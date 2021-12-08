Straight from Dehart - December 8, 2021

Acres Enterprises Ltd. is new to Kelowna. The company, owned and operated by President, Jason Paige, GSC has a 41-year history in general, industrial, and civil construction in B.C. with its headquarters in Kamloops. Now, they have established a new branch office in Kelowna at #102 – 546 Leon Avenue. Acres’ work extends from the interior to the northern regions of the province and feels the difference with their company is the people, process, and innovative, state-of-the-art technology. With 145 employees, their family-like work culture sets them apart and has allowed them to develop a highly qualified, diversified team of professionals delivering projects on time and on budget. Acres specialize in land acquisition, design-build projects, earthworks, water and wastewater facilities, subdivisions and land development, reservoirs, deep and shallow utilities, bridge crossings, and commercial and industrial developments. As only the second owner of Acres and previously working for the company, Jason is proud that the company has over 600 years of combined construction experience, over 75% of their clients return to collaborate on future projects and their top-of-the-line technology sets them apart to get projects completed faster and better. Curtis Tarapaski, GSC is the Construction Manager, General and Industrial Contracting in the Kelowna office and Francesca Lucia is the Marketing and Communications Coordinator. www.acresenterprises.com

Two Businesses are now in one new location. Formerly at 2009 Enterprise Way, Moxness Massage by Kirsten Moxness and LashClass Inc. by Heather Gillett has moved to a new location at #120 – 1856 Ambrosi Road, the former Helix Clinic. Kirsten has 30 years of experience and ran her own massage therapy clinic in Copenhagen, Denmark before moving and working in Brussels, Belgium. Insurance billing is not possible, but do not let that stop you as visiting Kirsten is a worthwhile health investment. Book Mondays and Wednesdays at kirsten@alwayscare.ca or 250-801-7532. www.alwayscare.ca. Heather Gillett is a graduate of NUMA International Institute for Makeup and Design, the Master Makeup Artist Program. She is an accredited lash extension educator and offers dermaplaning, scalp micro pigmentation, a NALA accredited artist, Aesthetician, and Oxygen Facial Technician. Book Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays online at lashclass.ca/book-now; info@lashclass.ca or text 778-821-1272.

The new winter hours for Smitty’s Family Restaurant in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre on Harvey Avenue are 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

Choices Markets, a local, BC-owned, and operated retailer with a location in Kelowna at 1937 Harvey Avenue is entering the online shopping business making it easier for customers to shop for local, organic, and specialty food items. The technology is an easy-to-use, responsive platform with a 100% return policy. Customers can choose an available time slot and have the items brought directly to their vehicle in a designated parking spot. One unique aspect of the online shopping at our local Choices Markets is that Kelowna is the only store in B.C. that is offering online shopping which includes the wellness department along with all the other departments. You can also special-order items in both the meat department from butcher Cam Tucker or in the deli department managed by Trish Stinson, which makes your online shopping even easier. Choices pride themselves on ensuring 100% of your online order is ready and ensuring that all the products you ordered are available. Patricia Bulman is the e-commerce liaison and Patrick Clancy is the manager of the local Choices Market. Online shop at www.choicesmarkets.com

Long-time, well-known golf instructor and coach, Rick Montgomery is offering golf lessons and coaching programs at Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy this winter. It is a unique opportunity to continue working on your game from the comforts of the heating indoor bays at Two Eagles Academy and hit real golf balls out into the driving range. Rick will be offering lesson programs for both private and semi-private golfers of all levels, leaving you with swing video analysis and drills to continue your progress at home in-between sessions. The programs are limited due to winter daylight so register soon. www.twoeaglesgolf.com.

Mickie’s Pub in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center is hosting Grey Cup on Sunday, December 12th. Kick-off at 3:00 p.m. with 10 Foot HD Screens and prizes at every table. Food and drink specials including 50 cent wings. www.mickiespub.com or 250-979-4548.

Okanagan College’s Board of Governors has a new Chair and Vice-Chair. Juliette Cunningham, a former Vernon City Councillor, who served as Vice-Chair since November 2019 has been elected Chair. Juliette succeeds Glora Morgan whose two-year term has now been completed. Dale Safinuk, retired District Vice President with TD Bank has been elected Vice-Chair. www.okanagan.bc.ca

A long-time philanthropist and active person, Garry McCracken of Lake Country wanted to mark his 70th birthday in a special way with a goal to bike across Canada in 70 days, but the pandemic put a stop to his biking goal. Garry then took to social media to encourage friends and family to get involved with Canadian Blood Services or their local blood operator wherever they lived in the world. His goal was to recruit seventy donors to support Canada’s Lifeline or similar organizations. Garry is well on his way to meeting his goal of recruiting seventy donors and is set to make his own 100th donation at the Kelowna plasma donor center on December 24th. He was recognized virtually at the National Honouring Canada’s Lifeline event on November 29 which is available to watch on www.blood.ca. Take Garry’s lead and book your appointment now.

Congratulations to Lennie Rampone, BBA, and Aaron Marsh, BBA, partners of Rampone-Marsh Mortgages at #316 – 1290 St. Paul Street who were recognized as a Top 3 mortgage broker in Kelowna as rated by www.threebestrated.ca. The company specializes in mortgages, financing, and lending through the Verico Compass Mortgage Group. Lennie and Aaron attended KLO Secondary together, joined forces in 2015, and have not looked back. Lennie has been a mortgage broker since 2006 having started his lending career in Calgary. Aaron is an expert at taking care of your financial details and providing unparalleled mortgage service. www.ramponemarsh.ca

The Greater Westside Board of Trade has a new 2021/2022 Board of Directors leading with President Amber Hall, Account Specialist Small Business Solutions at TELUS. Executive members are Ed Stephens, Vice President, Scott Beaton, Treasurer (Grant Thornton), Bryan Fitzpatrick, Secretary (Pushor Mitchell), Heather Robinson, Executive Director. Directors are Craig Garries, PostNet; Julie Pringle, Snap Commercial Photography; Dr. Lauren Tomkins, West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre; James McCormick, Valley First; Tina Bisson, Manchester SPG; Bobby Bissessar, Cove Lakeside Resort; Tory Braun, Okanagan Young Professionals Collective and Scott Simpson, Royal Bank. Appointees are Jenny Money, WFN, EDC, and John Whitehead, John K. Whitehead & Associates. Outgoing directors are Sarah Sabo, Marci Paynter, and Adria Perron.

Happy 55th Anniversary Jerry and Lillian Moller (Dec. 12).

Kudos to the RBC Royal Bank staff who will host the Salvation Army Kettles from December 6th to 10th at the Save On Foods in Orchard Plaza from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Margaret Morrison is the Community Manager Kelowna South, RBC Royal Bank.

Happy 26th Anniversary Steve and Alana Francis (Dec. 9).

The Kettle Valley Santa Parade is Saturday, December 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. I am delighted to be asked to ride in the parade in a truck sponsored by Konquer Hot Rods. There will be seventeen floats, a collection for the food bank, money donated to The Bridge Youth Recovery Centre, and photos by donation with Santa and other characters after the parade at Santa’s Workshop located at the Kettle Valley Public on Main Bar & Grill. Come join us for this festive and fun Santa Parade.

Speaking of Kettle Valley, known for one of the most festive neighborhoods in Kelowna, the Annual Kettle Valley Holiday Light Up Contest is back for its 4th year sponsored by realtor Richard Deacon of Engel & Volkers. Residents should install their light display by December 12th putting their best holiday foot forward. New for 2021 is that any house can win, as winners will be chosen by the judges on the night of the event by Casey Clarke from New Country 100.7 and Richard Deacon on December 12th 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. streamed live. www.facebook.com/Kettlevalleyneighbourhood/?ref=bookmarks

Single Ladies and Gentlemen 65+ are invited to a Festive Christmas Luncheon – For Single Seniors on Tuesday, December 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Deli City Café, hosted by events coordinator Gloria-Jean of Dine and Chat. A prize will be given for the Ugliest Christmas Sweater, and you can also bring your handmade crafts to sell. Double Vaccinations and masks will be mandatory. To reserve contact Gloria-Jean at 250-763-6495 or dinechat2018@gmail.com

Birthdays of the week – Tracy Padula (Dec. 8); Gary Winchester (Dec. 8); Will Hoogewoonink (Dec. 8); Shelley Ann Zemlak (Dec. 9); David Bubyn (Dec. 9); Barry Lapointe (Dec. 10); Mel Cooper, Victoria (Dec. 10); Gabriel Giammartino (Dec. 10); Lois Bennett (Dec. 11); Birte Decloux (Dec. 11); Bob Levin (Dec. 11); Anne Gilbert (Dec. 11); Anne Marie Kirby (Dec. 11); RJ Bennett (Dec. 14); Ken Firkins (Dec. 13); Larry McGuire (Dec. 13); Eric Falkenberg (Dec. 13); Melina Cunial (Dec. 14).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca