Straight from DeHart - February 23, 2022

This week’s column is dedicated to well-known local Onofrio (Ono) Curatolo who passed away on February 10 in Hospice House. The Curatolo’s were great friends of the DeHart’s. I was always happy to receive a phone call asking if we would like some plums or apricots from his backyard fruit trees, which he was very proud of. At times I would come to my office at the Ramada and find a basket of the fruit on my desk, which was very much appreciated. I always enjoyed our visits. Our personal condolences to Cleofe, his entire family and many. many friends.

WA SKEW’R Sushi & Bar has opened in Rutland. at #22 – 590 Hwy. 33W in the Willow Park Shopping Plaza. The fully renovated restaurant, owned and operated by delightful husband and wife team Jake Tang and Mika Toyohara, is a unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant that offers a lunch and dinner menu of all types of skewers and sushi. We tried a variety of items, including Sunomono salad, tuna tataki, and shared skewers of wagyu beef, beef tongue, back ribeye, pork belly, chicken, lamb, and veggie skewers of asparagus, oyster mushrooms and baby kale. We also sampled a grilled filet of fish with mico yuzo sauce and rice. Jake made us their special sushi rolls of Mangover and Avoca. Everything was absolutely delicious. The menu at WA SKEW’R is extensive, including high-quality products of appetizers, stir-fry, rice bowls, noodle soup, nigiri, sashimi and a huge menu of every type of skewer you can think of. Everything is made fresh in-house including pickles, sauces, and the miso yuzu dressing. The restaurant is fully licensed with premium Sake which is meant to be enjoyed cold. They also offer gluten-free and vegan. Open Monday to Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7:00 p.m. Take-out is also offered. Call 250-762-4026

Beachtek is now a local dealer for Canadian-made home EV-Chargers. The company, owned and operated by Harry Kaufmann has been making professional audio adapters for over 20 years and has now expanded its business to include chargers for electric vehicles. As there is a rapidly growing demand for home charging, Harry decided to carry the Grizzl-E brand after installing one in his own home. The devices are Canadian-made in Markham, Ontario and are fully UL Certified and are also eligible for the FortisBC rebate of 50% of the purchase price. Beachtek stock, deliver and install the Grizzl-E to residents and can also help with applying for the FortisBC rebate. The company is all about providing personal and exceptional service. www.beachtekev.com

Copper Brewing at #102 – 1851 Kirschner Road has a lot of news. Owned and operated by business partners Sean White and Darla Ariss, Copper Brewing has now purchased MTL Restaurant next door, has a new chef and is launching a full food menu. MTL will remain closed for seating for the time being, but with the new kitchen will be supplying food to the brewery side. Keep tuned for the new launch and new name of MTL by early summer. Chef Dereck Johnson, formerly of Krafty Kitchen and The Modest Butcher has launched a full food menu for Copper Brewing, including making all in-house sauces and other items, making their own bacon, smoking their own chicken wings and fried to order donuts in duck fat. Of course, their most popular gourmet hot dogs and smash burgers will stay on the menu, with the hot dogs from Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen and the bread is from Specialty Bakery. Copper Brewing has 70 seats inside and a 40-seat patio excluding the new MTL space. They offer 19 house-brewed beers on tap, a house flagship beer and a tap Copper lager. Some of their most popular beers are Peanut Butter Chocolate Stout, Fresh Hop IPA and Cranberry Vanilla Cinnamon Sour. www.copperbrewingco.com

After 32 years of civil engineering, Matt Cameron, co-founder of CTQ (Cost, Time and Quality) Consultants Ltd. is hanging up his hardhat and replacing it with a captain’s hat. Matt and fellow co-founder Gord Savage started the firm in 2003 with four people and expanded quickly to meet client’s needs offering two offices in Kelowna and Kamloops prior to 2008. Eventually, they decided to combine these offices into one, still offering engineering, urban planning, landscape architecture and GIS services. Today, CTQ employs 26 professionals in all disciplines at 1334 St. Paul Street in Kelowna. Some highlights that stood out for Matt in his career were Dilworth Mountain, U.B.C. Okanagan, University Village, Harrison Hot Springs and many municipal systems such as pump stations and reservoirs. Matt is an avid fisherman, loves to cook, garden, hike, ski and also plans to return to sailing this spring. www.ctqconsultants.ca

Independently owned and based in Kelowna, Peters Wealth Management has more than 20 years of experience. Located at #304 – 1447 Ellis Street, the company is a fully licensed boutique financial advisory firm, dedicated to your success by providing access to three world-class wealth management and insurance platforms. They also have a digital platform that is state-of-the-art technology that rivals Questrade and Wealthsimple. Serving Western Canada, their team provides customized solutions for wealth management, insurance, tax, intergenerational wealth transfers, estate, charitable and succession planning. Their clients include professionals, farmers, ranchers, winery owners, orchardists, business owners and retirees. The company provides advanced strategic, independent and unbiased advice, always in the best interest of their clients. William Peters and Nancy Nadeau are never more than a phone call away. www.financialcare1.com

The COEDC (Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission) Advisory Council Executive and 2022 Chair Mike Checkley have welcomed new advisory council members. They are Brad Buchanan, Avalon Event Rentals Group; Jeremy Dawn, Mission Group; Dr. Maurice Blitz, KGH Physicians Society; Rich Threlfall, Troika Management Group; Tony Stewart, Stewart Family Estates and Angela Nagy, GreenStep Solutions. The 45-member advisory council serves as a conduit of information and insight for the COEDC and includes industry leaders, elected officials, local government staff and community organizations representing a cross-section of industries. www.investkelowna.com

Happy 65th Bruce and Betty Vogl (Feb. 16).

Students for Heart Health was founded by UBC Okanagan graduates Venessa Thorsen (BSc Honours) and Tyler Woloshyn (BSc) with the goal of raising awareness for heart conditions, promoting healthy lifestyles, and supporting heart and cardiovascular foundations through fundraising and collaborations. Both have personal connections to heart health with surgeries and losses within their close family and friends. Since its origin in May 2021, the not-for-profit has joined forces with many other organizations across the country and have raised several hundred dollars in support of cardiac research at the University of Ottawa through events and have facilitated close to 30 blood/plasma/stem cell donations in the Kelowna area since September. Now, they have partnered with the KGH Foundation to raise $10,000.00 for the cardiac ward at KGH. A $10,000.00 donation could purchase a new echocardiogram or upgrade life-saving equipment. Through bottle drives and community donations, they have raised $8,500.00 since December and would like your help to close the gap to raise the $1,500.00 to make their goal. If you would like to donate funds or bottles, contact studentsforhearthealth@gmail.com or Venessa at 250-826-1749 or Tyler at 306-536-2431. Facebook - Students for Heart Health and Instagram @studentsforhearthealth

The OKGN Angel Summit Finale on March 16th will feature Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band and husband and wife team Renee Warren and Dan Martell as Keynote speakers. Renee is an award-winning entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, author and founder of We Wild Women. Dan is a serial entrepreneur having built several multi-million-dollar technology companies starting at the age of 17. Join in to find out who will take home the $150K investment. This year, 32 investors are participating in the investment fund and have refined the list of applicants to 24 quarter-finalists. For finale tickets, more information and a complete list of the participating companies visit www.okgnangelsummit.com

Beachcomber Home and Leisure hosted a successful Save the Tax campaign in January in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Customers generously donated the tax savings towards the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Owner Kent Melvin said that many of their customers donated more than what they saved in taxes. In total $8,565.00 was raised for the food bank. On average, over 100 households are supported with food hampers every day amounting to 54,000 people being served in the past year of which 34% are children and youth, while 20% are seniors, many of whom are living on a fixed income. www.bhleisure.com



I will not be writing a column next week. See you on March 9th.



