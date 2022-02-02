Straight from DeHart - February 2, 2022

Young local entrepreneur Brandon Benner is the owner/operator of the commercial cleaning company, The Jolly Janitor Co. Formerly with the Royal Bank for six years, Brandon decided to go out on his own and has had The Jolly Janitor for just over a year. The company specializes in commercial janitor services, post-construction cleaning, and some residential. Brandon and his staff are available daytime or evenings and service Lake Country, Kelowna, and West Kelowna. Their slogan is Cleaning with Integrity.” To receive a quote contact Brandon at jollyjanitorcleaningco@gmail.com.

In their current location at 1870 Byland Road in West Kelowna, Memories and More have been in the same location for the past 15 years. Current owner/operator Sherry Ringguth purchased the store in March 2020 just as the pandemic hit. Sherry was extremely fortunate, as, unlike many other businesses that COVID shut down, people were not going anywhere and were looking for something to do. Many turned to or returned to different types of crafting. Memories and More is a large one-stop paper crafting store, offering card making, scrapbooking, and mixed media supplies. They also offer in-store classes on all different types of mediums that appeal to the seasoned crafters or those just beginning, online classes, product demo days, and weekly Facebook lives displaying new products. One day a week, customers can bring their own projects and work at their leisure in the back classroom. Memories and More hold weekend retreats away from the store where paper crafters can get away for the weekend, have all their meals cooked, and craft to their heart's content. memoriesandmorekelowna@outlook.com

The KGH Foundation is delighted to announce the addition of Tammie Watson to their team as Director of Philanthropy. Tammie brings over 15 years of non-profit, charitable sector experience to the role, having worked with Canadian Blood Services, BC Cancer, Canadian Red Cross, and most recently, with the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Her collaborative approach to partnerships, strong community ties, and knowledge of nurturing relationships with major gift fundraising brings a diverse range of talent to the organization. Tammie.watson@interiorhealth.ca

Colin Edstrom and Bryan Fitzpatrick have joined the firm of Pushor Mitchell LLP as partners. Colin’s practice focuses on labour and employment law, workers’ compensation, occupational health and safety, privacy law, and human rights. He is a board member of the Okanagan College Foundation. edstrom@pushormitchell.com. Bryan practices in personal injury, criminal law, and Canadian and U.S. immigration law. He is on the board of directors of the Greater Westside Board of Trade and the Trial Lawyers Association of B.C. fitzpatrick@pushormitchell.com. www.pushormitchell.com

Locally grown coaching and consultancy organization Purppl CCC is expanding its core team. Jude Brunt, formerly of United Way has joined the organization as Impact Manager as well as Domenica Chieffo as Operations Coordinator. Purppl’s team of experienced entrepreneurs in residence focus on supporting social enterprises, whether they are charities or social purpose businesses, across the province. Andrew Greer is the Managing Director. For more information on Purppl’s services contact Jude at jude@purppl.com; www.purppl.com.

The recipient of the $3,350.00 from the organization 100 Women Who Care was The Pregnancy Care Centre. If you would like to join this wonderful organization, contact Rose Sexsmith at 100womenkelowna@gmail.com. I am proud to be connected to this wonderful group of local women.

Since Launching its Million Dollar Bursary Program nine years ago, Interior Savings has awarded over $4 Million in bursaries and hopes to reach the $5 Million mark by the end of this year, but students have only until the end of February to apply. The bursary is part of the credit union’s Member Rewards Program which returns profits to its members in the form of patronage rewards and bursaries. To be eligible you must be between the age of 17 and 24 and be an active member of Interior Savings. The application does not require an essay and it is not based on financial need or top academic achievement. It is a reward for being a member of Interior Savings Credit Union and a way for the credit union to encourage ongoing education. If not already a member, students have until February 28th to join the credit union and set up a free student account. Kathy Conway is CEO of Interior Savings Credit Union.www.milliondollarbursary.com

Donna Dufort has come out of retirement to become The Vineyards Residence's new recreation manager. Her mission is to develop creative, engaging programs for all that better engage the five domains of recreation being cognitive, physical, emotional, social, and spiritual. www.vineyardsresidence.ca

Huge thanks to Dakota Kosy at the Leckie Road and Harvey Avenue Esso for his excellent customer service.

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the 2021 Business Excellence Awards in The Great Gatsby Theme, bringing back the roaring 20’s on March 3rd at the Creekside Theater. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 draw, and entertainment. Tickets $50.00 by contacting Tracy at 250-766-5670 or drop by the Chamber office at 32-10042 Main Street, Lake Country.

Happy 45th Anniversary Mike and Charlene Erdmann (Feb. 5).

Nominations are now open for the Uptown Rutland Business Association’s (URBA) Board of Directors 2022 for a two-year term, starting February 2022. If you have proven business, finance, advocacy, and/or leadership experience, they would like to hear from you. Your business must have a physical office within URBA’s geographic boundaries. URBA will be hosting the AGM on February 23rd at 5:00 p.m. with a hybrid meeting, either on zoom or in person. The in-person AGM is at Haus & Home, 155 Asher Road. To register and receive your zoom invite contact Karen Beaubier at 250-451-9861 or executivedirector@uptownrutland.com.

The Tree of HOPE raised a whopping $400,000.00 for the NOW Canada Society and Karis Support Society this past holiday season. The Tree of HOPE not only symbolizes the start of the holiday season but also serves to light up a charity that deserves recognition in our community. This year’s focus was Women at Risk within our city. This allowed the community to come together with the work of Karis Support Society, Now Canada, and the #RaisingHope initiative. The Stober Foundation also lent support with the idea of matching donations to encourage giving at this important time of the year. The Stober Foundation along with their friends at TD Bank Group would match dollar for dollar up to $100,000.00 and a whopping $400,000.00 has been raised. www.landmarkdistrict.ca

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate located at 1865 Dilworth Drive has a selection of delicious treats made for giving and receiving. Sandrine’s limited edition Valentine’s Day collection products are available for pre-ordering now with pick up available Friday, February 11th to Monday, February 15th. www.sandrinepastry.com

Lakeside Kelowna School, a non-profit, independent school is looking forward to the installation this spring of four, unique new playground structures. They have commissioned the internationally renowned playground designer and builder, Bernwart Engelen of Kukuk Playgrounds to lead this project. Founded in 1981, Kelowna Lakeside School is a government-funded school that follows a Waldorf-based curriculum based on the development needs of children. The early childhood education programs are from age three through kindergarten and the grade school programs are to grade eight. These integrate arts and academics using experiential learning methods to approach a varied range of skills and competencies in math, English, arts, science, and humanities. The grade school program also offers activities of cooking, sewing, knitting, woodworking, and gardening, along with movement, art, and music. The teachers hold a BC Teacher’s certificate and the programs meet the learning outcomes set out by the BC Ministry of Education. The current board of directors are Patricia Laverty-Rolf, Oksana Fodor, Heather Brown, Stephen Cipes, and Patrick Oliveira.

Paris Jewellers in Orchard Park Mall has launched their Celebrate Love collection until February 28th which is in celebration of all types of love and friendship. They will be giving back a portion of all proceeds to select Ronald McDonald House Charities®. Chapters across Canada. The top picks are the Evil Eye and the Cosmic Necklace. www.parisjewellers.com

Kudos to the member-driven YMCA Move to Give Campaign which raised $25,727 to help make Y programs accessible to those less fortunate. The members participated in a duck race, aquathon, toonie pool dives, bake sales, Halloween zumbathon, and other events. www.ymcaokanagan.ca

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Jack Degruchy (Feb. 7); Omara Escobar (Feb. 3); Kamlesh Patel (Feb. 3); Marilyn Forgie (Feb. 3); Oktawian Kobryn (Feb. 3); Terri Knox (Feb. 3); Sean Bray (Feb. 3); Rob Belanger (Feb. 4); Pim Meere (Feb. 4); Ted Farr (Feb. 4); Dana Crichton (Feb. 4); Ross Fitzpatrick (Feb. 4); Ken Murray (Feb. 5); Gary Barnes (Feb. 5); Nica Graziotto (Feb. 5); Sergio Cunial (Feb. 7); Karen Erickson (Feb. 7); Darren McClelland (Feb. 7); Andre Desrosiers (Feb. 7); Christine Patton (Feb. 8).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca