if she would be interested in providing the illustrations. The rest, they say, is history. The book is fun and whimsical and will have you searching for flying elephants. It is available through Amazon in paperback or as a digital version and is a great Christmas or birthday idea for any little ones in your life.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association’s (COHA) Swinging With the Stars event is in March 2024. Team RBC Dolla Divas is bringing Santa to the East Kelowna Christmas Market on Sunday, December 10th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the East Kelowna Hall through a Santa Photoshoot event. The RBC Dolla Divas team is comprised of RBC Royal Bank employees who are enthusiastic about taking on the challenge of dancing in front of an audience. Join and support them for the Santa Photos, sponsored by Flash and Frame Photobooth for a day filled with festive vibes and joy and help them achieve their $40,000 fundraising goal for COHA. Cost is by donation with all proceeds going directly to COHA in support of Team RBC Dolla Divas. www.hospicecoha.org

Momentum Health has added two new practitioners to their team at #103 – 1664 Richter Street. Dr. Brittany Jeffries is a Naturopathic Doctor specializing in hormonal health, offering comprehensive care for both men and women. Other services include Botox, PRP injections, and IV therapy. Sean Haylow is a Registered Massage Therapist and has successfully passed his board exams which makes him their newest Registered Massage Therapist.

An iconic seasonal tradition, The 32nd Innkeeper’s Gala hosted by The Hotel Eldorado was a huge success raising over $150,000 in support of the KGH Foundation. The sold-out event featured Kelowna’s best live entertainment, over a dozen food and beverage stations and a whole lot more. Save the date for next year’s event on Saturday, November 16th, 2024. Jessica Pearce is the General Manager at the Hotel Eldorado.

Jason Friesen and Voyager RV Centre are this year’s recipients of the Walter Paseka Memorial Canadian RV Dealer of the Year Award for 2023. The award is presented annually to a candidate who has demonstrated long-term dedication to the RV industry, shown commitment to the RV associations, been recognized by customer and peers as a person with the highest integrity and credibility in both work and personal life and who have made contributions to their community.

