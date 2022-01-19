Straight From DeHart - January 19, 2022

Clean My Mat is a new invention that has launched in Kelowna. The business, owned and operated by Jill Roussin, Mike Perrier, and Sarah Little is a unique and revolutionary fitness mat washing system, which was conceived by Mike in 2017, after discovering that although using a variety of commonly suggested cleaning practices, his hot yoga mat was not clean and he developed ringworm on his arm. Further research confirmed that not only are fitness mats a challenge to keep clean but that they are a sponge for all kinds of unwanted bacteria, fungi, and germs that build up. Yoga mats absorb sweat, lotions, pick up debris, and can be easily cross-contaminated. No matter where you practice, indoors or outdoors, mats need to be clean, but they are time-consuming to clean and also to dry. Clean My Mat is the gold standard in excellent cleaning methods. The machine deep cleans and sanitizes your mat using organic practices, all in under 60 seconds. Place your mat into the CMM machine and like a dollar bill, the machine will pull your mat through it, and with the help of essential silver, aquatic ozone, and food-grade citric acid, your clean mat comes out the other end as it gently squeezes out the remaining moisture. All the bacteria like staph, ringworm, and e-coli will be gone. The CMM machine has been tested hundreds of times. The machine is located inside Cullens Cleaning Laundry Mat at 2660 Pandosy Street. Available Monday to Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. www.cleanmymat.ca

OEB Breakfast Co. has opened at 1590 Ellis Street, on the corner of Ellis and Lawrence. This upscale breakfast and lunch restaurant was founded by Chef Mauro Martina who spends his time touring farms and sourcing vendors, working in the test kitchen developing innovative menu items, and focusing on restaurant design and site selection. Locally owned by Greg and Tauna Butler and managed by Dailene Cowle, the 80-seat restaurant with a 50-seat patio to come, makes breakfast an exciting culinary experience of the day by elevating it to a new level of quality, innovation, and wholesomeness. OEB offers a large menu of items ranging from farm-fresh classics, benny’s, scram-blettes, specialty blue plate specials, French toast, waffles, crepes, sandwiches, and their signature breakfast poutines. All items are extremely unique with a twist. I ordered the Holy CRaB! Benny (Wild blue crab, fresh dill, Dijon mustard) with a side of blueberry chicken bangers (Sausage) and Chris ordered the Gnocchi Breakfast Carbonara (Gluten-free gnocchi carbonara, double smoked bacon, brown butter hollandaise, grana Padano, raw yolk, petite watercress). The food was delicious, well presented with generous portion. The coffee was excellent too! When you go to the restaurant, make sure you have ample time to select your breakfast item as the menu is large with so many unique items and it was hard to choose. Chris and I had help from the CEO, so that made it easier. Open 7:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. www.eatoeb.com

Congratulations to server Natasha Frappier who is celebrating 25 years at Mickie’s Pub in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.

Benson Law LLP has added three new partners to their practice. Navjit Khun Khun is Okanagan born and raised and since law school has been with Benson Law LLP for over three years. Navjit is fluent in Punjabi and conversant in Hindi and Urdu. Navjit practices in property, corporate, commercial, wills, and estates. nkhunkhun@bensonlawllp.com. Robert Starke joined the firm’s partnership in January 2022. He previously worked as a lawyer in Australia for over a decade, including as a partner of a mid-sized law firm in Canberra, Australia, and holds an MBA. Robert specializes in general commercial, business advisory, in-house counsel and property law, government commercial law, and corporate transactions. rstarke@bensonlawllp.com. Tyler Fulkerth now calls Kelowna home after living and practicing law in Regina, Saskatchewan. He received his Bachelor of Arts with Honours from the University of Saskatchewan in 2010 and his Bachelor of Laws with Honours from the University of Liverpool in 2013. Tyler practices primarily in the areas of employment law, civil litigation, family law and personal and injury law. Tfulkerth@bensonlawllp.com

With Kelowna Chrysler for over 10 years, Mitch Michel is now the Fixed Operations Manager for service, parts, and the body shop. Mitch was previously the Parts Department Manager. Mitch.michel@kelownachrysler.com

Former Westbank First Nations Chief and owner of Indigenous World Winery and Distillery, Robert Louie has won the prestigious 2022 Aboriginal Business Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented on February 24 and has been awarded from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB). It is presented to a First Nations, Inuit, or Metis person whose business leadership has made a substantial contribution to the economic and social well-being of Indigenous people. Robert, a lawyer, was chief for 24 years leading the WFN Band to self-government status. He has also been chair, director, or a board member on over 30 corporate entities and presently sits on six corporate boards.

The Kelowna Hostess is celebrating JoAnne Galigan who has been with the volunteer association for 25 years. Grace Naka and Darlene Hass are the co-presidents of the Kelowna Hostess.

General sales manager, Sam Kaloti of Kelowna Mercedes-Benz and Sentes Automotive has been promoted to the role of dealership general manager. Sam commenced his employment with Mercedes as a sales consultant in 2008 and has also served as pre-owned vehicle manager and sales operations manager prior to his time as general sales manager. The timing of his promotion is fitting with Sam’s team recently having been recognized as the #1 Mercedes-Benz dealership for guest satisfaction in Canada for the 2021 calendar year. Sam will also assume his leadership role at a key time as the company officially marks the ground-breaking on the new 50,000 square foot Kelowna Mercedes-Benz dealership building at 2580 Enterprise Way. www.sentes.com

Allison (Allie) Ramchuk is the new CEO of the KGH Foundation. Allie was previously the Foundation’s Chief Development Officer. Allie joined the Foundation in 2017 following development roles with Okanagan College and YMCA Okanagan. She served as a founding board member of AFP Okanagan and currently represents B.C. on the National Board for the Association of Health Care Professionals. Darrell Pourubanec is the board chair of the KGH Foundation.

Okanagan Spirits, BC’s original craft distillery has won Artisan Distillery of the Year at the prestigious Canadian Whisky Awards. In addition, Okanagan Spirits won gold for its BRBN Bourbon-Style Whisky, its Black Laird cask-strength Single-Malt Whisky, and its BLK BRBN cask-strength Bourbon Style Whisky, as well a silver medals for its Laird of Fintry Single-Malt and its Blue Laird of Fintry Single-Malt Whiskies. The family-owned distillery with locations in Kelowna and Vernon has long prided itself as being Western Canada’s pioneer of authentic craft spirits and has won numerous international awards. The latest round of golden recognition for their whisky speaks to their continued dedication to farm-to-flask spirits and in particular their commitment to an authentically local, terroir-driven whisky program. Tyler Dyck is the CEO of the company. www.okanaganspirits.com

After 17 years, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna branch leader and CEO Shelagh Turner is leaving the association at the end of May. CMHA operates more than 300 units of housing for youth and adults across the community and also created Foundry Kelowna, which supports youth and families. Shelagh will continue to reside in Kelowna during her retirement. The board will be searching for a new CEO shortly.

Ryan Michael, 2017 Mentalist of the Year and 2017 Close Up Magician of the Year is hosting Tricky Business on February 4th, 2022 at the Vernon District of Performing Arts. If you have never seen one of Ryan’s performances, you are really missing out. This young magician puts on a spectacular show and it's worth the short drive to Vernon. Tickets are available at www.tickets.ticketseller.ca; Facebook.com/ryanmichaelmagic or Instagram:@ryanmichaelmagic.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 60th Tracy Nyboe-Styles, my sister, RE/MAX Kelowna (Jan. 19); Happy 70th Ken Korpisco (Jan. 25); Martin Bell (Jan. 19); Melonie Dodaro (Jan. 19); Jeannie Agostino (Jan. 19); Patricia Giannelia (Jan. 19); Bruce Irving (Jan. 20); Mark Tompkins (Jan. 21); Mary Clark (Jan. 21); Tyson Ralph (Jan. 21); Josh Duncan (Jan. 22); Pat Thompson (Jan. 22); Wendy Wise (Jan. 22); Les Campbell (Jan. 23); Gilles Parisien (Jan. 23); Jason Agostino (Jan. 23); Ed Kashiw (Jan. 24); Tanveer Gill (Jan. 25); Former Mayor Sharon Shepherd (Jan 25).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca