Straight From DeHart - February 22, 2023

My column this week is dedicated to a good, long-time friend, Murray Scott (A.K.A. Murray Smith – inside joke) who passed February 8th. Murray was a long-time friend of the DeHart’s. With many years in the R.C.M.P. and later with TELUS Security, he was also a long-time friend of the Wuzz Fuzz coffee group, also known as Max’s posse (another inside joke). Murray was an incredible individual. He always gave and never took. He was always there to help but never asked for help., even when asked if he was in need of help. Murray was tireless when looking for books regarding the R.C.M.P. or other books, magazines, novels and paraphilia that he thought someone would enjoy, even including the Toronto Maple Leafs. Murray will truly be missed at the coffee table and his empty chair does not go regrettably unnoticed. Personal condolences to the love of his life, Rhonda Werry, son Jordan, Murray’s many friends, and his retired and present R.C.M.P. colleagues.

O-LAKE Café and Bistro at 375 Lawrence Avenue, at the corner of Lawrence and Pandosy, has new owners and a whole new look and feel. Now owned and operated by partners Susan Feng and Qi Xi, the atmosphere of the café is bright, cheery, and inviting. O-LAKE offers a wide variety of specialty coffee including regular brewed, latte, cappuccino, Americano, mocha, and London fog, along with delicious hot chocolate. Their tea choices are extensive as well, including matcha green tea latte, chai tea latte, caramel macchiato, fruit teas, slush, and iced tea. O-LAKE specializes in bubble tea with several varieties and offers regular and brown sugar pearls for bubble tea. The cafe’s baking line is extensive, as Qi is a master baker. Qi bakes everything in the café fresh daily using the healthiest products with everything house-made offering both sweet and savoury menu items. The menu items are unique and include Mille Crepe, Cake Sandwich, Coconut Paste Bun, Red Bean Paste Cake, Curry Beef Turnover, Winer Melon Cake, Coconut Bun, Fuji Bun, Pineapple Bun, and Apple Pie. I sampled the Curry Beef Turnover, and it was delicious. Qi also baked the three-tiered cake for the grand opening of the café. Susan sent me home with other café treats and all were delicious. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Check them out on Facebook.

Regular Plasma Donor supporter, Larry Tuovila celebrated his 225th donation at the Plasma Donor Centre. Larry is very engaged, and in addition to donating weekly, he shares his story and passion with the community, inspiring others to book an appointment and join Canada’s Lifeline. The community can follow Larry’s lead and book an appointment to join him at www.blood.ca, by calling 1-888-2DONATE or on the GiveBlood app.

This is a special year for Pushor Mitchell LLP as it is their 50th Anniversary serving clients and the community. Joni Metherell has been named Managing Partner for the firm. She became Partner in 2001. Joni has experience in civil litigation in all the courts of BC and her areas of legal practice include will, trust and estate litigation as well as property and easement disputes. Patrick Bobyn has become a Partner in the firm. Patrick practices as a solicitor with a primary focus on business law, including mergers and acquisitions, incorporations and corporate reorganizations, commercial financing and leasing as well as commercial and residential transactions. Alison Cathcart has accepted an invitation from the Partners to become a Partner in Training with the firm. This designation allows the lawyer to attend the partner meetings and participate as active non-voting members in discussions relating to the management of the firm. www.pushormitchell.com

The popular Kelowna Buddhist Temple Spring Chow Mein Sale is ready for pick up on March 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1089 Borden Avenue, across from Capri Mall. The two options are Veggie Chow Mein and Pork Chow Mein for $11.00 each. You must pre-order and provide your name and personal phone number with the number of veggie or pork Chow Mein orders by email at kbtemplesales@gmail.com or 250-763-3827.

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) AGM is Tuesday, February 28th from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at Haus + Home Interior Design, 155 Asher Road. All members are invited to attend. To register call 250-451-9861 or executivedirector@uptownrutland.com.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery claimed many of the top honours at the 2022 Canadian Artisan Spirits Awards. In a blind tasting of spirits from a field of hundreds of Canada’s best craft distilleries, BC’s original craft distillery was awarded eight medals including four Gold Medals, four Silver Medals as well as being given the hat tip for the Best in Class for bottled cocktails and for one of their newest spirits, Amaro Classico. Tyler Dyck is the CEO and Director of Operations for the company. www.okanaganspirits.com

Kelowna Yacht Club is the first freshwater marina in the province to achieve a five-anchor rating from Clean Marine BC, and the first to be certified in the interior by the voluntary eco-certification program for marinas, harbour authorities, yacht clubs, and boatyards. Highlights of the certification include docks being clean and maintained; spill protection kits being visible; mandatory holding tanks, with a complimentary sewage pump-out facility; clubhouse restaurant and overall operations following environmentally sound practices and extensive onsite waste management system and recycling collection. Thom Killingsworth is the executive director.

Interior Savings Million Dollar Bursary Program in its 10th year has been making 1000 bursaries available to students each year in the amount of $1,000 each. The Bursary is part of the Credit Union’s Member Rewards Program, which returns a significant portion of its profits each year to members and the community. To learn more or apply today at www.milliondollarbursary.com

Locally owned and operated Epitome Solutions is a staffing agency focused on providing solutions to employment needs for both employers and individuals wanting assistance obtaining employment. General Manager, Twyla Erickson and the staff understand the needs of the office environment as well as the needs of workers. Applicants are fully vetted, trained and ready to work and the company offers a range of services for recruiting permanent employees and temporary employees for any length of time. Some of the areas and positions they supply are law and accounting firms, real estate offices, administrative assistants, receptions, payroll clerks and IT. They offer temporary placements that are beneficial for recent graduates and offer temporary workers additional education through training modules. Epitome is currently looking for individuals for temporary placements for administrative and legal assistants, paralegals, receptionists, medical office assistants, payroll clerks and IT. Contact them at 250-470-7642 or www.epitomesolutions.ca

Kelowna-based INCA Renewtech has been awarded a $10M CDN grant by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) as a part of a Circular Economy Challenge, a $50M Challenge for cradle-to-cradle technology solutions. INCA has been awarded the grant for constructing and operating a first-in-kind commercial processing and manufacturing facility in Alberta, to process waste hemp stalk from hemp grown for protein and manufacture it into BioPlastics and Bio-Core, a core material that can be deployed instead of rainforest balsa wood and petroleum-based PET in wind turbine blades and marine cores. Processed fibre will be shipped to Indiana where INCA will manufacture it into PrePregs and BioPanels, biocomposites for the automotive and RV industries. Camille Saltman is the Chief Marketing & Sales Officer. www.incarenewtech.com

The Bravery Foundation invites you to Kelowna Salutes Ukraine Expo on February 25th, 2023 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1091 Coronation Avenue. There will be Ukrainian specialty items, 14 interactive displays, Ukrainian heirlooms, food sales, Ukrainian candy sales, a WestJet auction and Ukrainian and Canadian Speakers. www.braveryfoundation.com/kelowna-salutes-ukraine

Freedom’s Door has again benefited from the generous support of businesses that have stepped up to assist their associate charity which is known as Ethel Glen. Ethel Glen is a group living home for men and women that are challenged with chronic mental health issues and provides a caring and secure family environment for those in need. The older home needed a completely renovated kitchen and back deck to better serve residents. Businesses that stepped us to complete the project were Mission Group, Norelco Cabinets, Trail Appliances, Keldon Electric and Kal-West Mechanical.

Proud for Prom 6th Annual event is Saturday, February 25th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hollywood Road Education Services Building – Gymnasium. There are 92 graduating students who will choose a gown or suit, shoes, and accessories, and will have makeup, hair and photography services provided to them all for free. Pop in anytime to see how your support is impacting the lives of graduating students from SD23.

Birthdays of the week – Diane Schjodt (Feb. 22); Karen Bernath (Feb. 22); Lori Sanderson (Feb. 22); Grace Naka (Feb. 22); Mark Jeanes (Feb. 23); Bob Deganais (Feb. 23); Wayne (Kaktus) Farr (Feb. 24); Mike Jacobs (Feb. 24); Ed Stange (Feb. 24); Al Hildebrand (Feb. 24); Lizann Allan (Feb. 25); Brad Cronquist (Feb. 25);); Sherri Miller (Feb. 25); Keisha Clarke (Feb. 25); Jeff Hudson (Feb. 26); Kirsten Moxness (Feb. 27); Eva Simon (Feb. 27); Norm LeCavalier (Feb. 27); Ken Laloge (Feb. 28); Sushmita Rathour (Feb. 29); Ken Salvail (Feb. 29); In memory of Anita Kinasewich (Feb. 23).

