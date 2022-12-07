Straight from DeHart - December 7, 2022

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time friend, Donna Miller who recently passed. Donna worked at TELUS for many years. She will always have a special place in my heart, as Donna faithfully volunteered at the Maxine DeHart, United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast, with the TELUS Ambassadors for as many years as I can remember. She was a special person. My personal condolences to Rich, her family, and many friends.

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Manager, Frances Callaghan has been recognized for her excellent leadership skills, winning the prestigious Market Manager of the Year Award, hosted by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets. The award recognizes Frances’ extraordinary leadership and management skills and her commitment to local farmers’ markets. As manager of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, Vernon Farmers’ Market, and Peachland Farmers’ Market as well as her own series of markets and events through An Artisans’ Showcase, Frances is an advocate for small business and has a passion for local foods and agriculture. www.kelownafarmersandcraftersmarket.com

Jillian Battaglio, CPA, CA of Creekside Accounting Ltd. has started a new separate business, TaxWrx.ca. which is a new tax resource website for small businesses. It is perfect for those doing their own bookkeeping or looking to improve their financial security as business owners. Through short videos, one-page handouts, and pre-made excel templates, TaxWrx makes navigating your tax obligations much easier. TaxWrx covers topics from business basics to incorporation and motor vehicle write-offs. Exclusively for Canadian business owners, TaxWrx is a resource that is easy to use and easy to understand. It is a cost-effective way for you to take back control of your business taxes. It provides valuable tax information and resources that can help you avoid surprise tax bills and nasty audit experiences all of which improve your financial security. Visit www.TaxWrx.ca

Well-known producer/co-host at AM 1150, Klein Felt is moving on and has accepted an offer to become the new Senior Editor at The Direct, an entertainment website. This means that he will be leaving radioland and will be making the jump into content creation full-time. Klein will still be behind the mic at AM 1150 for a couple of weeks and then taking the leap. Klein will be residing in Kelowna, as the new position is completely remote.

Local Chef, Alex Lavroff will head the full-service dining room at the Globe Café and Tapas at Big White Ski Resort with an exciting new Mediterranean-inspired menu. Chef Alex’s new, frequently changing menus will focus on the best of what BC has to offer, along with locally and sustainably caught fish and shellfish. At the helm of Canadian prominent restaurants including Summerhill Pyramid Winery and O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars, Alex has represented all of Western Canada in culinary competitions and is on his way to becoming a certified sommelier. The Globe offers full-service dining with a restaurant and café, seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and brunch on weekends. www.globedining.com

Naturopathic Physician, Dr. Rachelle Peltier has recently moved to West Kelowna and has set up her practice at Okanagan Integrative Health in the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre at #204 – 525 BC Hwy 97 S. She has a particular focus on, and passion for, women’s health and fertility, and has experience learning from multiple Reproductive Endocrinologists and Gynecologist at the Olive Fertility Center in Vancouver. Dr. Peltier has also completed extensive clinical training in a variety of integrative settings including the Family Naturopathic Clinic, Katzie Community and Health Center and the Boucher Naturopathic Clinic. She is well-versed in digestive health, hormone balancing, pediatric medicine, and weight loss support and is board certified in acupuncture and prescriptive authority. www.drrachellepeltier.com

Working with agencies and wineries over the past 11 years, Nikki Westley has started a new position as the Senior Territory Manager of The Drinks List for the BC Interior. The Drinks List is a beverage alcohol agency that represents premium Canadian and Import wineries, distillers, breweries and cideries including Adega on 45th Estate Winery, Chaberton Estate Winery, Fort Berens Estate Winery, gadZook Vinery, Harpers Trail Estate Winery, One Faith Vineyards, The View Winery, Uppercase Winery, Wards Cider and Tinhouse Brewing Co. nikki@thedrinkslist.ca

The Board of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce wants to celebrate with you. Join the directors for an evening of holiday cheer at Metro Hub, Kelowna’s newest event venue. At 4:30 p.m., board committee chairs will provide a brief update on their committee’s progress in 2022, followed by a holiday mixer hosted by the Kelowna Chamber Board. The Chamber’s Commerce ConneX series sponsor Canadian Western Bank will be joining in for the fun. New for this event, wear your ugly holiday sweater as there will be prizes for best and worst, along with many other prizes. www.kelownachamber.org

The first-ever Toy Mountain fundraiser in support of the Salvation Army, sponsored by 99.9 Virgin Radio, MOVE 101.5 and AM 1150 is Thursday, December 8th to Saturday, December 10th until 7:00 p.m. at Orchard Park Shopping Centre. They will be accepting new unwrapped toys and cash donations and would like to collect a Mountain of Toys for all ages and gifts for teenagers too. You will find them near the new Peach entrance at Orchard Park by Planet Fitness and Structube, right next to Santa.

RBC Foundation has donated a generous $60,000 to the YMCA Connects program. This free program assists young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 to find meaningful and sustainable employment by providing professional development and refining skills to be successful in today’s workforce. Operated by the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, the program helps young adults who are currently unemployed or below skill level to learn the vital skills necessary to find keep and enhance their personal development education and employment. Ray Warren is the Vice President – Commercial Financial Services, Okanagan & Kootenay, RBC.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting their Business After Hours on Thursday, December 15th at the Cove Lakeside Resort.

Lynne Leydier, of Sound Stage Production of Penticton and vocal teacher extraordinaire, and her student Maya Le Febvre, have won a prestigious award. Maya just won the National Gold Medal for Grade 9 Classical voice exam with the Royal Conservatory.

Jewel Events will present the 2nd Annual GLOW Christmas Candlelight Concert. Relish the magical sounds of beautiful traditional Christmas music bathed in 100s of LED candles on Saturday, December 10th at Soma Cidery in East Kelowna, directed by Graham Vink, the pianist and accompanied by Soprano Charissa Seutter. Tickets include a welcome beverage and an individual charcuterie plate. A cash bar will be available and a raffle with all proceeds going to the Karis Society. Julie Deighton is the owner/lead planner for Jewel Events. For tickets www.jewelevents.ca or www.eventbrite.ca

The Kelowna Liedertafel Choir is presenting their Annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 17th at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2091 Gordon Drive. Special guest is pianist David Sproule and admission is by donation. Limited seating. Frohe Weihnachten.

Again this year, the 8th Annual 875 Theodora Road Christmas Light Display is from November 24, 2022, to January 2, 2023, in support of The Salvation Army Kettle Fund. Lights go on daily at dusk and stay on until about 10:00 p.m. Visitors will see two full yards featuring hundreds of stuffed penguins, penguins, and more penguins at various stages of work, play and fun. New this year are two purple freight cars and a tanker car that dispenses piping hot penguin chocolate. A new venue goes up every two days, so what you see one day may be very different in a week as it grows and grows. There is lots of room for parking and walking around. Cash is collected in the Kettle out front, and it has a QR Code for those who would like to donate using their cell phones.

New Vintage Theatre is hosting North Pole Stories from December 8th to 17th at the Mary Irwin Theatre. Bonnie Gratz is the artistic director of New Vintage Theatre. Tickets at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

Alexandra Babbel is presenting A Classical Christmas on December 14th at The Cathedral Church of St. Michael & All Angels, 608 Sutherland Avenue from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a candlelit classical concert in the cathedral featuring Candesca and Amici ensembles and special guest soloists. www.candesca.ca

