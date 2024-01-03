Straight From DeHart - January 3, 2024

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time friend, Barry Brandon who passed away December 26th at Hospice House. Chris and I met Barry and his wife Linda through hockey, enjoying their company for many years with season tickets to the Kelowna Rockets hockey games. It was so funny. Chris and I sat between two Barry’s and Linda’s, with Barry and Linda Brandon on one side of us and Barry and Lynda Gibbs on the other side. We sure had a lot of laughs about that. Along with being a hockey player and hockey knowledge guru, Barry was a meticulous handyman as we found out. He helped us hang many pictures precisely, along with helping us with many other handyman jobs. We always appreciated his help. Personal condolences to Linda, Barry’s sons, Kerry and Ryan, their wives and children, other family members and Barry’s many friends and former colleagues.

In One Year and Out the Other. Happy New Year!

Tim Hortons, the home of Canada’s favourite coffee in West Kelowna at #600 – 525 Hwy. 97N has completed a huge renovation at their location across from Landmark Cinemas. Owned and operated by Angelo and Dawn Fiacco, this is the Tim Hortons newest look with grey and red being the dominant colours. The restaurant has 44 seats and a lovely patio that will seat 16 in the summer months. Their customer service is excellent with their new order status boards showing now serving and still brewing. The Fiacco’s own and operate ten Tim Hortons in the Valley and are extremely community-minded. Along with Tim Hortons Children’s Camp and other Tim Hortons initiatives, they have been major sponsors in the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast for over 20 years. For lunch, I sampled the new Cilantro Lime Chicken Loaded Bowl and it was absolutely delicious. Dawn would not let me leave the restaurant without their new Bailey’s Boston Crème Dream Donut. Guess how that tasted? Open 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. Next year, Tim Hortons will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary in May 2024. Look for many exciting things to happen celebrating the Tim Hortons brand.

Golf Evolution has opened at #220 - 2544 Enterprise Way with the entrance on Enterprise Way and an elevator in the lobby, so you do not have to carry those heavy golf clubs up the stairs. Owned and operated by co-founders and partners Randy Wood and Jonathan Garratt, the facility has three indoor golf simulators, is fully licensed and has a proud little kitchen. You can play over 100 courses in one place, practice and improve your game, or compete against your friends. Golf Evolution can host golf tournaments, parties and corporate events. They also offer instruction from certified golf professionals and perfectly fitted clubs, with their precision fitting services. Open 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. seven days a week. www.golfevolutionkelowna.ca

Cabinet Solutions has opened in Kelowna at #2 – 1990 Landsdowne Place. Find your perfect look from their wide range of cabinet styles for kitchens, bathrooms and home offices. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, their reputation has been built on the professionalism of their cabinet specialists, the quality of their cabinets and the dependability of their services. With Cabinet Solutions quick-ship options available, it is easy to get your cabinets right. Anton Strydom is the sales representative in Kelowna for Cabinet Solutions. He has been with their team since 2006. Originally from South Africa, Anton relocated to Canada in 1999 where he pursued his Red Seal in Carpentry from SAIT. Open Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. www.cabinetsolutionskelowna.com

BDO Kelowna is proud to announce their 2023 Successful CFE Writers: Riley Bruschinsky, Melissa Klassen, Jonathan Weiler, Cassidy Schwaerzle, Matthew Davidson and Rubens Forte. Their dedication and perseverance have paid off and the partners and staff at BDO celebrate this great milestone with them. Sinead Scanlon, CPA, CA is a partner with BDO Canada LLP. www.bdo.com

Former Kelowna morning radio duos, Andy & TJ are celebrating four years as voice actors with MarriedwithMics.com after leaving their careers in the on-air radio industry. 2023 was successful with TJ being a premier voice talent for Innergy, a new wellness app. Andy has voiced major campaigns for the Pittsburgh Steelers, FanDuel Casinos, Domino’s Pizza, NWTF and many more. Andy has added Celia Siegel as his talent manager, in addition to agency representation in LA, NYC, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Vancouver. To contact this brand-elevating duo visit www.MarriedWithMics.com

The British Columbia Dragoons (BCD) received several prestigious honours and awards. Several officers and soldiers received commendations from the 39 Canadian Brigade Group commander Colonel Scott Raesler this past November.

Congratulations to the following:



Commander Canadian Army Commendation – Captain (retired) Joshua Trowsse-Freeman. Capt Trowsse-Freeman received this award for his work as the Indigenous Liaison Officer for the 39 Brigade;

Commander 39 Canadian Brigade Group Commendation – Sgt Cody Romanchuk. Sergeant Romanchuck received this award for his work on Operation LENTUS 21-06, the Canadian Forces response to the British Columbia Floods in 2021;

Commander 39 Canadian Brigade Group Commendation – Sgt Bernard Filiatrault. Sergeant Filiatrault received this ward for his response to an incident outside the Brigadier Angle Armoury in Kelowna;

Commander 39 Canadian Brigade Group Commendation – 2nd Lieutenant Matthew Pedersen, Master-Corporal Dennis Robinson, Corporal Alex Richardson, Cpl Alexis Bloomfield. On route to an exercise with the BCD’s, the four saw a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 97. They pulled over and sprang into action, performing first aid and calling for an ambulance. All occupants of the vehicle survived. Captain Michael Uusoue is the Adjutant/Operations Officer, British Columbia Dragoons, Canadian Armed Forces. I am honoured to be an Hon. Lt. Col. (Retired) British Columbia Dragoons.

Happy 50th Anniversary Dave and Shirley Rothenbusch (Jan. 5).

Tourism Kelowna is one of six recipients worldwide to receive a 2023 Meaningful Tourism Award. Winners were announced at the QTM Travel Mark in Doha, Qatar with two winners from Europe, two from Asia and one each from North America and Africa. The Meaningful Tourism Center is a network of organizations based in Hamburg, Germany. They praised the success of Tourism Kelowna’s new visitor centre and destination development plan which is aligned with the City of Kelowna’s Vision 2040 and aims to sustainably benefit all stakeholders. Paul Moxness of Always Care Consulting Company wrote Tourism Kelowna’s successful application. Now back in Kelowna, Paul become a world-renowned hospitality and security leader during his career overseas. Learn more about Ditch the Script customer service training, hotel and hospitality keynotes at paul@alwayscare.ca.

RainStick is a Canadian clean technology company, founded in 2019 to revolutionize the water technology space by imaging products that reduce domestic water and energy waste, based in the Okanagan. Led by CEO and Co-Founder Alisha McFetridge, RainStick has developed a shower appliance that provides 2X the shower flow rate yet saves up to 80% water and energy. If 3% of Canada installed a RainStick, it would equal 50,000MT of carbon abated. TIME has revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. RainStick, an appliance for both residential and commercial spaces was one of the recipients of this prestigious title. With the RainStick appliance, you can seamlessly monitor savings, and maintenance and customize your shower experience to perfectly suit your preferences. It is a more hygienic option than traditional showers with a low maintenance, built-in self-cleaning system after every shower. The increased water pressure is only possible thanks to its sustainable, recirculating design. It does not use greywater and only uses .5 GPM while providing a luxurious 3 GPM from the showerhead, so it is fully compliant. www.rainstickshower.com

As you build towards the 40th Anniversary of the Vancouver Sun Run 10K, coaches Christy Lovig and Angela Ivany are back with a tried-and-true program to get you walking and running again. Join them every Tuesday evening, beginning Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Okanagan Lifestyle Workshop, at #115 – 1295 Cannery Lane. The aim of the clinic is to motivate and assist new runners and walkers to take part in the Vancouver Sun Run on Sunday, April 21, 2024, through participation in a 13-week graduated training program. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who would like to learn to run and participate in the run, whether for health reasons, joy of the sport or simply to check something off your bucket list. For more information and to register, visit www.runkelowna.com

Birthdays of the week –

Carol Wardrop (Jan. 3); Kim Williams (Jan. 3 ); Sam Shakura (Jan. 3); Stephen Fleming (Jan. 4); Christy Lovig (Jan. 4); Cheryl McNaughton (Jan. 4); Cliff Shillington (Jan. 4); Jody Miller (Jan. 4); Monty Cordingley (Jan. 4); Gary Barnes (Jan. 5); Brenda Geen (Jan. 5); Scott Lanigan (Jan. 5); Barb Douglas (Jan. 6); Vern Tompkins (Jan. 6); Cam McIntosh (Jan. 7); Paul McIntyre (Jan. 7); Regan Bartel (Jan. 8); Chris Boyle (Jan. 8); Brian Winter (Jan. 8); Kevin Bennett (Jan. 8); Lynda Gibbs, Phoenix (Jan. 9); Tom Budd (Jan. 9); Larry Tuovila (Jan. 9.)



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca