Straight from DeHart - January 12, 2022

Move Health & Wellness Kelowna has opened inside the Walmart Supercenter at 1555 Banks Road, inside the Jack Nathan Medical Health Center. This is the third Move clinic in B.C., with one in Surrey and another in White Rock, B.C. Move Health offers chiropractic care, massage therapy, and online clinical counselling. They collaborate with their patients to customize a treatment and care plan that is specific to their needs and work with family and walk-in doctors to help support their injury patients with zero wait times. The staff at Move Health consists of Dr. John Lutz, D.C., licensed Chiropractor. John uses techniques such as ART (Active Release Technique), FRC, and exercise therapy, focusing on mobility, stability, and strength. Cayli Menzies is a Registered Massage Therapist who is experienced in many techniques for fascial restrictions and neuromuscular release for musculoskeletal injuries. Kiran Dosanjh is a Registered Clinical Counsellor who has worked in a variety of mental health settings, including school counselling and grief and loss counselling. Orion Warje is a Registered Clinical Counsellor and specializes in anxiety, depression, trauma, and addictions. Move Health is open Monday to Saturday and has availability for evening appointments. Catherine Allard is the office manager. You can book your appointment at www.movehealthandwellness.janeapp.com/locations/move-health-wellness-kelowna/book

Long-time, well-known Pastor Patricia Giannelia of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church is retiring on Sunday, January 16, which will be her last Sunday at Christ Lutheran. Pastor Giannelia celebrated her 30th anniversary of ordination last year and has been serving at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church since July 1st, 2005. Patricia and her husband Wally Baker are planning to live in Kelowna during retirement. www.christevangelicallutheran.com

The Okanagan (Kelowna) Men’s Shed Association engages men of all ages, increasing the well-being of members by fostering social connections, increasing self-esteem through participation in meaningful community projects and personal tasks, and sharing skills and interests. They place a high value on respect, integrity, safety, and best practices. Their goal is to improve health, well-being, wellness, and the quality of life for men. They ensure sustainability through innovation, efficiency, teamwork, and service to other community partners. Three Kelowna Men’s Shed members, Mike Boucher, Cliff Hoffman, and Lloyd Nelson constructed ten huge wooden boxes and donated all of them to the food bank. Russell Mitchell is the president and Art Post who was the past president is now secretary of the association. If you are interested in joining the Kelowna Men’s Shed contact okmshed@gmail.com or visit www.mensshed.ca.

Jennifer Brown is a new multimedia marketing consultant at Kelowna Capital News. Jennifer completed her Bachelor’s in Film and Theatre Technology degree and went on to a career in Production Management and as a Stunt Performer in Vancouver and Los Angeles. Sadly, her second heart surgery in 2015 required her to retire from those positions. She then travelled and volunteered overseas in NGO work rebuilding after Typhoon Hyuan, then to Southern Thailand and Cambodia. Before joining the Kelowna Capital News, she worked in Shelter Services and Suicide Intervention. Contact Jennifer at Jennifer.brown@kelownacapnews.com

Congratulations to several Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre employees on their long-term service at the hotel. Sergio Cunial, Conferences (35 years); Charlene Schafer, Housekeeping (35 years), Hermina Klajnsek, Housekeeping (25 years), Linh Hoang, Housekeeping (20 years) and yours truly, Maxine DeHart, Director of Sales (30 years). I have actually been at the hotel closer to 35 years, left for a very brief time when I was Conference Manager, and then returned as Director of Sales.

It is official. Kelowna International Airport Director Sam Samaddar became Chair of Airports Council International-North American (ACI-NA) on January 1/2022. Sam was elected to the position in November 2021 and succeeds outgoing Chair Lew S. Bleiweis, A.A.E. Executive Director of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority. Chellie Cameron, CEO of the Philadelphia International Airport moved into the Vice-Chair role. www.ylw.kelowna.ca

The partners and staff at MNP LLP Kelowna are proud to congratulate Julianne Buysse, Harpreet Kaur, Ellece McGillivray, and Tristan Tulak on successfully completing the 2021 Common Final Exam (CFE). Trina Warren is the Regional Managing Partner of MNP LLP Kelowna. www.mnp.ca

The Spruce Grove Credit Union of Prince George is now officially part of Interior Savings Credit Union. For the time being, it will be business as usual for former Spruce members, however, the credit union will soon be rebranded to Interior Savings Credit Union. The combined credit union will have 23 locations across the BC interior with 77,000 members, over 500 employees, and approximately $3.75 billion in total assets under administration. Cathy Conway is the CEO of Interior Savings Credit Union. www.interiorsavings.com

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards has announced the 45 finalists. They are Barn Owl Brewing, HUB Office Furniture Inc., Vigilante Marketing (Rising Star); Benson Law LLP, Coe & Company Electric Ltd., Tranq Sleep Care (Mid-size Business of the Year); Ecora Resource Group Ltd., Miss Tulips Green Dry Cleaner, The Best Western Plus Hotel & Suites (Environmental Impact); Festivals Kelowna, New Vintage Theatre, Uptown Rutland Business Association (Arts & Entertainment); Moccasin Trails, Okanagan Select Salmon, Valley West Dental Centre (Indigenous Business of the Year); Crasian Food Truck, Harmoney Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic, Vista Academy (Young Entrepreneur); O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars, Oyama Zipline Adventure Park, Smille Cycle Tours (Excellence in Tourism); Modern PUAIR, Potentia Human Resources Inc., Strut Footwear & Apparel (Small Business of the Year); Ace Plumbing & Heating (Bricor Mechanical Ltd.), Cintas Canada Ltd., Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union (Large size Business of the Year); FloraMaxx Technologies Ltd., SpearHead Winery, Summerhill Pyramid Winery (Excellence in Agriculture); Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, Kelowna Gospel Mission, Meals on Wheels (Not-For-Profit Excellence); Crasian Food Truck, Hampton Pools & Landscape, Level Up Strategies (Social Leadership); Acres Enterprises Ltd., FloraMaxx Technologies Ltd., The Valens Company (Technology Innovator); Inspire property Management Ltd., TKI Construction Ltd., Tranq Sleep Care (Inclusive Workplace); Miss Tulips Green Dry Cleaner, Secure-Rite Mobile Storage, TKI Construction Ltd. (Excellence in Business Ethics). The Business Leader of the Year will be announced in late January 2022 by the independent judging panel. www.kelownachamber.org

The winner of the bgc Okanagan (Boys & Girls Club) WestJet Gift of Giving Raffle was Ed Egli. www.bgco.ca

Central Okanagan residents are invited to attend a Breakfast to Remember, a virtual fundraiser in support of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. on Thursday, March 3rd from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The event will feature a keynote address and live Q&A with Dr. Lisa Genova, neuroscientist, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author of Still Alice. Tickets include access to an exclusive research event and a live discussion about the latest research here in B.C. To purchase tickets, visit www.breakfasttoremember.ca

Candy Cane Lane offered two amazing gifts during the Christmas season. It was a place to have your spirits lifted and their donation box of canned goods/dry goods benefited charities in our community. This year the volunteers of Candy Cane Lane dropped off two truckloads of groceries to Freedom’s Door from their donation box. Freedom’s Door is a recovery home for men struggling with addiction and/or mental health issues and has operated in Kelowna since 2002. Freedom’s Door took their residents on a drive-by to see Candy Cane Lane. www.freedomsdoorkelowna.com

With much consideration, the team at Kelowna Actors Studio announced the postponement of Legally Blonde: The Musical. As live theater worldwide grapples with backstage outbreaks, the health and safety of patrons, staff crew and cast remain the priority. Notwithstanding the current public health orders limiting audience size and rehearsal periods, they cannot coast multiple understudies or have additional staff in place to deal with any last-minute outbreaks. They are now moving Legally Blonde from April 20th to May 8th, 2022, the original Dirty Rotten Scoundrels dates. Other dates are Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, June 8 – 26; The Sound of Music, August 4 – 13 (Kelowna Community Theatre); Amadeus, September 7 - 25; Ghost: The Musical, October 12 - 30 and A Christmas Carol, November 30 - December 18. www.kelownaactorsstudio.com

Birthdays of the week – Happy 70th Al Hildebrandt (Jan. 14); Jen Zielinski (Jan. 12); Mort Downey (Jan. 12); Shawn Wylie (Jan. 12); Glen Penner (Jan. 12); Annie Kwong (Jan. 13); Avi Gill (Jan. 13); Gina Lang (Jan. 13); Paul Larsen (Jan. 13); Brian Schjodt (Jan. 14); Sam Singla (Jan. 14); Tara O’Sullivan (Jan. 14); Madeleine Kilcullen (Jan. 14); Pattie Onsorge (Jan. 14); Bob Thompson (Jan. 15); Andre Blanleil (Jan. 15); Michael Buffett (Jan. 15); Lynn Pedde (Jan. 15); Kevin Edgecombe (Jan. 16); Gerry Ellchuk (Jan. 16); Joyce Prowse (Jan. 17); Ross Gilley (Jan. 17); Dina Kotler (Jan. 17); Jim Belshaw (Jan. 17); Terry Matthews (Jan. 17); Charlene Schafer (Jan. 18).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca