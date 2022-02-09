Straight from DeHart - February 9, 2022

If you love authentic Japanese cuisine, you must try UMÉ (means Plum) Restaurant at #8 – 1470 Harvey Avenue, in the BCAA center. Owned and operated by siblings Katrina and Kurtis Lee, UMÉ is now back to serving inside the casual restaurant. They offer sushi, bento boxes, rice bowls, groceries of Japanese frozen and dry cooking products, and full take-out. All their sauces and gyoza dumplings are in-house homemade and their delicious teriyaki sauce takes eight hours to cook. Our table tried several wonderful dishes including Gyoza, Chicken Karaage (Marinated boneless fried chicken), Spicy Squid Karaage, Agedashi Tofu, Takoyaki (Fried ball shaped batter with octopus), Maki Sushi and special rolls of Cajan, Smokey Crunch and Rainbow, and Prawn and Veggie Mixed Tempura. All were absolutely delicious and the portions were generous. UMÉ also offers take-out party trays. The Lees are delightful people. Katrina attended UBCO studying business management and then made her home in Kelowna. They have owned the restaurant for the past three years through COVID. Open 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday. www.umefoods.com; Facebook.com/umefoods

Huge kudos to RCMP Officers Cpl. Hall and Cst. Backman plus one other RCMP officer who helped a man who was stranded at the side of the road for almost three hours after the battery in his powered wheelchair died on Glenmore Drive. Two of the officers pushed the man back to his residence while the third officer patrolled ahead keeping the road clean.

Dave Russell, MBA, CFP, CIM, FCSI, Investment Advisor, and Financial Planner has joined BMO Private Wealth – Okanagan and Kootenays, as an investment advisor and financial planner with BMO Nesbitt Burns. Dave is based out of their Kelowna Orchard Park bank branch. With 31 years in the industry, he focuses on all aspects of his clients’ financial lives encompassing tax planning, estate planning, and wealth management strategies. Dave holds an MBA, is a Certified Financial Planner, and has completed the Financial Management Advisor, Derivatives Market Specialist, and Chartered Investment Manager designations. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute and spent 12 years on the Board of Directors of the British Columbia Insurance Council. David.russell@nbpcd.com

After owning the well-known Kirschner Mountain development land for many years, the Kirschner family has sold the remaining 194 acres. Kirschner Mountain is now owned by Harold Rempel who hails from Steinbach, Manitoba. Born and raised in Steinbach and coming from a family farming and agriculture business, Kirschner Mountain is a new real estate development business for Harold who has moved his family to Kelowna. Notwithstanding that, Harold and his brother Arthur still own the magnificent 27-hole Quarry Oaks Golf and Country Club located just north and east of Steinbach situated on 440 acres. Harold also played junior hockey in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. He will continue to develop Kirschner Mountain as a mixed development product phase by phase. www.kirschnermountain.com; hrempel@provista.ca

For the second year in a row, Lexus of Kelowna is a Lexus Pursuit of Excellence award winner. They are third out of 13 dealers because of the work of their employees and continuous dedication to their clients. To be presented with this prestigious award, the dealership must have excellence in all departments and near-flawless guest satisfaction. www.sentes.com

Known as the perogy lady, Barb Dumbovic of Barb’s Delights is celebrating her 13th anniversary in business at #88 – 2789 Highway 97N in the Blue Heights Centre. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch from Monday to Saturday offering a menu of homemade breakfasts, wraps, perogies, cabbage rolls, smokies, burgers, soups, sandwiches, and salads. To celebrate the anniversary, Barb is offering her famous mega breakfast special for $13.95 including coffee on Thursday, February 17 all day long from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Culinary and Pastry Arts students of Okanagan College are excited to welcome back OC staff, students, and the community to Infusions Restaurant. Now open for in-person lunch service in the Infusions dining room, the students will also be hosting a special Valentine’s Week menu from February 14th to 18th to celebrate the grand re-opening of the in-person dinner service. With a selection of menu items to choose from, this 3-course offering is selling out quickly at $50 per person (wine/cocktails not included). To book a reservation email infusions@okanagan.bc.ca or call 250-862-5455. Make sure to visit the website often to check out the latest menu offerings, special guest chefs, collaborations with local producers, upcoming wine dinners, and other events. www.okanagan.bc.ca/infusions

Ron Ewert has been appointed to the position of Chief for the North Westside Fire Rescue by the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO). He begins his duties on February 22 to the paid-on-call department which serves communities along Westside Road from La Casa to Westshore Estates. Ron comes to the position from the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service where he has been a firefighter since 1994 and served as an acting battalion chief and captain in charge of disaster and emergency planning. www.rdco.com

The Kelowna Community Music School (KCMS) is looking for new premises after more than 30 years at 728 DeHart Avenue. Through a planned capital campaign, their goal is to ensure a well-appointed facility that will allow them to serve the immediate and longer-term programming needs of their students as their growth potential has been limited in their current space. The school is aiming to be relocated sometime before July 2024. As a not-for-profit organization, KCMS relies heavily on funding support from grants, endowment funds, donors, sponsors, and volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved contact Executive Director Lucy Benwell at execdir.kcms@shaw.ca. Applications for board membership can be made at www.volunteerconnector.org/kelowna-community-music-school-society/board-member

Happy 35th Anniversary Karen and Greg Ward (Feb. 14).

Congratulations to Rotary Now! Kelowna, a local Rotary Club, and Olivia’s Oils and Vinegars who partnered and raised over $2,000.00 for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter. Mary Gillis from Olivia’s led the tasting session and donated the cost of the items for the tasting, which involved a variety of different foods paired with three olive oils, three balsamics, and beverages of sparkling water with balsamic. If you are interested in finding out more about Rotary Now! Kelowna visit www.rotarynowkelowna.org or contact rotarynowkelowna@gmail.com.

Jason Herbert is the coach at Shockers Basketball Academy. Their mission is to create young leaders through sport so they become great human beings in the community. They do this through creating a team community, solidifying it with the ideal that family is first, and having their players help with the community. They offer a boys’ High-Performance Program with travelling teams that compete against elite teams throughout BC and the Western US. Their programs are built year-round and are divided up into three development phases throughout the school year. Each season has a distinct goal to work towards such as tournaments. Regardless of the development phase, the players are in, all of their teams focus on one belief: long-term success requires more practice time than game time. They base many of their academy practices on many European Sports academies. If you are interested in the academy or its values and views visit www.shockersacademy.com or contact Jason at coach@shockersacademy.com

The finalists for the 20th Annual Greater Westside Board of Trade Key Business Awards presented by Coast Capital are: Crossing Creek Community Theatre, Ben Klick, Kelowna Pride Society (Arts & Entertainments); Valley First, The Westbank Salvation Army, West Kelowna Warriors (Community & Public Service); Just4Fun, Smith Creek Cycle (Young Entrepreneur); Bottega Salon, Integrated Power Systems, Kalala Organic Estate Winery (Environmentally Sustainable); Enlight Designs, Wax Pencil Imagery, HawkMoth Bead Co (Home Based); Winmar Kelowna, Save On Foods, Freeport Industries (Large Business); Salon 103, Lakesider Brewing, Okanagan Integrative Health (New Business); Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital, Brightside Dental, The Cove Lakeside Resort (Platinum Service Provider); Lunch Queens, WestCabs, Esteem Lingerie (Small Business); Ruby Industries (Technology & Innovation); Jason Parks Customs, Wings, The Landing Kitchen + Bar, A View to Remember B&B (Tourism & Hospitality). www.gwboardoftrade.com

The call is out for seven to 12 Central Okanagan West Electoral Area residents interested in serving on the committee that will conduct a governance and services study. The study will engage residents in an analysis of the current regional district governance and service delivery in the Electoral Area with a particular emphasis on the communities within the North Westside Fire Protection area. For additional information and who can apply visit www.rdco.com/nwstudy. Email or in-person applications must be submitted by 12 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, February 15.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Laurie Gaymer (Feb. 13); Gayle Voyer (Feb. 9); Robin MacMillan (Feb. 9); Neil Eisenhut (Feb. 9); Karen Gee (Feb. 10); Blayne Brethour (Feb. 10); Jim Stuart (Feb. 11); Tim Light (Feb. 11); Dave Lange (Feb. 11); Marshall Jones (Feb. 11); Nikki Csek (Feb. 12); Jules Knox (Feb. 13); Jim Card (Feb. 13); Jim Laing (Feb. 13); John Kilpatrick (Feb. 13); Dave Glendinning (Feb. 13); Todd Cashin (Feb. 14); Corie Griffiths (Feb. 14); Pam Nease (Feb, 15); Gary Kreller (Feb. 15); Margaret Morrison (Feb. 15).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca