Straight From DeHart January 20, 2021

Yanni’s Grill has opened at the Mission Creek Golf Club at 1959 K.L.O. Road and will remain open throughout the winter months. Owned and operated by Keisha and Paul Clarke, the Clarke’s originally relocated from Kingston, Jamaica 13 years ago to attend Okanagan College and have never left. The restaurant is large and bright, offering a fireplace, high ceilings, and large windows with loads of room for spacing for guests with all COVID protocols in place. Yanni’s is fully licensed and for the summer months, there is a huge patio with a view of the golf course. Although the menu is small, there is a variety of starters and entrees of a burger, ribs, chicken wings, chicken wrap, and a grilled salmon bowl. We shared the Welder Feast Burger and Grilled Salmon Bowl. Both were delicious with good portions and absolutely the best fries. Yanni’s is reasonably priced and they offer take-out, delivery, and a kids menu. The restaurant also provides hot lunches for several local school programs. Open Tuesday to Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Closed Mondays. yannisgrillkelowna.business.site

The Rotary Club of Kelowna – Okanagan Mission was chartered 39 years ago on January 12, 1982. The club started with 28 members and the Charter President was Brent Robarts with the Capri Rotary Club as the sponsor. Ken Bernath is the last surviving Charter Member of the Club. The present executive are Ross Grimmer (President), Irma Lux (President-Elect), John McCormack (Vice-President); Howard Peet (Secretary), Monika Grimmer (Treasurer), Laurie Gaymer (Director), and Steve Wolfenden (Director). My husband, Chris DeHart has been a member of the Okanagan Mission Club for 33 years.

Summer in Kelowna is incredible for boating and now is the time to get your boat covers and bimini’s reupholstered. Samuel Galvez of El Zorro Tailoring and Alterations has been a master tailor and dressmaker for over 40 years, relocating from Chile about nine years ago. Located at 1427 Ellis Street, Samuel started tailoring at the age of 14 and graduated at the age of 18. He is a master of all alterations from bathing suits to wedding gowns, including leather items and men’s alterations. For the past few years, Samuel has been doing boat upholstery and because of COVID has been putting his creativity more into boat upholstery and boat covers, specializing in all boating upholstery needs. Spring might come sooner than later this year, so do not wait until other boaters decide to get their upholstering redone. Be proactive and take it to the master at El Zorro. www.elzorrotailoring.com

Two Kelowna Hostess are celebrating anniversaries. Congratulations to Sharyn Fiwchuk with 15 years of volunteer service and Grace Naka with five years.

I am honoured and excited that Infusions Restaurant at Okanagan College is using my recipe for their take-out meals. Infusions Restaurant at Okanagan College is now accepting orders for family meals, prepared exclusively from recipes found in the cookbook, “What We Cooked: A Compilation of Recipes During COVID Times”. The cookbook was supported by Library Services to promote recipes contributed by OC staff and the community. Daily quantities are limited, so place your orders online soon at www.okanagan.bc.ca/infusions/infusions-pickup-form. This offer will be available from January 20th to February 5th. All orders must be placed (at minimum) by 3 p.m. the day before the requested pick-up. Advance orders are encouraged and welcome. Meals will be available for pick-up on your requested day, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. from Infusions. All meals are two-person portions, fully cooked and ready for reheating. Cookbooks are also available for $20.00. Let’s support our college.

A physiotherapist since 2009, and originally from Quebec City, Jean-Francois Esculier, PT Ph.D., known as JF, has started a new mobile physiotherapy clinic, MoveMed Physiotherapy. JF has expertise in running injuries and also knee pain as he completed his Masters, Ph.D., and postdoctoral fellowship on that topic. JF meets people in their home, at the running track, or via video virtual appointments. He provides his services in both English and French and is a clinician-researcher-educator with a passion for helping people of all ages continue to practice their sports and activities. JF is the President, BC Sport & Exercise Medicine Research Foundation, Leader of Research & Development & Speaker, The Running Clinic, and a Clinical Research Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of British Columbia. www.movemed.ca/team

After 25 years with Sun Life, Dale Lamb and the DKL Group team moved to Assante Wealth Management this past year. They also opened their new office in The Shore, located at #216 – 3477 Lakeshore Road. The firm is dedicated to creating customized plans for every unique situation with a focus on tax-efficient wealth management, insurance, and estate planning. The DKL Financial Group provides clients with access to a team of professionals from financial planners, tax accountants, wealth specialists, and cross-border solutions. Their team approach gives their clients peace of mind knowing that there is a plan in place to ensure they help them reach their goals. David Michaud is the Chief Marketing Officer of DKL Financial Group/Assante Financial Management Ltd. www.assante.com/advisors/dale.lamb

Huge thanks to Courtney Oye of Old Navy in Orchard Park Shopping Center on her exceptional customer service. Spencer Thompson is the manager of Old Navy.

Rescue Ranch Society is a non-profit animal rescue located in Black Mountain, owned and operated by Rhonda Laturnus. They rescue and care for various domestic animals and currently have horses, donkeys, goats, llamas, dogs, and several ducks. The current rescues are not available for adoption because of their age, medical conditions, or just because they have fallen in love with them. The animals are there to live out their lives in a caring happy and living environment. The cost of feed, supplements, and medical care is very high. Donations of any kind are greatly appreciated. If you know of an animal in need or would like to be a sponsor Rhonda is there to help. You could also visit and have a supervised visit, as the animals love the attention. Rhonda has recently started Rescue Ranch Weddings and Events to help offset some of the costs. It is a beautiful, rustic seven-acre property with amazing photo opportunities for weddings, outdoor events or special occasion photos of any kind. Events will begin when safe to do so. All proceeds go directly to the society to help care for the animals with COVID protocols strictly adhered to. www.rescueranch.ca; www.facebook.com/Rescue-Ranch-Society

Since launching the Million Dollar Bursary Program in 2013, Interior Savings has surpassed $3.5M in awards, $1.6 M of which has gone to students in Kelowna. With little time left before this year’s application deadline, they still have over half a million in awards available. Each year, Interior Savings typically award just over $300,000 a year in the Central Okanagan alone and are prompting students to act before the February 28th application deadline. Awards of $1,000 to 1,000 students are awarded and so far, they have only received about 500 applications. Applying is easy. Applicants simply need to be 17 to 24 years old, use their Interior Savings account regularly and provide proof of enrollment and tuition payment to a designated post-secondary institution. It’s not too late to join the Credit Union. Visit www.milliondollarbursary.com for more information or to apply.

Everyone knows someone extraordinary. Now is the time to celebrate those people. Help recognize the contributions of Kelowna’s outstanding organizations and individuals by submitting a nomination for a 2020 Civic & Community Award. 2020 was truly a unique year and the City of Kelowna would like to take the time to honour those who showed exemplary spirit and resiliency in what was a challenging year for so many citizens. Let’s shine a light on the talent, dedication, and generosity of those who made Kelowna a better place to live in 2020. All nominations will be entered to win a $100.00 gift certificate to their favorite restaurant. Nominations are open until February 12th. For forms or to learn more visit www.kelowna.ca/civicawards

Birthdays of the week – Bruce Irving (Jan. 20); Tyson Ralph (Jan. 21); Dave Russell (Jan. 21); Mark Tompkins (Jan. 21); Josh Duncan (Jan. 22); Pat Thompson (Jan. 22); Wendy Wise (Jan. 22); Jason Agostino (Jan 23); Gilles Parisien (Jan. 23); Les Campbell (Jan. 23); Ed Kaskiw (Jan. 24); Colin Elliott (Jan. 24); Marjeta Kosec (Jan. 25); Sharon Shepherd (Jan. 25); Tanveer Gill (Jan. 25); Bill Sinclair (Jan. 26); Dave McAnerney (Jan. 26); Kathy Wiebe (Jan. 26).



