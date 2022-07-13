Straight From DeHart - July 13th, 2022

This week’s column is dedicated to Marilyn Hedman who passed on June 16th and whose life was celebrated on July 9/2022. The DeHart’s and Hedman’s have been long-time friends. Marilyn worked with Chris at TELUS for many years and as Chris would say, she was the backbone of their department, to which I can even attest. Marilyn was a great employee, volunteer, and community supporter and she will be missed by her many friends, colleagues, and family. Personal condolences to Jim, Angie, Matt, and their entire family.

Lexi + Lake Home Furnishing Studio at 3937 Lakeshore Road has a new owner. In spite of the pandemic, new owner, and designer Amanda Bell, who was formerly with Marshall’s Home Living for 12 years, has grown this unique business and has also expanded the store. Lexi + Lake is a contemporary furniture and décor boutique. It is a fashion design-forward shop with furnishings for your home from top to bottom. Amanda has doubled the space in the store from 2,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet taking over the space next door. Lexi + Lake offers all interior furnishing services including space planning, furniture sourcing, colour selection and fabric knowledge. They have over 100 suppliers for sourcing large and small projects and have a personalized team approach for their clients. Lexi + Lake will be hosting their grand opening on Saturday, July 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with special giveaways. www.lexiandlake.com

Now that COVID restrictions have been eased, Smitty’s Family Restaurant in the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre at 2170 Harvey Avenue will be returning to its regular hours of operations on Friday, July 15. They will be open for business Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. Smitty’s now offers new daily dinner features, along with their regular popular dinner entrees and their famous all-day breakfast, along with new dessert selections. Smitty’s is a fully licensed beverage facility, so you can enjoy a glass of wine with your meal. www.smittys.ca

Made In India restaurants have opened their fourth location in our area. Owned and operated by partners Brijesh Negi, Sheeshpal Singh, Pawan Kumar and Deepak Negi, they have opened their new location at 309 – 3604 Carrington Way in West Kelowna across from HomeSense. The new location has been completely renovated and is bright and inviting with a lovely patio and loads of parking. Among the popular menu items, notwithstanding their popular butter chicken, other popular items are mango chicken, onion bhaji, saffron rice and of course their garlic naan, which is a favourite of mine. We sampled all of these fabulous items and they were delicious. The menu consists of a large variety of meat, fish, chicken, lamb, and prawn dishes, veggie entrees, appetizers, rice, bread, salads, and sides. They offer eat-in or take-out, gluten-free options. and all dishes are nut free. Other locations are #2 – 1790 K.L.O. Road, #112 – 1677 Commerce Avenue, #105 – 9685 Highway 97S in Lake Country and now their new location on Carrington Way. The new location is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. www.madeinindiafood.ca

Transitioning from being a legal assistant for five years at Rothwell Notary Corporation, Shivani Sharma is now a newly commissioned Notary Public at the company located at #101 – 554 Leon Avenue. Some of the services that Rothwell Notary offers are real estate conveyancing, personal planning of wills and power of attorney and representation agreements. Brendon Rothwell is the owner/operator of Rothwell Notary Corporation. www.rothwellnotary.com

Kudos to The Royal Canadian Legion who donated $80,000.00 from its Poppy Fund to support Okanagan College’s new multidisciplinary Health Sciences Centre. The new Health Sciences Centre will allow Okanagan College to educate more students in high-demand areas where critical staffing shortages are expected to grow. Darlene McCaffrey is the President of the Legion Branch 26.

Enterprise Flower Studio at 2009A Enterprise Way is participating in the Make Someone Smile Campaign through Teleflora from July 17th to July 23rd. Teleflora has donated 48 mugs and a couple of their suppliers have donated flowers. One rule is that all 48 must go to the same facility, which will be KGH. Forty-eight Smile Mugs with a small plant or fresh flowers will go to staff, volunteers, or patients. In these crazy days at KGH, it is nice to add some cheer throughout the hospital. Sharon Reichert is the manager of Enterprise Flower Studio.

Interior Savings has announced the six grant recipients of the spring allocation of their Community Investment Fund in the Interior of B.C. Congratulations to two local organizations; Karis Support Society and BGC Okanagan who both received funding. BGC will put the funds towards their Families and Community Together program and Karis will allocate the funds to their Wellness Collective Program. http://www.interiorsavings.com/

With two flights weekly, Harbour Air has announced the 2022 schedule for flights by seaplane between the Eldorado Resort and downtown Vancouver at Coal Harbour. Flights began on July 9th and will run through September with one-way fares from $299.00. The flight time is just over an hour and provides a seamless city-to-city experience, with nothing like it in the entire valley. rheider@argusproperties.ca

Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Community Raffle in support of Hope Outreach, Freedoms Door, and The Bridge (Youth Recovery House Phase 11). Raffle tickets are $5.00 each and the club sells up to 10,000 tickets. There are lots of great prizes including $5,200.00 in gift certificate from Save-On-Foods, Green Mountain Grill Ledge Smoker with pizza oven attachment, Prospera VIP suite with 10 tickets to see the Rockets and much more. The draw date is August 31st and tickets can be purchased directly from their website or any Sunrise Rotarian. www.kelownasunrise.ca

After a two-year COVID hiatus, watch for the RDCO Dog Ambassadors wearing their bright-coloured shirts as they visit all the popular dog hotspots. You will find them at local beaches, parks, and popular walkways talking to guardians about their dogs. Their goal is to act as a resource; educating and informing all dog owners, residents, and visitors about the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw and the My Dog Matter program. As well, during the summer months, Dog Control Officers will be out on patrol in vehicles and on bikes during extended hours. All dog owners in the Central Okanagan must have a current license with zero tolerance for unlicensed dogs. Owners are reminded about their responsibility to leash their dogs in public, unless in a designated off-leash area, and to pick up and properly dispose of their pet waste. www.rdco.com/dogs

Kelowna local Priyaali Kanti, sponsored by Claremar Delivery Service, Pathway to Canada and Okanagan Home Centre will be competing at the Miss World Canada Pageant in November. Priyaali is the former Miss Kelowna, Miss Teen BC Int., and Miss Teen Canada – Top 5. Judging categories are modelling, interviews, social media, swimwear and fitness, evening gown, online voting talent and fundraising. Contestants must also present a Beauty with a Purpose Project which is the heart of the whole program. Priyaali’s is INDigreat, which will create a forum to bring together the Indian Community. Priyaali is still looking for sponsors. www.priyaalikanti.com

Local country gentleman, Ben Klick, 2022 BCCMA Interactive Artist of the Year is heading back on the road this summer for his 2022 independently booked tour. The band features long-time member Cyril Schermann on bass guitar and new members Austen Sawchuk on guitar and harmonies and Scott Gamble on drums. For a list of the shows visit www.benklick.com

In partnership with The View Winery, Okanagan College presents the Okanagan Discover and Devour experience. An immersive experience of Okanagan food and wine offered every Wednesday from June 29 to– August 31. Wine tasting at The View Winery from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Cooking Class from 3:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Fine Dining from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Register online at www.okanagn.bc.ca/tradesculinaryworkshops.

Pianos in Parks, a summertime tradition in our city, hosted by Festivals Kelowna have returned this year with seven pianos placed in high pedestrian traffic community locations. In its 7th year, the program welcomes Wentworth Music as their new presenting sponsor, a longtime supporter of the program. The pianos are dual purpose in that not only do people play the pianos and animate public spaces through their music, the pianos function as public art having been hand-painted by local artists. This year’s special guest artists include Kimberly Brayman, Jaide Bateman, Sara Richardson. Festivals Kelowna staff Emmah Farrell and Saturday Sazaran created a collage-inspired work of art. The program is also supported by local organizations called Piano Ambassadors, who not only contribute to the financial cost of the pianos but also keep a watchful eye on their condition. They are the Rotary Centre for the Arts, DKA, URBA, City of Kelowna and Kiwanis Club of Central Okanagan as well as Elmer Epp of Okanagan Piano Services.

