Straight From DeHart - February 10, 2021

Summerhill Pyramid Winery has opened the first-ever local, organic Chinese take-out at the winery at 4870 Chute Lake Road. Owned and operated by Stephen Cipes, second-generation CEO Ezra Cipes and the Cipes family, the name of the new entity is Peace Meals Organic Chinese Cuisine. The Chinese food can be picked up at the new 20’ Sea-Can that has been beautifully renovated, with a full kitchen. It can be seen as you enter the winery’s main building. There are two large doors for pickup, in a wonderful setting overlooking Okanagan Lake. Husband and wife team, chefs Jeff Tian and Lanlan Wei, along with chef Song Shi prepare all the delicious authentic organic meals. You can choose from Peace Meals for two or more or from Nainai’s Favourites traditional dishes that can be added to your Peace Meal or ordered a-la-carte to create your own menu. All the menu items are absolutely delicious. You can choose from beef and broccoli in black bean sauce, seasonal organic local vegetables, handmade spring rolls. sweet and sour pork, salt and pepper prawns, green beans with pork and chili, kung pao chicken, grilled chicken wings, homemade potstickers, fried rice, lemon chicken, chow Mein and much more. There is even Hongdou Tang (red bean soup) for dessert. You won’t be disappointed with the taste or portions. Chef Jeremy Luypen is the executive chef of the winery. Order online at www.summerhill.bc.ca and click on EAT and then Take-Out.

After 25 years in the optical business, Bobbi Story has sold Bobbi’s Rutland Optical at #3 – 590 Hwy. 33W in the Willow Park Shopping Center. Dr. Suni Parekh has purchased the business and Bobbi will be helping out and working in the shop on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the transition. I asked Bobbi what she is going to do in her retirement and her response was “just going to be retired”. Bobbi’s business was always about the clients and she appreciated the support of local businesses. Dr. Parekh was formerly with Dr. Spec’s Optical. www.rutlandoptometry.ca

David Kemp has joined the team at Farris Barristers & Solicitors as an associate at their office at 1800 – 1631 Dickson Avenue. David advises clients primarily in the areas of corporate/commercial, real estate, business transactions, and wills and estate administration. He has worked extensively with start-up companies in the technology and cannabis industries. David is a director of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Foundation, a board member of the Yeye Housing Corporation, and chairperson of the JCI Farm Project at Helen’s Acres. www.farris.com

The Kelowna Hotel Motel Association (KHMA) has elected its board of directors for 2021. They are Natalie Corbett, President (Accent Inns); Dale Sivucha, Past President (Coast Capri); Cedric Younge, Vice President (Hyatt Place); Emma Whanstall, Secretary (Hotel Zed) and Heather Schaub, returning Treasurer (Casa Loma Resort). Directors returning are Christa Park, Royal Anne Hotel; Edan Fay, The Royal Kelowna, and Rick Andre, Kanata Kelowna. Daniel Ruel of the Fairfield Inn is a new director on the board. The KHMA acts as a liaison to facilitate development and support the business initiatives affecting the accommodation sector in Kelowna.

19 Okanagan Grill & Bar is opening a second location at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards, named 19 Bistro @ Fitz on May 1st. The new restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner on the historic Greata Ranch property. Culinary offerings will focus on pizzas prepared in the brick wood-fired oven and dishes that showcase local ingredients, all crafted to pair with Fitzpatrick wines. Neil Martens, owner of 19 Okanagan Grill & Bar has 30 years’ experience in the restaurant industry and the Fitzpatrick family has been producing wines in the valley since Ross Fitzpatrick founded CedarCreek Estate Winery in 1986. Gordon Fitzpatrick is the President of the winery. The restaurant assistant general manager is Merissa Hucal, the executive Chef is Scotty Powell, along with Chef Geoff Molloy. www.fitzwine.com

Okanagan Master Gardeners, a non-profit organization, are hosting Seedy Sunday on March 14th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kinsmen Field House, 3975 Gordon Drive This is a free, outdoor, drive-through seed swap for pre-ordered pickup only. Their members and supporters have spent the winter collecting sorting and sealing locally-grown seeds, to support the community. To pre-order or for more information check out their Facebook page, KelownaSeedySunday (Instagram, Twitter); or www.mgabc.org or email at kelownaseedysunday@gmail.com

Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Environmental Planner, Brittany Lange is the recipient of the Environmental Professional in Training (EPT) Award from Eco Canada, a national organization that champions the careers of environmental professionals. Brittany continues to expand the Regional District’s Environmental Planning Program by completing projects such as the Okanagan Climate Projections Report, Okanagan Lake Responsibility Planning Initiative, as well as the Regional Floodplain Management Plan. She is forward-thinking, innovative, and driven to provide impactful solutions to complex environmental issues. www.rdco.com

Karen Mason has been appointed the new executive director of Third Space Life Charity. Outgoing executive director Jody Pihl has been with the organization since November 2019. Karen was previously the executive director at Kelowna Women’s Shelter and co-founder and director of community practice for SOAR (Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research). Third Space was established by Ken and Linda Stober. www.thirdspacecanada.org

Heritage Week is from Monday, February 15th to Sunday, February 21st. The week is chock-full of events, including the Heritage Awards Presentations via Zoom on Tuesday, February 16th at 7:00 p.m. Check out the website for all COVID protocol events at www.okheritagesociety.com

Congratulations to popular media gal Chanine Carr, who is relocating to Winnipeg. Chanine is transferring with her current employer Bell Media and has accepted a promotion to the new position of Program Director for one year. She will be performing the programming for three of Bell’s radio stations, including Virgin Radio, Bob FM in Winnipeg, and Bob FM in Brandon. Taking Chanine’s spot is Roo Phelps who will be the midday host and music director on MOVE 101-5.

Mark your calendar and wear red on Saturday, February 13th in recognition of Wear Red Canada, a country-wide initiative to promote women’s heart health. As part of the 2021 campaign, several virtual events and activities are being held throughout B.C. Canadians are encouraged to take photos with friends, family, and colleagues donning red and to share their images on social media using the hashtags #WearRedCanada and #HerHeartMatters. Watch for my social media postings. www.wearredcanada.ca

Former AM1150 morning show producer Daniel O’Hara has announced his next move. Daniel and his husband, Scott Gillespie have relocated to Sherwood Park, Alberta to own and operate their own M&M Food Market.

The website for Susan Noble’s StudySpot Okanagan in last week’s column is www.studyspotokanagan.ca

Snow Angel Challenge HEADing to 2022 is a grassroots initiative focused on raising funds for Canadian researchers to help eliminate diabetes. This is the goal of HEADing to 2022, an initiative of the registered charity DRIFCan who want to raise $22 million by 2022, the 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin injection. You can help by participating in the Snow Angel Challenge. Local Rob Collins, who has three children and one grandchild, all of who have type 1 diabetes has done just that and is challenging you to do it too. Put on your bathing suit or other costumes, lie in the snow, sand, mud, grass, or anywhere you want, and do your version of a Snow Angel. Donate $22, $220, $2200 or $22,000 to Help Eliminate All Diabetes. Challenge your friends to do the same. It’s a simple and fun way to be a part of a drive to a cure. www.headingto2022.com

The nomination period for the 46th Annual Civic & Community Awards is still open. Criteria for all categories and nomination forms are available at www.kelowna.ca/civicawards. Among the many categories, Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year are two categories. Councillor Ryan Donn is the representative on Council for the awards. You can contact Ryan at rdonn@kelowna.ca for more information or clarification. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions made in the city each year.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Dennis Williams (Feb, 15); Karen Gee (Feb. 10); Ernie Webber (Feb. 10); Jim Stuart (Feb. 11); Tim Light (Feb. 11); Kasha Lanyon (Feb. 11); Elena Tostenson (Feb. 12); Dave Lange (Feb. 11); Nikki Csek (Feb. 12); Laurie Gaymer (Feb. 13); Jim Laing (Feb. 13); Todd Cashin (Feb. 13); Buck LaRoche (Feb. 13); John Kilpatrick (Feb. 13); Irene Wangler (Feb. 14); Seymour Zidle (Feb. 15); Rob Siddon (Feb. 16); Pam Nease (Feb. 15); Gary Kreller (Feb. 15).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca