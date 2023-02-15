Straight From DeHart - February 15, 2023

This week's column is dedicated to long-time friend, Bruce Telford who passed January 30th, 2023 in Hospice House. Bruce and Myrna have been friends of the DeHart’s for many years. Bruce was a tireless community volunteer for many years. Along with being an active member of the Rotary Club of Kelowna, Bruce has a special place in my heart, as he has helped me with the Maxine DeHart, United Way – Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast since its inception and was an invaluable volunteer. Bruce was also willing to help me with other projects that came along. Personal condolences to Myrna, Rob, Lauren (Jonah and Kaia) his entire family and many friends.

Fraserview Meats, a retailer and wholesaler of best-quality meats and poultry has opened at #160 - 2463 BC – 97 North in the Kelowna Crossing Centre next to Vision Electronics. Owned and operated by Pavneet Singh and Randeep Sidhu, Fraserview Meats is a franchise and the only one in the Valley, with 18 in the lower mainland. The meat shop is one of the oldest in the business and offers all kinds of fresh, not frozen meat and pickles, including chicken, goat, lamb, fish, hand-made soya chops, goat and chicken pickles, and veggies that are all locally sourced. The marinades are not a sauce. They are made with only raw spices and yogurt. Some of the marinades are tandoori, peri-peri, lemon, Kashmiri, BBQ, lava, chili, butter chicken and pesto, and come in mild, medium and hot for all palates. You can bake, grill, air fry or pan fry all their products including their delicious wings. Fraserview also offers free cooking of any products in their store, which makes lunch or dinner easy, especially if you want a wing-feast, which only takes about 15 minutes. Manager Shivam Anand and Chef Dhanwant Singh offered me samples to take home, along with some freshly cooked buffalo wings. Throughout the week we sampled the tikka boneless chicken thighs, peri-peri leg and thighs, lemon legs with medium spice, and of course some medium spice buffalo wings. We baked all the products, and they were delicious, and the marinades were not over-powering. Fraserview Meats also provide wholesale for restaurants and offers free butchering. Open 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week. www.fraserviewmeats.com; Google – Fraserviewmeatskelowna

Mark Kapiniak, the former Executive Chef at Regency Retirement Summerwood, is the new chef at Lily’s Bistro located at the Parkinson Senior Centre. The Bistro is run by the Parkinson Senior Society, with membership age 50+. It is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. serving coffee and fresh baking, with lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For lunch, the bistro offers a selection of homemade soups, sandwiches, and main items daily. Each day has different menu selections. Chef Mark buys locally sourced products whenever possible and makes most of the menu items house-made from scratch. I had the Coconut Curry Chicken soup, and it was delicious. He also has a wide selection of house-made frozen soups and meals for take-out at reasonable prices which are extremely popular. The 2022-2023 Board of Directors for the Parkinson Senior Society are John Bohn, President; Wendy Webb, Secretary; Dana Hope, Treasurer; Sonja Janzen, 1st Vice President; Linda Farrell, 2nd Vice President, and Directors Martyn Topham, Jane Shabluk, Donna Cameron, Terry Wiles, and Kathy Minns. Corrinne Reid is the Executive Director and JoAnna Lynch is the Administrative Assistant/Reception. To inquire about a membership with the society or see the activities available visit www.parkinsonseniors.com or just drop into the center.

Cruze Co. owned and operated by life partners Brady Kosior, CEO and Katie Murray is a local Kelowna food tech company, which is designed to give you a fresh food experience on the go in under 60 seconds. Their unique Cruze vending fridge food business is designed for larger businesses and high foot traffic locations, such as YLW, KGH, UBCO, Interior Health, Landmark, Natural Factors Vitamins, and large apartment buildings. Cruze Co. produces its food in a commercial kitchen centred around giving the public fresh food with locally sourced produce and ingredients from local producers whenever possible. They make it easy to have a good variety of lunch choices at work and on the go, including traditional food products, vegan and Asian. Cruze Co. offers a good variety and a new lunch menu every week, consisting of sandwiches, salads, and bowls. There is something for everyone and the company is affordable offering many free extras. www.cruzeco.com

KPMG LLP Kelowna has some partner news. Zach Smith is a new tax partner for the Kelowna office. Zach has 10 years of experience specializing in tax-efficient solutions for private companies and their shareholders with a passion for supporting family-run enterprises. Zach takes an education-centred approach that ensures all parties involved understand and agree on the solutions put forward. Sue Porter recently transferred to Kelowna from the Kamloops KPMG office, where she worked for over 30 years as a CPA and business advisor to small and medium-sized businesses. Sue is passionate about creating insightful and tailored business solutions that are as uniquely different as her clients. She uses an insightful approach to your tax planning, assistance with goal attainment and demystification of government rules. Esther Granger, MBA, BA is the Senior Manager, Marketing, BC Regions for KPMG LLP. www.kpmg.ca

Tobi McNeil, CPIM formerly of Melcor Developments is now the Senior Real Estate Advisor for Kent-Macpherson Real Estate Appraisers & Consultants. Tobi’s field is problem-solving for land use management, rezoning, development permit approval, ALR/ALC approvals and property tax issues in the Okanagan, across BC and on First Nations lands. www.kent-macpherson.com

Professional Training Coach Hope Hay, formerly with Okanagan Peak Performance is now the Activity Director at Lakeshore Place, on Lakeshore Road. With a Bachelor of Human Kinetics, Hope stepped foot into the health and wellness industry right after graduation at Trinity Western University, working as a Kinesiologist and personal training coach. During this time, she recognized that she enjoyed working with the senior population and this led her to her recent career move into supporting seniors.

At the Canadian Home Builders Association – Central Okanagan (CHBA-CO) Awards, Ray Wynsouw was honoured with the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Ray is a former Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Board Director, Certified Housing Professional, past Building Inspector at the RDCO, Deputy Chief at the District of Lake Country, and former President of the CHBA-CO.

Barb’s Delights at #88 – 2789 Highway 97N in the Blue Heights Centre, owned and operated by Barb Dumbovic is celebrating her 13th anniversary in business. Known as the perogy lady, the quaint restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch from Monday to Saturday, offering full breakfasts, wraps, perogies, cabbage rolls, smokies, burgers, soups, sandwiches and salads. My favourite is the asparagus omelet. Join Barb on Friday, February 17th for birthday cake.

For 21 years, the Central Okanagan Heritage Society (COHS) has been helping to coordinate the events and activities of Heritage Week in the Central Okanagan from February 19th to 27th, 2023. The free kick-off is Sunday, February 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Kelowna Community Theatre. The 39th year of the Heritage Awards is on Thursday, February 23rd at Benvoulin Heritage Church at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For information on Heritage Week visit www.okheritagesociety.com or call the office at 250-861-7188.

This year, the Kelowna Spring Home Show is celebrating their 25th anniversary and to celebrate admission will be free at Prospera Place on February 25th and 26th. Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is back at the Spring Home Show as a partner charity thanks to the sponsorship of Canada’s Best Decks & Railings. Habitat will be holding a chip sheet raffle with some amazing prizes that have been generously donated by the exhibitors and local companies. They will be selling tickets to their 50/50 raffle which has a potential jackpot of $200,000.00. www.kelownahomeshow.com

The first Luxe Fashion Market is popping up and supporting a local charity on Sunday, February 26th at the Laurel Packing House from noon to 4:00 p.m. Over 20 tables of luxury pre-loved and new shoes, clothing and accessories will be available to purchase, supporting All Are Family Outreach. A VIP hour is available for early birds with tickets available for $10.00. This is an offshoot of the Great Closet Cleanout. Visit www.greatclosetcleanout.com

The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Tiny Bundles program supports pregnant mothers and families with children under one year of age. During the month of February, a Foundation that wishes to remain anonymous will be matching donations made to the campaign. Clients receive monthly hampers plus weekly nutritional supplements including fresh fruits and vegetables, milk eggs and cheese. There are currently over 60 expecting mothers or new families that utilize the Tiny Bundles program. To donate visit www.cofoodbank.com/tinybundles

Birthdays of the week – Happy 55th Pam Nease (Feb. 15); Evelyn Carlson (Feb. 15); Margaret Morrison (Feb. 15); Seymour Zidle (Feb. 16); Rob Siddon (Feb. 16); Gary Kreller (Feb. 15); Dennis Williams (Feb. 15); Phil Patara (Feb. 17); Bill Cook (Feb. 17); Arlene McClelland (Feb. 18); John Peacock (Feb. 18); Tal Jandali (Feb. 18); Don Favell (Feb. 19); Brad Campeau (Feb. 19); Mayor Tom Dyas (Feb. 20); Dick Auty (Feb. 21); Ross Laing (Feb. 21); Jeremy Messenger (Feb. 21); Rodney Gray (Feb. 20); Matt Scaife (Feb. 21).

