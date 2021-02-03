Straight From DeHart February 3, 2021

T-One Restaurant has opened at 100 – 3477 Lakeshore Road in the new Shore complex, on the Richter Street entrance side. Owned and operated by husband and wife team, Chef Levi Hsu and Aria Yen, this brand new, quaint 40 seat restaurant can be described as Asian Fusion, with some Taiwanese. T-One specializes in Ramen/Udon with six choices. We sampled the Seafood Ramen which was chock-full of scallop, prawn, squid, mussel, fish cake, corn, egg, green onion, and bean sprouts. The BBQ Pork Ramen had pork chashu, chicken broth, corn, egg, green onion, cilantro bean sprouts. Both were delicious and reasonably priced. T-One has a full menu of appetizers, including Rose Gyoza, EBI Pineapple Mayo (Tiger Prawns) Chi-Ku-Wa, (Japanese rolled fish cake) spicy squid, along with many others. There are also rice bowls and sides. They also offer Hot Sake, Asahi, Sapporo, Kirin, and Fruit Beer. Aria and Levi are a delightful couple and follow all Covid protocols. Open Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 8:30 p.m. Closed Monday. www.t-onerestaurant.com

Walmart customer service agent, Erika Makowe is celebrating 33 years with the company on February 3rd. Erika started with Woolco when it was located in the Orchard Park Shopping Center. Walmart purchased all the Woolco stores and then constructed their own building at 1555 Banks Road. Erika has been in customer service her entire career with Walmart. I had a nice trip down memory lane with Erika.

Former Business Development Manager for the Kelowna International Airport and Pacific Coastal Airlines, Jenelle Hynes is on a new flight path into senior care. Jenelle is now the Community Relations Manager for The Vineyards Residence, an assisted living and memory care community in Glenmore. Opening this spring, this state-of-the-art facility will be unique to the Okanagan with a customized care approach. Covid restrictions notwithstanding, they will have a partnership with UBCO that will allow a few students to live within the building in exchange for volunteer hours with the residents. If you are interested in learning more about The Vineyards Residence or would like to book a tour, visit www.vineyardsresidence.ca or call Jenelle at 236-361-0966.

Watch the big game on the big screens at Mickie’s Pub at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre on February 7, with kick-off at 3:30 p.m. With all COVID protocols in place, there are prizes every quarter and you can enter to win a Budweiser BBQ and two Bud Fan Party Bags. Wings at $0.50 and other specials.

The Okanagan College Virtual Student Awards Celebration was a huge success. Congratulations to all the students who received awards and also huge thanks to all the donors who contributed the awards. As a proud member of the CPA Education Foundation Board, I was delighted to be included, along with David Chiang, CPABC’s Vice-President Member Advice and Programs, who participated from Vancouver. David and I would like to personally congratulate three award recipients that received awards from the Foundation. They are Shane Matheson (Chartered Professional Accountants Education Foundation Endowment Award), Matty-Lyn Fedorowich (Chartered Professional Accountants Education Foundation Endowment Award), and Taylor Earl (John Bayer Memorial and CPAEF Scholarship). www.bccpa.ca

Rudolf Heider is the new Director of Hospitality for Argus Properties Ltd. who own and operate the Hotel Eldorado, Manteo Resort, Four Points by Sheraton (Airport), and the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton (Airport). Rudolf has extensive experience in the hospitality industry working in hotels and restaurants around the globe, including Australia, Brazil, Germany, USA, Glasgow, Berlin, and across Canada, in Toronto, Whistler, and Lake Louise. In these countries, he has held many senior positions from General Manager and Director of Operations to Director of Food and Beverage. Before relocating to Kelowna, Rudolf was the Director of Operations at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. www.argusproperties.ca

StudySpot is a new education service providing executive and academic skills instruction for middle, high school, and post-secondary students in Kelowna and other cities from Penticton to Kamloops. Owned and operated by Susan Noble, a collaborative educator with 25 years’ experience, she believes every student is unique with individual strengths and challenges, yet many require guidance to meet their academic goals. Teaching students how to learn by providing them with personalized instruction from a skilled academic coach who understands their specific learning needs can help them become more confident, successful learners. www.studyspotokanagan

Brenda Josephs, CPCA, BA Gerontology is the Kelowna consultant for Proactive Seniors, a new company in the Kelowna area that provides planning services for seniors and their families. The company provides proactive seniors planning, seniors housing support, dementia care coaching, and other additional supports, including family liaison and support, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy. They can help families understand what support is needed, who provides it, and how and when to access it. Proactive are senior housing experts with an in-depth knowledge of all the subsidized public and private sector options. They also have a dementia specialist who will help you access services and programs. In a nutshell, Proactive Seniors help families find the right fit and services to be as independent as possible. Brenda@proactiveseniors.ca

Tara Graves, formerly of Healthpoint Laser Clinic for the past 10 years and with a strong pharmaceutical background, has now started her own business, Oval Medical Aesthetics Kelowna at #105 – 1626 Richter Street. Along with her proprietary Signature 5D Facelift, Tara offers body contouring, IPL, Venus Viva, face and neck skin tightening, hair removal, non-surgical hair restoration, Botox and injectables, skin resurfacing, and acne prevention. New treatments include Derma-Channelling with medical-grade stem cells. The Derma-Channelling technique uses the body’s internal healing system to create new collagen. The result is a more youthful, lifted, less wrinkled, glowing skin. Full skin analysis consultations are complimentary. www.ovalaesthetics.ca

Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP has added several new partners to their law firm. Leneigh Bosdet practices exclusively in family law and has an emphasis in her practice on out of court resolution; Mark Danielson is a litigation lawyer with experience in a wide range of matters including construction, real estate, debtor/creditor claims, bankruptcy, insolvency, foreclosures, and commercial disputes; Brian Stephenson practices in the areas of corporate/commercial, real estate, commercial and private financing and wills and estates and Paul Tonita practices in the areas of business law and real estate including real estate development and estate planning and administration. www.pushormitchell.com

Rosemary ’n' Sugar Gourmet Bake Sale is a fundraiser in support of The Kelowna Actors Studio (KAS). This is a perfect time to pick up a Valentine’s treat… or three for those special people in your life while supporting the arts in our community. Professional cake and dessert designer, Rosemary Thompson is generously supplying KAS with all the delicious delights to make Valentine’s a little sweeter. You can order Valentine Cookies and a Dark Chocolate Brownie Smashing Heart, Valentino’s Heart Gateau (Cake), or Forever Yours Strawberry & Vanilla Cake. All have limited quantities available and the deadline for orders is February 9th at 2:00 p.m. www.kelownaactorsstudio.com

Callaghan Property Group (CPG) has furthered its commitment in supporting local health care with a gift of $10,000.00 dedicated to the advancement of stroke care for patients and families in the southern interior region of B.C., with over 1,500 cases of stroke in the region. The gift from CPG will support the KGH Foundations’ partnership with the Interior Health Authority to fund significant advancements in regional stroke care.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 60th Jay Hilts (Feb. 2); Oktawian Kobryn (Feb. 3); Terri Knox (Feb. 3); Sean Bray (Feb. 3); Marilyn Forgie (Feb. 3); Rob Belanger (Feb. 4); Ross Fitzpatrick (Feb. 4); Ted Farr (Feb. 4); Pim Meere (Feb. 4); Dana Crichton (Feb. 4); Ken Murray (Feb. 5); Nica Graziotto (Feb. 5); Jack DeGruchy (Feb. 7); Andre Desrosiers (Feb. 7); Sergio Cunial (Feb. 7); Karen Erickson (Feb. 7); Darren McClelland (Feb. 7); Christine Patton (Feb. 8); Gayle Voyer (Feb. 9); Robin MacMillan (Feb. 9).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca