Straight From DeHart - July 20th, 2022

Habibi Tapas Grill will open this week on Wednesday, July 20 at 1886 Dayton Street, beside QB Gelato, in the former DunnEnzies Pizza location. Owned and operated by Bassem Jawhari and Selina Kersey, the quaint restaurant seats 22 inside and 14 on the patio. Habibi serves small plates with big hearts. The Mediterranean tapas restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and offers a large menu of Mezze. Lebanese Mezze is a selection of small plates that are served as appetizers or tapas. Some of the items that the menu offers are hummus, traditional tabouli, fattoush, artichoke, baba ganoush, kibbeh, kabobs, shawarma, shish tawook burger, and lahm bi ajeen. Habibi’s signature house-made pita chips are baked with ovo and a special spice blend and, of course, the menu features Mediterranean olives. Habibi offers gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, dairy free and menu items with no nuts. There is also a good selection of sides including batata harra, fries and bulgar harra. Habibi has a small retail selection including olive oil from Lebanon, Zaatar, a multi-Mediterranean blend of spices and their own seven spice blend. Open Tuesday to Saturday. www.habibitapasgrill.com

Located at SOPA Square at #201 – 3030 Pandosy Street, you will find Concussion Care Kelowna, an innovative and evidence-based concussion diagnosis and treatment provider. The company provides a vast range of up-to-date techniques for the most successful completion of concussion recovery. Their passion is everything about concussion, which is prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation. Their allied health is led by Rehab Director and Physiotherapist, Gerome Louie. They offer collaborative partners in neurology, psychiatry, rehab physicians and a diverse range of rehabilitation professionals trained to manage concussions. Concussion Care’s unique health model provides interconnected collaboration in concussion recovery. They understand the social-emotional, concussion-related sleep disturbances, as well as neurocognitive symptoms, all of which are key to recovery. They even provide baseline neurocognitive testing which measures your brain function in a healthy state. They state that everyone should have a baseline test. www.concussioncarekelowna.com

Luxury Lake Tours, owned and operated by Calvin Barr, is offering a new service. They now have Saturday and Sunday water taxi services from Peachland to the Tiki Bar with stops in Westbank, the lower mission and downtown Kelowna. There will be two trips per day so people can get a ride from downtown Kelowna to either Peachland or the Tiki Bar. The trip will also offer a better way for people to get from Peachland to downtown Kelowna avoiding traffic and parking and it’s a great way to get on the water during these hot summer days. This service will be available on a pre-booking system with departure in Peachland at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and a final return at 7:30 p.m. It will stop in Kelowna from 11:30 a.m. to noon and then again from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Luxury Lake Tours will be utilizing their Pontoon boat for most of the service, but it may be switched out for the Campion Biltmore if the pontoon is booked for larger groups. For all the details and booking visit www.luxurylaketours.com

Rosalind Satar, owner/operator of Gini’s Salon International located at 100 – 1631 Dickson Avenue has sold the salon and is retiring on July 27th. Rosalind has been in the industry for over 25 years starting with Helen and Ian Ritchie at the House of Beauty and then at Untouchables. Rosalind owned and operated Gini’s Hairport in the Dilworth Center for 22 years and has operated Gini’s Salon International for the past three years. When I asked Rosalind what she is going to do in her retirement, she said she has not thought that far ahead. www.ginis.salon

The Kelowna Museums Society has a new board of Directors for 2022/23. They are Howard Hisdal, President; Colin Flannigan, Vice President; Stuart Grant, Treasurer and Miah Olmstead, Secretary. Directors are Tom Fellhauer, Bill Wang, Ying Zhu, Trinda Wager and Christine McWillis, Ex-Officio. www.kelownamuseums.ca

I think we are all hard on our phones, especially dropping them. If your cellular phone needs repair or if you are looking for some accessories, Smart Phone Repair by EK Cell Accessories at 2079 Enterprise Way (across from U-Haul and next to Moxie’s, offers screen repair, battery replacement, unlocking and water damage with a full line of up to date- accessories. I had to get a new screen protector on my phone, and it only took the owner, JW a few minutes and I was good to go. Great pricing and good service. Open Monday to Saturday. www.ekcellrepair.com

Kudos to 22-year-old Sam Biffart who rode his bike across BC to raise money for Third Space Charity and young adult mental health. Sam finished his trek and raised a whopping $13,500.00. Sam set out from Victoria and wrapped up his trip just across the border in Alberta. BC Trek took Sam on a journey of more than 1,500 kilometres with 15,500 meters of climbing. The ride is like climbing Mount Everest twice in terms of total elevation. His route had to take multiple re-routes during his journey due to trail washouts, missing bridges, and a couple of territorial grizzly bears. Third Space Charity provides free, supportive care counselling to young adults between the ages of 18 to 29 in the Okanagan. Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people's mental health, Sam’s BC Trek is well timed. The BC Trek sponsors include Inovv8 Digital Solutions, Janzen Insurance, Momentum Realty Inc. Smithy Creek Cycle, Kinetic Evolution and Tool Shed Brewing. Karen Mason is the executive director of Third Space Charity. www.tjhirdspacecanada.org; sam_b333@outlook.com

International Day of the Cowboy on July 23, 2022, was brought to my attention by local Rob Cosar, a former radio personality, disc jockey and cowboy, starting his radio career at CKRM Regina. He also appeared on CFCP in Courtenay, B.C. and then onto CJIB in Vernon. Rob eventually ended up in Kelowna as an all-night announcer on CKIQ and CJOV - FM Kelowna. He was with CIGV-FM (Giant-FM) until 2012 and is now retired. National Day of the Cowboy is set aside to celebrate the contributions of the cowboy and cowgirl to culture and heritage. The first celebration was in 2005, celebrated on the fourth Saturday in July, started by Bethany Braley. Cowboy culture is still alive and widely celebrated. On that day, you can dress appropriately and, of course, wear a cowboy hat. Just recently, Prosper Place in Kelowna celebrated Professional Bull Riders for a one-day performance for the PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler, which is PBR Canada’s Elite Cup Series. www.nationaltoday.com

Congratulations to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. who raised $53,700.00 in the 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, contributing to over $ 1 million raised across the province. The funds will help the society deliver local programs and services, including education sessions, support groups and their First Link® Dementia Helpline, as well as support research into the cause and cures for dementia. Janice and Ian Beaton were this year’s honourees.

Autism Okanagan (AOk) is hosting its first fundraiser since its organization started in 2014. The autism Okanagan Charity Golf Classic is on August 12th, 2022 at Kelowna Springs Golf Club, with sponsor Vrecko Real Estate Group. The tournament features a non-competitive golf tournament with 18 holes of golf, snacks, dinner, a gift bag, prizes, contests, and an auction. You can also purchase a dinner-only ticket. Rob Zoppi is the executive director of the organization and Tammy Gilmour is AOk’s board president. To register visit www.eventbrite.ca/e/332408842797. For more information email golf@autismokanagan.ca

The Food Bank received a boost of baby formula when Gary Bennett rolled in with a truckload of baby supplies. Given the recent chain challenge and rising costs of consumable foods, this particular donation has been extra meaningful for the Tiny Bundles Program. The Gary Bennett Family Fund within the Central Okanagan Foundation and its supporters donated $3,000.00 towards the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank’s No Hungry Children Program. Trevor Moss is the CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter and Dress for Success are partnering to bring awareness to the subject of financial abuse while empowering the women of our community to get the resources they need to become financially independent. Both organizations share the vision of a world where women do not live in poverty, are treated with dignity and respect, and are empowered to strengthen their families and communities alike, ultimately obtaining better and safe futures. Alison Mclauchlan is the Executive Director of Kelowna Women’s Shelter and Lori Stevenson is the Executive Director of Dress for Success. www.dfskelowna.org; www.kelownawomensshelter.com

A free concert by the Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra of the OSO is on August 6th at Fintry. For more information visit www.fintry.ca.

Birthdays of the week – Al Waters (July 20); Luke Turrie (July 20); Brian Welke (July 20): Heather Robinson (July 20); Garet Tanner (July 22); Art Pedde (July 22); Curtis Krouzel (July 23); Jeff Harder (July 22); Marika Luczi (July 22); Deb Gilchrist (July 22); Jim Gray (July 22); Bob Bissillion (July 23); Bob Roscoe (July 24); Gary Leier (July 25); Steve Fosbery (July 25); Lisanne Ballantyne (July 26); Jennifer Schell (July 26); Kevin Rothwell (July 26).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca