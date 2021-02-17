Straight From DeHart - February 17, 2021

After 37 years, Wayne Schaeffer has sold Wiener’s Plumbing & Irrigation. The new owners, Dan and Crystal Benoit have relocated from Saskatchewan where they owned a plumbing company for three years and most recently, Dan was an employee of Wiener’s for the past three years. The new slightly changed name is Wiener’s Plumbing and Drain Cleaning. Services offered include plumbing and drain cleaning, with 24-7 emergency plumbing and drain cleaning service, hot water heater installation, maintenance and replacement, gas fitting, backflow prevention installation, testing and replacement, bathroom and kitchen renovations, and new construction. Wiener’s still have the same employees that worked for Wayne, which is a plus in any business. They would like to be the employer of choice for an apprentice in journeyperson plumbers and gas fitters. www.wienersplumbing.com

Owner and manager of OK Delivery, Tom Cullen has a unique local delivery business. In the courier and transport industry for over 25 years, Tom founded OK Delivery in 2020 to address the needs of people who want to order local fresh fruits and vegetables online and receive delivery service, with the onset of COVID. OK Delivery operates within the valley, with a partnership in principle with the popular BC Tree Fruits Market on Vaughn Avenue in Kelowna. They offer same-day delivery service for Kelowna, Lake Country, and West Kelowna and next-day delivery service to 16 other cities and towns within the surrounding areas. His target market includes restaurants, hotels, offices, retailers, and of course, the consumer, who is very high on his list. Tom promotes local brands for locals. Based on the fresh fruits and vegetables provided by local growers and sold through the BC Tree Fruits Market, you can easily order online at www.okdelivery.ca and receive your product daily. If you give the code MAX10-021221 you will receive 10% off your full order until March 31, 2021.

Smitty’s Family Restaurant at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Avenue will be extending their hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. The new hours will commence on Monday, March 1st, 2021.

Scott Stanger MSc, CAT (C), RMT, CSCS has two new businesses, both located in The District on Bernard at #25 – 565 Bernard Avenue. Optimiiize Nutrition Fitness & Health provides personal training at the price of group fitness. Each person is provided with a program that they complete at their own pace, independent of the other people in the gym. With only four people in the gym at one time, members get the one-on-one support that they need to accomplish their goals without the price tag of personal training. There are no contracts and no hassle to switch membership tiers at any time. Along with personal training in small groups, they offer registered massage therapy, with direct billing through extended health and nutrition coaching. Check out www.optimiiize.com for an intro offer or a free 30-minute consultation.

Scott’s second business, 3 Apparel is a comfort wear apparel company inspired by the Okanagan’s unique landmarks and beauty. All the items are manufactured in Canada from eco-friendly material and are designed locally. 3 Apparel has a full line of crewnecks, hoodies, hats, t-shirts, sweatpants, and stickers. 3 Apparel is committed to supporting communities and $3 from every item purchased is donated to their 3 local charity partners, including the BC SPCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Okanagan, and the Canadian Mental Health Association. www.3apparel.ca

Indigenous World Winery owned and operated by Robert and Bernice Louie in West Kelowna at 2218 Horizon Drive has won two medals at the Canadian Artisan Distillers Competition. Master Distiller, Colin Wertz has made them proud by bringing home two Bronze medals, one in Contemporary Gin and the other in Contemporary Vodka. www.indigenousworldwinery.com

Kelowna will be home to a new Canadian Blood Services plasma donor centre, opening in early summer, 2021. The new donor centre will be located in the Orchard Park Mall in the former Sears location. Blood donation will continue at the current location on Dilworth Drive until March 31, 2021. Janna Pantella is the Manager - Business Development, Plasma Operations, and Janine Johns is the Donor Centre Manager. www.blood.ca

The Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters Winter Market are now back at Parkinson Rec Centre every Saturday until March 27th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Although there will be no crafters present, all your favourite farmers and food vendors will be in attendance. They will be outside, in their usual spot on Springfield and Dilworth to celebrate the Easter Market at the beginning of April. Dave Price is the President of the association. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Former Promotions Coordinator for Bell Media in Kelowna, Klein Felt is now The Early Edition Producer for Bell Media AM1150. You will now be hearing Klein with Phil Johnson and Ted Farr daily on the early morning radio show. Klein is taking over his new position from Daniel O’Hara who has relocated to Edmonton, Alberta.

Kelowna Mercedes-Benz service manager, Chris Neves has been promoted to fixed operations manager. With over 13 years as part of their team, Chris has earned the respect of his parts and service teams. From service advisor to manager, Chris has learned everything about the brand and is dedicated to helping the entire parts and service team with growth and success. At Lexus of Kelowna, Jesse Moeller has spent almost two years in the service and parts departments. This month, he has been promoted to assistant parts manager. www.sentes.com

A lot is happening at The Cove Lakeside Resort in West Kelowna. Bobby Bissessar is the new Director, Sales & Marketing. Bobby was formerly with Argus Properties Ltd. - Hospitality as their marketing manager. Most recently, Bobby was employed at The Shore Kelowna, owned by national real estate firm RISE Commercial Developments. Bobby serves as the director of communications on the board of the Kelowna Pride Society. Trevor Jones, proprietario del ristorante of Il Mercato Social Kitchen in West Kelowna will be opening a new restaurant, The Landing Kitchen + Bar in the former Bonfire Restaurant location at The Cove Lakeside. They plan to have take-out open at the restaurant beginning in April and by mid-May, the restaurant will be in full operation for dine-in.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has re-elected the chair and vice-chair for a third term. Congratulations to Chair Sue McKortoff (RDOS) and Vice-Chair Cindy Fortin (RDCO). Additional directors re-appointed include Victor Cumming, Rick Fairbairn and Bob Fleming (RDNO), James Baker and Colin Basran (RDCO), and Doug Holmes and Rick Knodel (RDOS). Water Management appointments include Chief Chris Derickson, Okanagan Nation Alliance, Bob Hrasko, Water Supply Association, and Denise Neilsen, Water Stewardship Council Chair. www.obwb.ca

Central Okanagan dog owners have before February 28 to save by renewing or purchasing a new dog license, saving $20.00 off the regular annual license fees. On March 1, the regular annual rate will be $40.00 for a dog that is spayed or neutered and $80.00 if not. The fee discount and rates do not apply to licenses for aggressive or dangerous dogs. All dogs in the Central Okanagan must be licensed as required by the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw. Renewals or purchases are quick, easy, and secure using the online link at www.rdco.com/dogs.

Three years ago, local singer/songwriter Rachel Layne started writing a song with one of her friends, Hoot Gibson called Waiting for a Miracle. Only completing it this past December, the song speaks about peace, in the heart of the Christmas season, which is something we should carry with us all year. Ev

Birthdays of the week – Happy 45th Rodney Gray (Feb. 20); Philip Patara (Feb. 17); Bill Cook (Feb. 17); Arlene McClelland (Feb. 18); Dennis Richardson (Feb. 18); John Peacock (Feb. 18); Murli Pendharkar (Feb. 19); Anita Kinasewich (Feb. 23); Don Favell (Feb. 19); Lisa Otway (Feb 19); Brad Campeau (Feb. 19); Tom Dyas (Feb. 20); Deb Finnerty (Feb. 20); Matt Scaife (Feb. 21); Ross Laing (Feb. 21); Diane Schjodt (Feb. 22); Karen Bernath (Feb. 22); Grace Naka (Feb. 22).



