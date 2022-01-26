Straight from DeHart - January 25, 2022

Sip, Savour and Stay at Dine Around 2022. It’s a great opportunity to try new local restaurants, visit the ones you usually visit and most of all, support local. The campaign runs from January 19th to February 10 with over 60 restaurants participating. There are also 20 dine and stay accommodation offerings. Restaurants offer 3-course menus between $15.00 - $65.00 per person, plus BC wine and beer pairings. Visit a participating restaurant and enter to win $350.00 in gift cards. I was invited to attend the Dine Around by bus visiting three West Kelowna restaurants., Quails Gate Estate Winery, The Landing Kitchen & Bar (The Cove), and 19 Okanagan Grill & Bar. All three restaurants were fabulous, from sampling the Side Stripe Prawns and Braised Pork Belly at Quails Gate, and the Rack of Lamb, Vintage Salad and Chocolate Ganache at 19 Okanagan Bar & Grill to the Homemade Gnocchi, Landing Vegetable Wellington, House Baked Focaccia Loaf and Landing Lemon Cake at The Landing Kitchen Bar & Grill. It was super to try some of the offerings. www.dinearound.ca for a list of participating restaurants and menus. Sponsored by SYSCO, FortisBC, Gordon Food Service, The BC Ale Trail, Wines of B.C., Buy BC, Tourism Kelowna, Kelowna Hotel Motel Association, Castanet, Virgin Radio 99.9, Move 101.5, and Boulevard Magazine.

The only one of its kind in the BC Interior, Alcon’s WaveLight EX500 laser is guiding Vivid Laser Centre’s Dr. Ron Baldassare to map the eye, with the addition of Contoura Vision, the latest advancement in refractive technology. Dr. Baldassare, a local top corneal specialist says that they can now offer a more personalized laser procedure for each patient that provides the unique ability to map the corneal features and imperfections of each eye. Topography allows the measurement of many more points of the visual system than wavefront sensors and measurements can accurately capture abnormalities in the peripheral cornea that affect the quality of vision in dim light. They offer patients a treatment that is likely to be equal to or better than the best vision they currently experience with glasses and they will probably see reductions in difficulty driving at night and in the incidence of glare, halos, and starbursts. Vivid Laser Centre is located at 1571 Sutherland Avenue. www.vividlasercentre.com

There is a new face at Art Lovers Gallery at 1310 Water Street at the Delta Grand. Sonja Riediger has joined the team as their new executive with over 25 years of experience as a business leader. As David Church is now fully engaged in his coaching/consulting practice, Sonja has come on board to support and advise in future gallery expansions, events, and business protocols. Sonja is also their featured in-residence jeweller. Her custom high-end jewellery is handcrafted out of silver, gold, and platinum, using stunning gems and crystals. DJ Block is the owner and president of Art Lovers Gallery. www.artlovers.ca

The partners and staff at Crowe MacKay LPP are proud to congratulate Kevin Chan, Mark Fellhaurer, Max Harris, and Jackie Kent on successfully completing the 2021 Common Final Exam (CFE). David Gautier is the Managing Director of the Crowe MacKay Kelowna office. www.crowemackay.ca

Nominations are now being received from those interested in joining the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 2022-23. Applications from members in good standing must be received by February 4th in order to be considered for the 2022 Election for Board of Directors that will occur online over two weeks in mid-February. Those receiving the most votes from members will be ratified at the Chamber’s AGM in March. Visit www.kelownachamber.org

Due to the extension of the Public Health Order on capacity limits for indoor events, and to the increasing cases of Omicron, The Home Décor Closet Cleanout has been postponed that was to be held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre on Sunday, January 30th. Watch for news on the event in the near future.

Irish Canadian and Okanagan Poet, living in Kelowna. Lesley-Anne Evans has published her debut poetry collection in the book Mute Swan, which invites readers to a table of inclusion where shame and unworthiness are met by divine love and that everyone has a voice. Published by David Kent of The St. Thomas Poetry Series (Toronto), some of Kelowna’s most vulnerable have found room for their creative voice as Lesley-Anne held space for them through Red Coach: Art by Metro, SEE:kelowna exhibit at the Kelowna Heritage Museum, the Poetry Wall at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and facilitated poetry circles with community partners. Lesley Anne’s planned readings have shifted from in-person to zoom. Her reading schedule is League of Canadian Poets, Member Reading on Saturday, February 5th at 5:00 p.m.; Parkland Poets (Stony Plain, AB), Thursday, February 10th at 6:00 p.m.; In/Verse (Federation of BC Writers) with Susan Alexander, Saturday, April 9th at 2:00 p.m. and Inspired Word Café, Thursday, April 7th at 7:00 p.m. at BNA in-person. Mute Swan is now available locally at Indigo and Mosaic Books. www.laevans.ca

Lane Merrifield and The Merrifield Family Foundation has donated $100,000 to Our Students, Your Health Campaign for the Health Sciences Centre on the Okanagan College Campus. The gift will support technology upgrades and new equipment for eight professions ranging from pharmacy technician assistants and nurses to therapist assistants. Lane states that he values the college’s focus on applied learning where students engage directly in hands-on skills to better understand their craft. Lane was named an Okanagan College Honorary fellow in 2012. To learn more or to donate visit www.OurStudentsYourHealth.ca

RBC has donated $50,000 to empower the youth of today for the jobs of tomorrow through the support of the RBC Foundation. RBC began funding the YMCA’s employment programs in 2019 to deliver on its commitment to connect young people with community leaders and partners across the private and public sectors and to help them be successful in today’s workforce. The YMCA Youth Employment Programs connect over 100 young adults between the ages of 16 and 30 to meaningful and purposeful employment in the Central and South Okanagan. RBC Future Launch is a 10-year $500 million commitment. If you or somebody you know is interested, visit www.ymcaokanagan.ca/Programs/Education-and-Training/Employment-Services or email connect@ymcaokanagan.ca. Courtney Hesse is the Regional Vice President of RBC and Cassandra Thomas is the General Manager, YMCA Community Programs Division.

The nomination period is officially open for the 47th Annual Civic & Community Awards that recognize outstanding Kelowna residents, athletes, artists, organizations, and businesses who positively contribute to the city. Categories include the Sarah Donalda Treadgold and Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year; Champion for the Environment; Corporate Community of the Year; Honour in the Arts; Teen Honour in the Arts; Young Citizen of the Year; Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year; Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year; Male and Female Athlete of the Year and the Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year. Nominations are due by Friday, February 11, 2022, with nomination forms, award criteria and past recipients can be found at www.kelowna.ca/civicawards

Coast Capital presents the 20th Annual Greater Westside Board of Trade Key Business Awards Finalist Announcement Lunch on Thursday, February 2nd from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kelly O’Bryan’s. Purchase tickets at www.gwboardoftrade.com. For more information email executivedirector@gwboardoftrade.com.

The Salvation Army support services have been adapted due to COVID to ensure the safety of staff, guests, and volunteers. In the month of December, support was given to over 800 families, including 1200 children who are provided with gift cards and toys for Christmas. The Salvation Army/Lake Country experienced a 40% increase in demand for services in 2021. With two major disasters in the province and the ongoing impact of COVID, they have remained steadfast in assuring they are here, equipped, supplied, and still serving. While the Christmas season is behind them, the needs in the community continue. Mark Wagner (Major) is the Lead Pastor of the local Salvation Army. To volunteer or to support their operations visit www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca

