Straight From DeHart - January 11, 2023

I will not be writing a column for the next couple of weeks. See you on February 1/2023.

Tiffin, India’s Fresh Kitchen has opened at 1191 Sunset Drive in One Water Street. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Field Pieterse and Joti Dhanju, who have relocated from Edmonton, the restaurant offers full flavour, fast casual, convenient, and customizable service with a modern version of Indian food. The word tiffin is the name for a lunchbox. Tiffin’s come in all shapes and sizes, but traditionally are round with compartments for the various food products. Field and Joti manufacture their own tiffin boxes that are eco-friendly and 90% biodegradable. Using fresh ingredients, the chef-driven menu offers a twist on time-honoured recipes, serving up brightly flavoured dishes for people on the go who crave delicious Indian cuisine. We each sampled a three-part tiffin lunch box with hakka noodle, basa coconut & tamarind curry and mango paneer; and veg pulao, fenugreek chicken and beef korma, all served with garlic nan. All the dishes were absolutely delicious, and the toasted coconut chai was the best I ever had. We also sampled the mango chili cauliflower and fish pakora. Both were exceptional. Tiffin caters to vegetarian and gluten-free customers and also offer a wide variety of Chai, beverages, and dessert. Open at 11:30 a.m. seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Field and Joti have three Tiffin locations in Edmonton. www.tiffinfreshkitchen.com

Smitty’s Family Restaurant in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre at 2170 Harvey Avenue will be closing at 3:00 p.m. daily for the month of January. Hours are now 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A new business concept for the Okanagan, Blanket Home Services Inc. is a subscription-based, proactive, preventative maintenance company, servicing the residential community. Owned and operated by Tony Freund and his son, Ayden Freund, who have relocated from Edmonton, the company adds value and comfort to homeowners by providing proactive, affordable, preventative maintenance solutions. The general concept of the business is to be the in-house doctor visit or the auto mechanic for your home. Blanket will set your home up on an annual program to monitor, repair, maintain and prevent problems that might occur. While unexpected items may still arise, they attempt to forecast and minimize these issues and will have you covered with their in-house technicians and trusted sub-trade partnerships, to 24/7 emergency call-outs. Blanket will do a thorough inspection and needs assessment of your home to check, maintain, repair and document everything on the property. This systematic approach is pre-scheduled into quarterly visits with slightly different priorities based on wear, season and needs. For more information, full subscription services and costs visit www.blankethome.ca

MNP LLP Kelowna located at 1500 – 1700 Dickson Avenue have six new Chartered Professional Accountant candidates who successfully completed the 2021 Common Final Exam (CFE). They are Adam Rota, Brooke Martens, Pamal Aujla, Jarod Verokosky, Evyn Rowe, and Sandy Bengag. Trina Warren is the Regional Managing Partner of MNP LLP Kelowna. www.mnp.ca

There have been some exciting promotions at the Kelowna office of BDO Canada LLP at their manager/senior manager levels, located at 400 – 1631 Dickson Avenue. Congratulations to Frank Ropotar, Director; Craig Folvik, Senior Manager (also local board member of YMCA of Southern Interior BC); Kayla Northcote, Senior Manager; Samia Hasan, Senior Manager; Madison Attwood, Manager (also local board member of Starbright Children’s Development Centre); Christina Basran, Manager; Courtenay Switlishoff, Manager; Cole Holowenko, Manager and Ada Cheung, Manager. www.bdo.ca

With well-known radio personality Phil Johnson of 1150am, Jaden Large is the new producer/co-host of The Early Edition, replacing Klein Felt, who has moved onto a new position outside of radio land. Starting as a freelance soundboard operator for Bell Media in August 2021, Jaden received his first producer shot with the Garden Show on Saturdays. He also covered for Klein when he was away or on vacation. Jaden is originally from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and made the stride to Kelowna for Audio Engineering School in 2018 in which he finished top of his class in 2020. Jaden.large@bellmedia.ca

Congratulations to my good friend, Kirsten Moxness on taking the Oath of Canadian Citizenship on Monday, January 9th. In 2018 Kirsten moved to Kelowna from Brussels, Belgium with her Kelowna-raised husband, Paul Moxness.

Lawson Lundell LLP is a Western and Northern Canadian law firm with four offices and an office in Kelowna at #403 - 460 Doyle Avenue in the Innovation Center. Congratulations to Max Walker, a tax lawyer in their Kelowna office that has joined the firm’s partnership for 2023. Max grew up in Kelowna. He advises personal, corporate, and institutional clients on a wide array of taxation matters and has particular experience in the areas of Canadian tax matters concerning reorganizations, business acquisitions, pension fund investment and real estate development. The Kelowna office of Lawson Lundell, LLP was launched in 2017 and services a wide range of industries and sectors with a particular focus on technology. To better service these technology companies, the law office has set up its office in the Innovation Center. www.lawsonlundell.com

Gus Lundquist, CFP, EPC, QAFP with 15 years experience in the industry and two years with Investia Financial Services Inc. has attained his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation. Gus is an Investment Funds and Life insurance Advisor who has also completed courses including Elder Planning Counselor, Mortgage Brokers, Canadian Securities Course, Mutual Fund Advisor and Life Insurance Agent as well a Qualified Associate Financial Planner. Gus also sits on the board of Bibles for Missions.

I received a beautiful gift pen in a handcrafted wooden box by Ken’s Woodcrafts from Ken Thompson as a memory for the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast. Ken has worked for Sleep Country for many years and Sleep Country has been a sponsor of the breakfast for as many years as I can remember. Ken started making wooden and acrylic pens 17 years ago, starting with wooden pens and decided to go into acrylic pens because of the wide range of colours they offered. He also handcrafts epoxy resin pens and aluminum and stamped copper pens and all sorts of label and logo pens. Ken also handcrafts the beautiful wooden boxes that house all the pens. Check out his Facebook page at Ken’s Wood Crafts.

The winner of the BGC Okanagan Raffle draw of a WestJet Gift of Flight was Paula Scott of Kelowna.

Alexandra Little of The Art of Fine Catering hosted a Community Christmas Gathering Holiday Part at the Laurel Packing House on December 15th. Alex raised a whopping $4,000.00 for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and donated tons of non-perishables for the food bank as well. Alex also donated all the leftovers throughout the month from all her catering events. They also donated $1,000.00 to COHA when they catered the fundraiser at Summerhill Pyramid Winery which raised over $11,000.00. 2022 was certainly the year of giving. www.theartoffinecatering.com

The Gopal Foundation Bollywood Gala is back, and the beneficiary this year is The Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. Over the past five years and with the help of the community, they were able to raise over $500K for charities such as BC Cancer Foundation, Karis Support Society, Rotary Club of Kelowna, and YMCA. Sponsored by Acera Insurance, formerly Capri CMW, the event is on January 28th at the Laurel Packing House, 1304 Ellis Street. For tickets and information visit www.gopalfoundation.com or reach out by email at info@gopalfoundation.com.

Soundstage Productions presents Disney + Broadway Musical Showcase from January 18th to 21st at The Penticton Lakeside Resort, 21 Lakeshore Drive W. in Penticton, B.C. This wonderful production is certainly worth the short drive to Penticton. Tickets are available online or at The Penticton Lakeside Resort at www.pentictonlakesideresort.com

Habitat Okanagan’s first bottle drive of 2023 at the Kelowna and West Kelowna ReStores has been moved from January 7th to Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This event is weather dependent so keep your eye on their social media pages for the latest updates. www.hfhokanagan.ca

