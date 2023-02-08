Straight From DeHart - February 8, 2023

Ken Hoang and Tina Tang have owned and operated the successful Hoang Gia Vietnamese Cuisine Restaurant at #220 – 2469 Hwy 97 in Kelowna Crossing Centre, next to the Dollar Store for 18 years. After a severe flood, and being closed for six months, the 65-seat restaurant has now re-opened with a bright new renovation and the same great food that has made the restaurant popular. Chef Ken cares about his food, from the hand-made spring rolls with the recipe that has been passed down from generations to the specialty unique Seafood Crunchy Noodle that we sampled. We were also treated to Wor Wonton Soup, Deep Fried Sauté Tofu, Salad Rolls and of course, the hand-made spring rolls. What an incredible and delicious feast. Hoang Gia offers a good variety of Vietnamese soups, appetizers, stir-fry, vegetarian dishes, vermicelli, jemaki hand rolls, special hand rolls, nigiri sushi and maki sushi rolls. All menu items can be combined with a great variety of side orders. Open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week. For the past three years, Ken and Tina have owned and operated Kasai Teppanyaki Japanese Steak and Sushi House at #8 – 1717 Harvey Avenue, located in the Landmark District. www.hoanggiacuisine.com; www.kasaiteppanyaki.ca

In the beauty industry for almost 40 years, Cori Blasetti is the owner/operator of Merle Norman Kelowna, located at 1965 Harvey Avenue. As it remains the only Merle Norman in the Interior, the company ships skincare and makeup all over B.C. When faced with the challenge of COVID, Cori had to pivot her business into the smaller boutique studio she now operates in, which has been in the same location for the past 20 years. Her studio is committed to educating and serving the community. The team of beauty experts and technicians specialize in permanent makeup, lashes, ear piercing, manicures, pedicures, facials, waxing and lash lift and tints. Merle Norman offers a full line of retail beauty products. Ever been curious about joining the beauty industry or learning a new skill set? Cori offers training in permanent makeup, lashes, dermaplaning, facials, brow lamination and lash lift and tint. To learn more or to register for an upcoming course visit www.lipskin.ca. Merle Norman is open Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesdays until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. www.merlesgirls.ca

Local accounting firm, Kerr & Company has joined forces with MNP LLP, one of Canada’s largest national professional services firms. Partner, Chris Kerr, and the Kerr team of accounting professionals have moved into the new MNP Kelowna offices in Landmark 7. Contact Chris at chris.kerr@mnp.ca. Trina Warren, CPA, CA is the Regional Managing Partner, Thompson-Okanagan of MNP LLP.

The YMCA Southern Interior BC has a new VP of Marketing & Philanthropy. Tammie Watson is replacing Rhonda Zakala who is retiring from the role after 17 years. Tammi has been in the non-profit sector for 16 years, most recently with the Central Okanagan Food Bank and the KGH Foundation. Tammie brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position and has been on many councils and committees lending her voice towards homelessness, poverty, and food insecurity. www.ymcasibc.ca

January is Crime Stoppers Awareness Month, a tradition celebrated for more than three decades by the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers Society. Since their inception in 1987, over 31,000 anonymous tips have been generated resulting in over 3,000 arrests and over $325,000 in rewards paid out. If you know something, say something. The board of directors are Andrea Lindal, President; Louise Levesque, Past President; Aaron Gretchen, Second Vice President; Sylvia Gretchen, Treasurer and Steve Fosbery, Secretary. Directors are Doris Bregolisse, Anjureet Dhillon, Ali Doucette, Dee Alexander, and Darcy Whittaker. The volunteer-run board brings together diverse voices from the community including entrepreneurs and business owners. The society is now looking for volunteers and board members, including a treasurer with an accounting background to join the team. As a community citizen, you can also take out a membership in the society for only $5.00. Reach out to Glynton Brittain at crimestoppers@rdco.com or 250-469-6307 to join. Start cleaning out your unwanted paper and join Crime Stoppers at their shredding event on May 6th at the RDCO building on KLO Road.

Fans of Canada’s Top Chef will recognize the name of the new Executive Chef at Infusions. Ruth Wigman, whose 20-year career has taken her coast to coast, brings a fresh and exciting perspective to the restaurant at Okanagan College staffed by Culinary Arts students. Chef Ruth, who was a contestant on the Food Network’s Canada’s Top Chef program in 2014, most recently worked as the executive sous-chef at the Fairmont Vancouver Airport for over three years. Chef Ruth also appeared on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay. Infusions Restaurant is a fully functioning restaurant featuring a regionally focused menu that is open to the public. Open Tuesday to Friday, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. www.okanagan.bc.ca/infusions.

Globally Fair, owned and operated by mother and daughter team, Cindy and Kate Henderson have moved into their new location at 1789 Ross Road, West Kelowna. Regular hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday. They are happy to arrange private shopping during off hours. The retail shop is now in a much larger space, so it is easier to see all their treasures. Globally fair offers hand-made items from over 40 developing countries. They pay a fair price to all the makers in advance which helps them with health care, education, and other expenses. They also have items from Canada and B.C. and offer children’s books, toys, kitchen and home décor, clothing, jewellery, and incense. Globally Fair is celebrating nine years in business. www.globallyfair.ca

Kelowna Hostess are celebrating a couple of milestone anniversaries. Volunteer Eve Sianchuck celebrated 5 years this past January and Phyliss Mintram is celebrating 15 years of volunteerism this month. Kelowna Hostess are still meeting and ready to be asked to assist in community events. The volunteers were greatly appreciated at the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-thru Breakfast. If you would like to join this wonderful organization, contact Roberta Withers at davebert@shjaw.ca. Darlene Hass and Grace Naka are the co-chairs.

Proud for Prom is hosting an event on Saturday, February 25th for all grade 12 high school graduates who would not otherwise attend prom due to the inability to purchase grad attire. It will take place at Hollywood Road School in the Educational Services Building gymnasium. Sign-up is on the Proud for Prom website at www.proudforprom.weebly.com. Some of the sponsors for Proud for Prom are Falcon Storage, who for the past 5 years has provided them with storage facilities, Artona who provide each graduate with a free photo package taken at the event, and for the recent sponsorship from Torino Ritz who is helping with suits, shirts, and ties to fill their inventory gaps from donations. Without all the sponsors and community support through donations, many successful high school graduates would regrettably choose not to attend their graduation celebration. In 2022, the organization supported 78 grads and expects the need to remain high again this year.

Are you wanting to better evaluate the impact of your agency or program and communicate it to funders and donors? AFP BC Interior Chapter is hosting Andrew Greer, Managing Director of Purppl CCC, for an introduction to the Five Essential Practices for Good Impact Measurement. Join the Association of Fundraising Professionals BC Interior in person with lunch provided or online on February 21 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Registration link: trellis.org/5-essential-practices-for-good-impact-measurement. Kelly Paley is President of the AFP BC Interior Chapter.

Dine & Chat hosted by events planner Gloria-Jean Seymour is celebrating their 5th Anniversary of the Dine & Chat Friends Single Senior 60+ group on February 18th, 2023. Dine & Chat is a non-profit, no-membership fee organization that is not a dating service. It’s for people to come out, visit and build friendships. To celebrate, Dine & Chat is hosting an anniversary event at Deli City Café at 111 – 1889 Springfield Road from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with entertainment by Karaoke Master Gary Lagresley. Tickets are $15.00 and must be picked up by February 10th at Deli City, which is open Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca