Straight from DeHart - July 21, 2021

This week’s column is dedicated to well-known long-time educator Murli Pendharkar. The Pendharkar’s have been long-time friends of the DeHart’s, and we have always valued Murli’s wisdom and kindness. Chris’ fondest memories of Murli are when he took Chris and other Rotarians on a trip to India to see the Rotary water project. I was proud to be on council when Murli was honoured with the prestigious Anita Tozer Memorial Award. Personal condolences to Sudha, Milind, Madhuri, the entire Pendharkar family, along with Murli’s many friends and colleagues.

“Spin the Bottle Service – Hospitality in the Age of AI” is a new book by local authors Paul and Kirsten Moxness. It is a must-read for anyone who is working in or considering a career in hospitality, coming out at the perfect time for the reopening of the travel and tourism industry. The book has already received raved reviews from around the world, including the International University of Monaco, where it will be used in their luxury hospitality management program. Paul grew up in Kelowna, graduated from KSS in 1978, and spent 40 years in Europe. He had a basement-to-boardroom career with Radisson Hotel Group. Kirsten is from Denmark and was a pioneer in the massage and wellness at work movement, having run her own business for 14 years in Denmark and working in a prestigious spa in Brussels. Their book is a collection of personal experiences and edutaining stories gathered on their global travels. In addition to episodes from far-off destinations, the book includes local experiences that show Kelowna can compete with the best. I was surprised and very humbled, to say the least, to be in the book on pages 85 to 87 and to be included in the Special Thanks section. Spin the Bottle Service is published by How2Conquer in Atlanta and is available online or locally at Mosaic Books. Visit www.alwayscare.ca

HandyOnDemand.ca is a new business that provides professional home improvement and small construction project services for renovations, installations, repairs, and maintenance for both residential and commercial property owners. Owned and operated by construction and tech professionals Mike Woodroff and Brad Dahl, the company provides easy to schedule services via smartphone and its web-based online customer support portal. They also incorporate flexible communication options like video chat to pre-visit homes and offices virtually. This allows them to quickly visualize projects, assess the scope of work, and provide time and budget estimates with flexible scheduling options. They are combining smartphone virtual meeting technology with traditional handyman services to provide a better experience for their clients. HandyOnDemand offers interior renovations, installations, repairs, assembly work, and exterior repair and maintenance. www.handyondemand.ca

Jealous Fruits retail store is now open at their packing facility located at 7980 Hwy. 97N. from 9:00 a.m. daily, seven days a week. Their farmgate location is open in East Kelowna at 3700 Pooley Road at 9:00 a.m. daily seven days a week. You will be able to purchase Jealous Fruits’ world-class cherries grown from one of the many farms they have located in the area. The Geen family has been growing fruit in this valley since 1903. Domenic Rampone is the domestic sales representative for Jealous fruits. Contact him at domenic@jealousfruits.com or 250-862-7326.

Jeff Jones is the new multimedia marketing consultant for the Kelowna Capital News, West K News, and Food and Wine under the Black Press Media Group. Coming from a background in retail for 17 years, Jeff joined Kelowna Capital News just over four months ago. Jeff’s goal is to provide the best-in-class customer service by working with each individual client and business to obtain optimal growth for each person’s marketing needs. jeff.jones@kelownacapnews.com

KF Aerospace has announced a reorganization at its senior leadership level as the company prepares for a rebound year in the aviation industry and continued growth in its cargo, leasing, and defense support services division. President, Tracy Medve now assumes the additional role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from KF founder Barry Lapointe and will be responsible for the overall group of companies under KF Capital Ltd., including SkyAlyne, the KF Foundation, and KF’s International leasing business. Former Vice-President of maintenance and engineering Gregg Evjen has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gregg spent his entire career at KF Aerospace, starting as an engineer over 31 years ago. Vice-President of Corporate Services, Grant Stevens has been promoted to the role of Chief Corporate Services Officer (CCSO) of the KF Operating Group of Companies. Grant has been with KF for 16 years. KF owner Barry Lapointe, who founded the company 51 years ago remains active in the business as Chairman of the Board including focusing on the upcoming KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence, a state-of-the-art exhibition hall and conference centre dedicated to celebrating the legacy of aviation in BC and Canada, which will open in 2022. www.kfaero.ca

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage, specialists in mobile storage and custom structures with five locations in Western Canada has acquired Cratex Container Sales and Rentals, a large shipping container supplier in Delta, B.C. This acquisition will solidify Secure-Rite’s recent entrance into the Vancouver market. Following 16 years of success at locations in the Kelowna, Penticton Vernon, and Calgary markets, owner and president of Secure-Rite Mobile Storage, Lucas Griffin opened the gates to a fifth location in Surrey in November 2020. Sharing a similar values-based business approach, Lucas’ emphasis on excellence, community, agility, and grit made this latest acquisition the perfect addition to a growing portfolio, as well as a key accelerator for Secure-Rite’s expansion plans over the next ten years. In addition to container sales, rental, and modifications, Secure-Rite offers leaded container deliveries, residential moving, container accessories, and in-yard storage. www.secure-rite.com

The second location of Cruzwear is now officially open at 1176 Ellis Street in the new One Water Street development. Owned and operated by Sheri Rothwell, the shop is open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Harbour Air and the Eldorado Resort have entered into a partnership starting July 23rd to allow the public to have access to weekly round-trip flights from downtown Vancouver to a private dock at the Eldorado Marina. The partners have created a special package to combine air travel and accommodation at the Eldorado. Harbour Air is the largest all-seaplane airline in the world. This new air service creates another seamless option for guests from the lower mainland to explore the Okanagan, with the flight time being just over an hour from Vancouver city center. Greg McDougall is the CEO of Harbour Air and Mark Jeanes is the general manager of the Eldorado Resort. www.eldoradoresort.ca

Can anyone help? On Wednesday, July 7th at approximately 3:00 p.m., a friend’s vehicle was side-swiped by a truck in a hit and run accident. The damage was extensive and thankfully she was not seriously injured. This occurred on Hwy 97 in the northbound lane just past the intersection at Boucherie Road in West Kelowna. If anyone witnessed this accident and has information or possibly footage on their dashcam, it would be appreciated. Contact West Kelowna RCMP File #2021-42668.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise is hosting its 6th Annual Community Raffle with the draw date of September 30th, 2021. The primary benefactor this year will be Phase II of the Youth Recovery House, (The Bridge Youth & Family Services). Raffle prizes total $8,700.00 and tickets are only $5.00 each. Prizes include $5,200.00 in Save-On-Foods gift cards, Green Mountain Pellet Grill and Accessories donated by White’s BBQ & Fireplace Centre, $1,000.00 cash donated by Prospera Credit Union, and $500.00 gift voucher from Torino Ritz Men’s Wear. Check out www.kelownasunrise.ca for full contest rules and tickets. Tickets can also be purchased from Kelowna Sunrise Rotarians.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna has a new board of directors effective July 1. Congratulations to President Steve Thomson (former MLA), Dick Dumond, Harold Heyming, Dave Cullen, Lyle Isenor, Randy McBride, Gordon Charles, and Lenetta Parry (Immediate Past President).

Seven charities in the BC Southern Interior were the 2021 recipients of the Sustainable Recovery Grant, which is a multi-year collaboration among local funders including the United Way BC – Southern Interior Region, Interior Savings, Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen and Valley First, a Division of First West Credit Union. The recipients were Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon and District; Clubhouse Child Care Center; Connect Counselling & Therapy; Grist Mill; IndigenEYEZ kinSHIFT; Kelowna Gospel Mission and Penticton Resource Recovery Society (Discovery House).

Birthdays of the week – Bob Bissillion (July 22); Garet Tanner (July 22); Art Pedde (July 22); Trina Warren (July 22); Marika Luczi (July 22); Jim Gray (July 22); Curtis Krouzel (July 23); Adam Fiset (July 23); Lynne Glata (July 24); Bob Rosco (July 24); Raj Gil (July 25); Jennifer Schell (July 26); Kevin Rothwell (July 26); Tom Light (July 27); Vince Voyer (July 27); Jennifer Black (July 27).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca