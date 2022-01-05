Straight from DeHart - January 5, 2022

In one year and out the other. Happy New Year!

After 25 years of successfully servicing the Mission area of Kelowna, Mission Meats, an old-fashioned meat and deli shop owned and operated by Randy Gray has closed. Located at 3995 Lakeshore Road, Mission Meats has been a staple in the community providing a full-service quality meat shop, along with a deli and a variety of groceries. Mission Meats specialized in homemade smoked sausages and pepperoni, which were their most popular products. Randy also provided custom order sides of beef and all other meat products, including the absolute best bacon, poultry, and premium beef. Randy has sold the property and is moving on, but he will be staying in Kelowna. Sophie Chery has worked for Mission Meats for the past four years. Mission Meats still have turkeys available at a very reasonable price. If you are interested in purchasing one to put in the freezer for a future occasion, give him a call at 250-575-5061.

Four local counsellors have completed their internships and will continue growing their individual practices as the newest associates at William & Associates Counselling Services at #116 – 565 Bernard Avenue, in the District on Bernard. Founded by Bill Schuilenberg and family in 2015, the company believes that having the courage to ask for help should open doors to the support and resources needed to make a difference. All the four new counsellors are Registered Therapeutic Counsellors with the Association of Cooperative Counselling Therapists of Canada and are available for online and in-person sessions. They are Chantale Elliott RTC, CCATP, chronic pain, depression, and anxiety therapist; Maria Garcia RTC, children and adolescent therapist. Maria is on maternity leave until September 2022; Heather Rawson, RYT, RTC, life transitions, anxiety, and traumatic stress therapist and Davis Wiggs, BSc, RTC, life transitions, depression, and anxiety therapist. For more information or to book a free 30-minute consultation with any of these counsellors, call 236-420-1155 or info@wacs.ca; www.wacs.ca

Two Okanagan residents have received appointments to the Order of Canada. Congratulations to retired senator and Kelowna businessman Ross Fitzpatrick and Vernon’s Margo Greenwood, a professor of early childhood. Ross Fitzpatrick was named for his life-long dedication to the cultural and economic development of the Okanagan and for his leadership and conservation efforts in the region. His business interests include the founder and CEO of Viceroy Resource Corp. and CedarCreek Winery. He was a senator from 1998 to 2008 and championed many environmental issues. Ross received the Order of B.C. in 2009 and an honourary law degree from UBC Okanagan in 2012.

Waste Connections of Canada’s website has received a makeover. The new and improved site has now been officially launched and offers a sleek array of functions and features to users. The new helpful message bar that spans the top of the homepage is useful information made visible to customers. Pay My Bill will lead customers to an online portal that allows you to make payments from your smartphone. The Waste Connections locations tab will allow customers to access specific location sites, including Waste Connections of Kelowna, and of course, the option to either request a quote or start service to customers. Check it out at www.wasteconnectionscanada.com

After two years of being unable to run the event, the Home Décor Closet Cleanout is back on Sunday, January 30th at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is your chance to find great deals on new to you home décor or perhaps you would like to clean out your own home décor that is not needed. Vendors will be selling cushions, vases, lamps, art, and much more, straight from their closets. If you would like to book a table to sell your home décor, go to www.greatclosetcleanout.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity. All COVID protocols will be in place.

Headquartered in Kelowna, BC, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. The company has now signed an agreement to acquire the U.S based VEDGEco for $6 million. VEDGEco is an online wholesaler that distributes vegan products and ingredients from small businesses with emerging brands to restaurants and independent grocers. This is Vejii’s second major acquisition of a U.S. Company, following its previous acquisition of Vegan Essentials. www.vejiiholdings.com

Congratulations to Klein Felt (Bell Media AM 1150) and Gabrielle Scantland (Regional Library) on their engagement on December 25th.

Save the date of Thursday, January 13th, 2022, to attend West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom’s State of the City Presentation at The Cover Lakeside Resort. Attendance is limited due to health restrictions. Register at www.gwboardoftrade.com.

The Hotel Eldorado partnered with Kelowna’s Food for Thought for a new initiative in the fight against child hunger. The First Annual Tree of Dreams Event was held over a three-day period from December 7th to 9th and was a tremendous success, raising $7,000.00. Mark Jeanes is the general manager of the Hotel Eldorado.

The Annual Living Things Festival is back for its sixth year January 14th to 30th, 2022 at the Mary Irwin Theatre, Black Box Theatre, and outside the Rotary Centre for the Arts. The festival features a lineup of shows, performances, and experiences as artists from the Okanagan, France, Montreal, Vancouver, and the USA deliver new work in theatre, music, dance, and performance art. All COVID protocols will be adhered to. Organized by UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS) and Kelowna’s Inner Fish Performance Co., it offers the local and regional arts communities a curated festival of celebrated and groundbreaking touring performances. Neil Cadger is the organizer and associate professor of interdisciplinary performance of FCCS. The Living Things Festival is also looking for volunteers to help with the festival. Living Things is funded by The City of Kelowna, Canada Council for the Arts, Heritage Canada, Ambassade de France au Canada, and UBCO FCCS. For tickets visit www.livingthingsfestival.com

Birthdays of the week – Happy 65th Cam McIntosh (Jan. 7); Brenda Geen (Jan. 5); Gary Barnes (Jan. 5); Scott Lanigan (Jan. 5); Barb Douglas (Jan. 6); Regan Bartel (Jan. 8); Andrea Campbell (Jan. 8); Brian Winter (Jan. 8); Kevin Bennett (Jan. 8); Paul Sievwright (Jan. 8); Tom Budd (Jan. 9); Lynda Gibbs, Phoenix (Jan. 9); Karen Abramson (Jan. 10); Len Tonn (Jan. 10); Jen Zielinski (Jan. 10); Todd Sanderson (Jan. 11); Irma Lux (Jan. 11); Anne Stack (Jan. 11).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca