Straight From DeHart - January 4, 2023

This week’s column is dedicated to a good friend, Lynne Herrin of Peachland who passed away on December 31st after a short illness. Lynne was well-known for her volunteer and charity work. I got to know Lynne and her good friend, Shelley Sweeney, when they started their popular Divas & Diamonds event sponsored by the Peachland Lions Club for the KGH Foundation. This event has raised substantial dollars for the foundation. Personal condolences to her son Michael, daughter-in-law Lena and Lynne’s entire family and many friends.

After 26 years as Fountain Tire at 2765 Highway 97N, the popular tire shop has been rebranded and will now be known as Legacy Tire Services Ltd. Along with the rebranding, well-known owner/operator Zack Irmen is retiring, and the business will now be owned and operated by Zack’s son and daughter, Tyson Irmen, and Natasha Mondoux, who are well-versed in the industry and the tire shop, having worked at Fountain Tire with their father for many years. Zack started his career in the tire industry in 1978 with Cavell Tire. Don’t fret, Zack will be residing in Kelowna, and you will see his smiling face around the shop, especially for morning coffee. Previous to the business being named Fountain Tire, the tire shop was Interior Tire from 1986-1996. Legacy Tire Services will offer all the same tire branding that they previously offered and will also be adding a few more lines. They carry all the main brands of tires and specialize in Goodyear/Dunlop. You will see all the same great staff and the business phone number has not changed at 250-860-7667. With the rebranding, you will see a new sign with new vibrant colours. Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Tuktu, a family care management platform makes caring for your loved ones easy like never before. The platform matches older adults and their families with community helpers for help with everyday tasks and company as and when needed. With this simple and intuitive interface, you can register on the app or by phone call, giving details regarding your loved ones' requirements to book a perfect match. Komal Makkad, co-founder of Tuktu Care started the company by learning from her personal struggles. Her elderly parents live in India while Komal resides in BC. Komal realized that they need support with everyday tasks like going to the hospital, shopping, and setting up their printer. There are many people like Komal who are worried about their loved ones but cannot be there physically to help them. Tuktu is available to help people in our community who do not require full-time care, but they may still require support with non-medical needs and activities like transport, dog walking, snow removal, cleaning or help with technology. Whether you are an older adult or a family member looking for some help for your loved ones, check out their website at www.tuktu.ca. The company is now active in Kelowna, Kamloops, and other parts of the Interior of BC.

Lakeside Eco Sports is launching Snow e-Bike Adventure at Meadow Vista Honey Winey at 3975 June Springs Road on January 10th, 2023 and will continue until there is no more snow. The snow e-bikes come with all the usual features as a regular e-bike such as peddle assist and throttle boost, but wheels are not to be found. Instead, the eco-friendly power is sent to a cat track on the rear and steering comes from a ski mounted at the front. Enjoy laps of the snow e-bike adventure trail within the 5-acre farm and woodlands of Meadow Vista including a seasonal treat of riding amongst the Christmas trees. A full orientation is given prior to your ride and the course is clearly marked to keep you on track. After your one-hour adventure, enjoy a post-ride artisan treat hosted by Meadow Vista Honey Wines. Gareth Brown is the Director of Operations for Lakeside Eco Sports. For more information and to book visit www.lakesideecosports.com/snow-ebiking

Rob Balsdon’s Train Wreck Comedy presents The Comedy Cabaret featuring Big Daddy Tazz at the Actors Studio on January 20th and 21st with The Bi-polar Budda himself, Big Daddy Tazz. Often described as the most talented comic in the business, he has been delighting crowds at fundraisers, corporate events, festivals and on television for more than a decade and a half. This is the first of many Train Wreck Comedy events that will be collaborating with the Actor Studio on a regular basis. Stay tuned! www.trainwreckcomedy.com

East Meets West Children’s Foundation and Access Dental Centre are partnering to help young children start the year with healthy teeth and a bright smile, with a project called Smile 23. They would like to invite children between the ages of 6 and 12 who may not have dental coverage to get their teeth cleaned and have a checkup at no cost on January 7th and 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Access Dental Centre, 211 – 1980 Cooper Road. Appointments will take approximately 45 minutes. To schedule an appointment call 250-861-8777. Dr. Vikas Raj is the owner/operator of Access Dental Centre and believes good oral health is very important for children and it is beneficial to start teaching your children about dental care at a young age. The charity will give each child an electric Paw Patrol toothbrush as a gift.

Habitat Okanagan’s first bottle drive of 2023, at the Kelowna and West Kelowna ReStores, is Saturday, January 7th between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. This event is weather dependent so keep your eye on their social media pages for the latest updates. www.hfhokanagan.ca

Birthdays of the week – Happy 80th Carla Gyle (Jan. 5); Stephen Fleming (Jan. 4); Christy Lovig (Jan. 4); Cheryl McNaughton (Jan. 4); Cliff Shillington (Jan. 4); Gary Barnes (Jan. 5); Mike Borg (Jan. 5); Brenda Geen (Jan. 5); Barb Douglas (Jan. 6); Paul McIntyre (Jan. 7); Cam McIntosh (Jan. 7); Angela Nagy (Jan. 7); Regan Bartel (Jan. 8); Chris Boyle (Jan. 8); Andrea Campbell (Jan. 8); Brian Winter (Jan. 8); Kevin Bennett (Jan. 8); Lynda Gibbs, Phoenix (Jan. 9); Tom Budd (Jan. 9); Larry Tuovila (Jan. 9); Jen Zielinski (Jan. 10); Len Tonn (Jan. 10).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca