Straight From DeHart January 27, 2021

Bodacious Artisan Breadz is a new gluten-free bread mix that has just hit the shelves in Kelowna. Founded and manufactured by long-time local gal Myrna Selzler- Park (Former owner of Century 21), this new bread mix is simple to make, as you just add water or a liquid of your choice, even wine. Along with being gluten-free, the product is dairy-free, soy-free, nut-free, vegan, low in sodium and high in fiber and protein. The product is packed with all kinds of grains and seeds, including rolled oats, raw buckwheat groats, ground flax, pumpkin, sunflower, and chia seeds and is low in sodium. The instructions are simple; mix with liquid, let rest for 10 minutes, pour into a pan, bake for 30 minutes, and voila, enjoy. You can add, parmesan cheese, raisins, cranberries, chocolate chips, nuts, feta, any spice, or many other items. The product also makes wonderful crackers. There are many recipes on their website at www.babz.ca. Bodacious can be purchased locally at Peter’s Your Independent Grocer in Capri Center or on-line.

The Okanagan Sun Football Club has inducted Bob Lindsay (who just passed January 21/2021) into the Okanagan Sun Hall of Fame in the Builders category, for his years of commitment, passion, and dedication. Bob joined the Sun in 1990 serving on the board as Director of Finance and was a mainstay of the organization until 2008. During this time with the program, he established a winning tradition, on and off the field with the culmination of two National championship games and 15 BCFC titles. Not only was Bob respected within the BCFC and CJFL community, but he was also beloved by players, past and present that have moved through the Okanagan Sun program and was affectionately referred to and addressed as The Bobfather, largely due to the fact that the players were his first priority and everyone knew this. The Okanagan Sun will be announcing more Hall of Fame Inductees in the coming months. Jay Christensen is President of the Okanagan Sun.

Local businessman, Domenic Rampone has been appointed to the Economic Development Commission of the Westbank First Nation (WFN) for a three-year term. dom@westmfg.net

Misfortune Cookie was started by David Kopp after COVID forced the shutdown of Kelowna Comedy, a stand-up comedy club at Dakoda’s Sports Bar. David started making fortune cookies and filling them with his jokes before dipping them in chocolate. At first, in a very funny and not morbid way, they were all about how and when you would die, including the exact date. Eventually, people started asking for custom sets for specific professions and people. Now, there are just over 100 different packs available for everything and everyone from teachers and lawyers, to kids and D.J’s. David says there are even roasting jokes, but they are all in good fun and everyone has a good time with them. Most of the time, people order them to roast themselves and we all know it is fun to be able to laugh at yourself. They sell for $20.00 for a pack of 20 cookies on a specific theme and they make a great gift. You can order by calling David at 250-470-7087; www.misfortunecookie.ca or Facebook.

After leaving a large investment company in June of 2019, Mark O’Hara has started an independent, fee-based financial planning firm called Mark O’Hara Financial Planning Ltd. at 416 – 1964 Enterprise Way. Mark is a CFP professional with over 20 years’ experience in the financial service industry. Mark does not sell or manage investments or other associated products. This means that you do not have to invest or have a minimum portfolio size to work with him. If you just want a bit of advice or direction, he charges by the hour. If preferred, Mark will contract with you for ongoing comprehensive planning services. He works with individuals and families of all ages and life stages as well as businesses, strata’s and charities. He can develop plans for retirement, tax, education, and estate planning and can help with investing, budgeting, and financing strategies. www.mofinplan.com

Local photographer and videographer, Drake Richardson creates digital media that can help to showcase a new business, product, or anything in-between. He works with businesses to help identify ways of advertising their online presence through photography and videography. After graduating from the Centre for Arts and Technology in 2019, Drake decided to put his focus on digital marketing with a strong passion for telling creative stories. He enjoys the challenge of identifying the connection between advertising and audiences. His freelance business is to help promote local Okanagan businesses. www.drakerichardson.com

Nominations are now open for the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors volunteer board. The governance board comprises of multiple skill sets, which ensures the Chamber`s long-term health and success, setting a tone for organization effectiveness, innovation, and vision. Prospective directors are required to be associated with a Chamber member company in good standing as of January 11th, 2020. Nominations close Friday, February 12th at 4:00 p.m. More information and the application forms can be found at www.kelownachamber.org/connect

United Way Southern Interior BC, GenNext Kelowna, and the Central Okanagan Foundation (COF) have partnered again this year to offer Youth Initiative Grants. Youth who are improving their communities have a chance to receive project funding up to $2,000.00. The grants are available to young people up to the age of 25 who are partnering with an organization to create positive change in their local community. It could be a school, church, or charity and youth must reside in either the Central or South Okanagan Similkameen. Applications are available until March 2/2021 at https://unitedwaysibc.com/how-we-help/kids/youth-initiative-grants/. Last year’s recipients included youth-led projects by Enactus Okanagan College, Green Screen, and Silver Surfers programs; CRIS Adaptive Adventures, Scavenger Hunt and YMCA, Youth Advisory Council.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade has a new board of directors for 2021. They are Amber Hall, TELUS (President); Ed Stephens, Daybreak Rotary (Vice President); John Whitehead, John K Whitehead & Associates (Second Vice President); Sarah Sabo, Aries Accounting (Treasurer); Bryan Fitzpatrick, Pushor Mitchell (Secretary) and Craig Garries, Post Net (Past President). Directors are Marci Paynter, New Dawn Marketing; Julie Pringle, Snap Commercial Photography; Dr. Lauren Tomkins, West Kelowna Integrative Health Care Centre; James McCormick, Valley First; Adria Perron, Winmar; Tina Bisson, Manchester SPG; John Perrott, City of West Kelowna, Appointee and Jenny Money, WFN Appointee.

If you would like to attend an event with Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space, visit www.breakfasttoremember.ca to join the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s virtual fundraising event, Breakfast to Remember on March 4. Chris Hadfield will give the keynote address and also host a live Q & A. This year, at a time when people affected by dementia need support more than ever, everyone in B.C. has the opportunity to join the breakfast and show that they are not alone. Funds raised support the Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services as well as enable dementia research. Magda Kapp is the development officer of the society.

Celebrate in the yard instead of with a card and change up how you celebrate Valentine`s Day with a Wow the Yard sign rental for that special someone. The company will deliver and install a sign on the lawn with additional flair décor, a bag of Valentine's sweets, and a handwritten card. There are limited spots available and designs will vary as they are all custom. The signs are available from February 1st to the 14th and will stay up for one daylight day. Additional days or adding personalized names can be added. www.wowtheyard.com for Valentine`s special.

Birthdays of the week – Andy Virk (Jan. 27); Mark Burley (Jan. 27); Lil Colpron (Jan. 27); Darren Mohl (Jan. 28); Dennis Macleod (Jan.29); John Christie (Jan. 29); Bryan Proskiw (Jan. 30); Rick Potter (Jan. 31); Sandy Lintick (Feb. 1); Linda Decosta (Feb. 1); Krys Logan (Feb. 1); Vince Lemke (Feb. 1); Iris Mandrusiak (Feb. 1); Rod Romanow (Feb. 2); Groundhog Day (Feb. 2).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca